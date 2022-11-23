Man Publicly Rants About People Being Too Financially Dependent On Others, His Brother Calls Him Out For Doing The Same

Every one of you has heard phrases that go something along the lines of “family is everything” and “blood is thicker than water,” which hint at the crazy importance the family connection holds. And while this may be the case for some individuals, it’s not unusual for people to have poor relationships with their relatives or, at the very least, to hold opposing viewpoints.

We often forget that humans will be humans whether they’re related to us or not – so why is it that we’re constantly urged to sacrifice our individuality over this, frankly, oblivious mantra?

Don’t get me wrong, being a part of a family is an experience you will never receive in any other place – however, it only works if you’re able to co-exist in a healthy dynamic.

People get shamed left, right, and center for not wanting to do anything with their families, but you have the right to cut them out, to question their viewpoints, and most definitely, you have the right to call them out on their privileged behavior.

“AITA for pointing out that my brother lives a very privileged life?” – this web user turned to one of Reddit’s most judgmental communities, asking its members whether he’s indeed a jerk for shaming his very privileged brother online after he posted a rant regarding his brother-in-law. The post managed to garner nearly 10K upvotes as well as 1.9K comments discussing the situation.

At the outset of his post, the author said that his 51-year-old brother currently resides with him. The man allegedly has held a string of jobs at establishments like Walmart and McDonald’s and even worked as a pizza delivery driver for about a month – however, allegedly, he was never really “good at life.”

It was told that the gentleman had never held down a job for more than 60 days; he also dropped out of high school and never bothered to get a GED or a college degree. The author of the post said that the 51-year-old mostly sits in his room, drinks, smokes, and eats his food while playing JRPG games.

But the man said that he doesn’t mind it at all.

Due to his wife’s wise financial decisions, he and his family live in great comfort. He has more than enough resources to support himself and them completely for the rest of their lives, and that is exactly what he plans to do. The man doesn’t take the author’s children’s food away from them, and he has no impact on their college funding. It’s extra funds that the author would be “squirreling away” if he didn’t spend them on his older sibling.

Now, onto the main part. Recently at dinner, the author’s wife revealed that her brother lost his job due to massive layoffs that have been happening at his company and wondered if her husband could lend him some cash while he finds himself a new job. Of course, the author had no issue with it and told her to have him send an estimate of how much he needed.

To his surprise, after the conversation, his 51-year-old sibling made the decision to head over to Facebook and publish a tirade about how people should be more independent and not ask for favors they didn’t deserve. Although he didn’t mention the brother-in-law’s name, it was clear that that’s exactly what he was on about.

In response to his rant, the post’s author questioned in the comments how it was “self-reliant” to depend on him for the past decade. He informed him that he is really fortunate since not everyone has a millionaire brother who can cover all of their expenses. He then finished off his comment by asking how the weekly allowance that he gives him is not also a “handout.”

Naturally, a number of his gaming pals began making fun of him in the comments since, according to what is known, he claims to be an investment banker. He quickly deleted his post and hasn’t come out of his room since.

The author’s wife said that he shouldn’t have called him out so publicly and that he could’ve handled it in a more respectful manner. His aunt is also enraged and has snubbed him for “airing the family laundry.”

He acknowledges that he could have been the bad guy in this situation – not for what he said, but for how he said it on such a public forum. But at the same time, he still thinks he was acting reasonably.

