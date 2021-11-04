Hi, my name is Bianca, and I write children's books and YA fantasy in my spare time. My brother is a talented artist, and to help me promote my stories and characters, he's been drawing funny webcomics.

My first book, The Tale of Prince, is the story of a posh pedigree dog named Prince and a stray she-dog named Bennie.

Bennie turns Prince's life upside down, steals his toys and his humans' affections. He thinks she's ruined everything. In the end, she'll steal his heart too.

Thanks for reading. I hope you enjoy them!

#1

The Council Of Pets

The Council Of Pets

Cats do what they want.

Bianca C. Staines
Jayne Kyra
Jayne Kyra
Community Member
1 year ago

Truer words were never spoken.

22
22points
#2

Prince's Mansion In Bendall Road

Prince's Mansion In Bendall Road

Everyone loves Prince. Except Blake. Blake does not love Prince.

Bianca C. Staines
#3

Introducing Prince

Introducing Prince

Bianca C. Staines
#4

Timmy Meets Bennie

Timmy Meets Bennie

Bianca C. Staines
#5

Bennie And Timmy

Bennie And Timmy

Just when Prince thought he couldn't hate Bennie more.

Bianca C. Staines
#6

Timmy's First Word In A Long Time

Timmy's First Word In A Long Time

Timmy hasn't spoken in so long, no one was expecting it. It changes everything for Bennie. And Prince too...

Bianca C. Staines
#7

Walking Around The Hood

Walking Around The Hood

Bianca C. Staines
Tyler Six
Tyler Six
Community Member
1 year ago

Sup...what is that a mongoose?

11
11points
#8

Special Op: Timmy's Birthday

Special Op: Timmy's Birthday

Bianca C. Staines
#9

The Nosy Poodle Neighbours, Malita And Annabelle

The Nosy Poodle Neighbours, Malita And Annabelle

Bianca C. Staines
#10

Beware Of Spinning Wheel Accidents

Beware Of Spinning Wheel Accidents

You may notice Mr Nibbles' expression never changes :D

Bianca C. Staines
rspanther
rspanther
Community Member
1 year ago

I'm curious about the spinning wheel accident now.

26
26points
#11

When It Storms

When It Storms

Bianca C. Staines
#12

Introducing Timmy, Prince's Owner

Introducing Timmy, Prince's Owner

There is a softer side to Prince. One he never talks about. This is Timmy, his young and silent owner.

Timmy is practically mute. He doesn't speak, not to anyone - not even Prince. There was a time when they used to, and Prince wants to connect with the boy again. He's just been too busy running things around here.

Bianca C. Staines
#13

If It's Not About Prince, It Ain't News

If It's Not About Prince, It Ain't News

Bianca C. Staines
#14

The Book To The Well-Behaved Dog

The Book To The Well-Behaved Dog

Yeah, right.

Bianca C. Staines
Jayne Kyra
Jayne Kyra
Community Member
1 year ago

He´ll rip up the book next.

12
12points
#15

Do Everything I Say

Do Everything I Say

What could possibly go wrong?

Bianca C. Staines
#16

You Can't Hide Forever, Or Can You?

You Can't Hide Forever, Or Can You?

Bianca C. Staines
#17

Bennie Does What She Wants

Bennie Does What She Wants

Bianca C. Staines
#18

Recon At 57

Recon At 57

Bianca C. Staines
#19

Bendall Road's Hamster Secret Service

Bendall Road's Hamster Secret Service

Most of the hamsters in Bendall Road are part of the HARASS team (Hamster Alley Regulators and Secret Service) led by a gruff old police dog, Blake, and his trusty second, Miss Pickanut.

Bianca C. Staines
#20

HARASS Team Assembleeeeeeeeee

HARASS Team Assembleeeeeeeeee

The best we've got.

Bianca C. Staines
#21

The Chase

The Chase

Get off my turf!

Bianca C. Staines
#22

Unwanted Advice

Unwanted Advice

Bianca C. Staines
#23

Timmy's Parents Aren't Too Happy About It

Timmy's Parents Aren't Too Happy About It

Bianca C. Staines
#24

Introducing Sapis, Prince's Advisor

Introducing Sapis, Prince's Advisor

Why wouldn't you take advice from a myna bird in a cherry tree? Sapis has been Prince's long-trusted advisor so as long as he can remember. Even if he doesn't always like the advice, at all.

Bianca C. Staines
Titas Burinskas
Titas Burinskas
BoredPanda Staff
1 year ago (edited)

The sapient-but-sappy advisor Sapis loves sipping sap, and eating cherries (for some reason).

14
14points
#25

Prince Sabotaging Bennie's Training

Prince Sabotaging Bennie's Training

Bianca C. Staines
#26

Stealth Master Lancaster, At Your Service

Stealth Master Lancaster, At Your Service

Bianca C. Staines
#27

Meet The Gang Of Osiris

Meet The Gang Of Osiris

Bianca C. Staines
#28

For The Love Of Sizzle

For The Love Of Sizzle

Bianca C. Staines
#29

Finally Free!!

Finally Free!!

Bianca C. Staines
#30

A Mysterious Presence In Bendall Road

A Mysterious Presence In Bendall Road

Don't worry, we have the best hamsters on the job.

Bianca C. Staines
#31

The Mysterious Night Stalker Is Near

The Mysterious Night Stalker Is Near

Bianca C. Staines
#32

Easier Said Than Done

Easier Said Than Done

Bianca C. Staines
kitty_cnady
kitty_cnady
Community Member
1 year ago

Why get hurt ? is the dog a Pitbull ? They are so heartwarming they will only hurt u if u hurt them or if they are traumatized .

11
11points
#33

Welcome To Bendall Road

Welcome To Bendall Road

Bianca C. Staines
#34

No One Expects The Pound Inspectors

No One Expects The Pound Inspectors

Bianca C. Staines
#35

Timmy's Birthday Party Is A Time To Be Spent Together... As A Family

Timmy's Birthday Party Is A Time To Be Spent Together... As A Family

Bianca C. Staines
#36

Oh-Oh, Someone's Jealous

Oh-Oh, Someone's Jealous

Bianca C. Staines
#37

Introducing Nero The Cymric

Introducing Nero The Cymric

Bianca C. Staines
