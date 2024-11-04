Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Asks For Advice After Builders Wreck His Property During Secret Weekend Party
Entitled People, Social Issues

Man Asks For Advice After Builders Wreck His Property During Secret Weekend Party

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Professionalism is paramount when building trust between companies and their clients. While a bit of levity and wit can help you develop those relationships by showing your authenticity, mutual respect is still the foundational thing to focus on. And as a contractor, you can’t say that you respect your client if you don’t respect their property.

Case in point, one Brit, redditor u/garbfink, turned to the helpful r/LegalAdviceUK online community for some impartial tips on a sensitive situation he’s wrapped up in. He opened up about how some builders who were fixing up his home had a massive party in it, damaging his property. Read on for the full story. Bored Panda has gotten in touch with the author for further comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from him.

RELATED:

    It can be extremely difficult to find honest and experienced contractors to work on your home. Trust is hard-earned but easily lost

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

    One homeowner from the UK shared how a group of builders threw a secret party in his house while he was away. He asked for some advice

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: AnnaStills (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: garbfink

    Reputation means everything when you’re a builder. Good references can put your clients at ease

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Based on data analyzed by Contractor Calculator, there are around 1.9 million contractors who live and work in the United Kingdom. However, just like in any other industry, not everyone is going to be as experienced and trustworthy as clients would expect.

    According to Cornerstone Construction, some common red flags to look out for in contractors include a lack of experience or credentials. It’s always a good idea to ask a builder or a company for references from previous clients. Meanwhile, you can also check if they have the right qualifications.

    Obviously, there are many skilled tradespeople who might not have official documentation or references.

    However, until they prove their skills, they’re not exactly putting their clients’ worries at ease. Getting all the formalities in order is often time-consuming but worth it in the end. Reputation really does matter, no matter your line of work.

    Something else that you should consider is how the contractor talks to you about pricing and timing. They should be very specific when it comes to the material and labor costs and timelines. A lack of detail and too much vagueness is a red flag.

    Similarly, if you feel like a contractor or company is pressuring you to hire them ASAP, you should slow down and consider the situation cooly and calmly.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, another red flag is if there are no official documents or contracts involved in the project. It’s also suspicious if the contractor doesn’t have insurance to protect both themselves and their clients.

    The issue isn’t just about the money. The entire situation carries a lot of emotional weight, too

    In these sorts of sensitive situations, it’s usually best to speak directly with a legal professional, such as a solicitor who has a background in working with similar cases. They’ll be able to weigh the situation and give you an analysis of what your next steps should realistically be.

    Furthermore, they’ll also likely be able to give you an approximation of how much you can stand to pay in legal fees, should you ultimately decide to take things to court.

    There’s no easy answer about whether you should or should not escalate things legally. It’ll all depend on your specific situation. Do you have the time, energy, and financial resources to take this to court? Are the damages you’ve faced worth even more stress? Is the unfairness of the entire situation so painful that you want justice no matter the cost?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    From our very subjective perspective, someone who has stolen and/or damaged someone else’s physical property should be taken to court if they don’t replace these items or reimburse the client.

    However, it’s not just about the physical aspect of it all, is it? It feels very nasty to know that someone had a debauched, unhinged, off-the-hooks party in your home. It can be very hard to move past the fact that someone has been inside your home doing God knows what in the same areas where you and your partner relax and your children play.

    There’s an alarming element of deception and sleaziness on the builders’ part there. And it makes you wonder whether we’re talking about “a few bad apples” here or if the entire contractor company has a culture of secrecy and disrespect.

    What are the worst interactions you’ve ever had with builders and contractors, dear Pandas? Have you ever had strangers throw a secret party in your home? How would you have reacted in the situation that u/garbfink described? What advice would you give him if you could speak to him directly? Share your thoughts in the comments.

    Many readers were shocked by this sort of behavior. They were happy to give the author some tips on what to do next

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    0

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular Games
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right

    Word Search

    Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

    Sudoku

    Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

    Crossword

    Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

    Word Flower

    Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

    WordroW

    Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

    Jigsaw

    Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

    Picdoku

    Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

    Killer Sudoku

    Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

    Kriss Kross

    Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda