Hi, my name is Bianca, and I write children's books and YA fantasy in my spare time. My brother is a talented artist, and to help me promote my stories and characters, he's been drawing funny webcomics.

My first book, The Tale of Prince, is the story of a posh pedigree dog named Prince and a stray she-dog named Bennie.

Bennie turns Prince's life upside down, steals his toys and his humans' affections. He thinks she's ruined everything. In the end, she'll steal his heart too.

Thanks for reading. I hope you enjoy them!

More info at my website and our Instagram (Bianca & Marco Staines).

More info: Instagram | biancastaines.com | Instagram