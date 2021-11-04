9Kviews
My Brother Created Comics About Neighborhood Pets To Help Me Promote My Book (37 Pics)
Hi, my name is Bianca, and I write children's books and YA fantasy in my spare time. My brother is a talented artist, and to help me promote my stories and characters, he's been drawing funny webcomics.
My first book, The Tale of Prince, is the story of a posh pedigree dog named Prince and a stray she-dog named Bennie.
Bennie turns Prince's life upside down, steals his toys and his humans' affections. He thinks she's ruined everything. In the end, she'll steal his heart too.
Thanks for reading. I hope you enjoy them!
More info at my website and our Instagram (Bianca & Marco Staines).
The Council Of Pets
Cats do what they want.
Prince's Mansion In Bendall Road
Everyone loves Prince. Except Blake. Blake does not love Prince.
Introducing Prince
Timmy Meets Bennie
Bennie And Timmy
Just when Prince thought he couldn't hate Bennie more.
Timmy's First Word In A Long Time
Timmy hasn't spoken in so long, no one was expecting it. It changes everything for Bennie. And Prince too...
Walking Around The Hood
Special Op: Timmy's Birthday
The Nosy Poodle Neighbours, Malita And Annabelle
Beware Of Spinning Wheel Accidents
You may notice Mr Nibbles' expression never changes :D
When It Storms
Introducing Timmy, Prince's Owner
There is a softer side to Prince. One he never talks about. This is Timmy, his young and silent owner.
Timmy is practically mute. He doesn't speak, not to anyone - not even Prince. There was a time when they used to, and Prince wants to connect with the boy again. He's just been too busy running things around here.
If It's Not About Prince, It Ain't News
The Book To The Well-Behaved Dog
Yeah, right.
Do Everything I Say
What could possibly go wrong?
oooh blah BAH! mm..blah bluh, true words of wisdom
You Can't Hide Forever, Or Can You?
Bennie Does What She Wants
Recon At 57
Bendall Road's Hamster Secret Service
Most of the hamsters in Bendall Road are part of the HARASS team (Hamster Alley Regulators and Secret Service) led by a gruff old police dog, Blake, and his trusty second, Miss Pickanut.
HARASS Team Assembleeeeeeeeee
The best we've got.
The Chase
Get off my turf!
Unwanted Advice
Timmy's Parents Aren't Too Happy About It
Introducing Sapis, Prince's Advisor
Why wouldn't you take advice from a myna bird in a cherry tree? Sapis has been Prince's long-trusted advisor so as long as he can remember. Even if he doesn't always like the advice, at all.
The sapient-but-sappy advisor Sapis loves sipping sap, and eating cherries (for some reason).
Prince Sabotaging Bennie's Training
Stealth Master Lancaster, At Your Service
Meet The Gang Of Osiris
For The Love Of Sizzle
Finally Free!!
A Mysterious Presence In Bendall Road
Don't worry, we have the best hamsters on the job.
The Mysterious Night Stalker Is Near
Easier Said Than Done
