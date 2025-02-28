Netizens Share The 30 Life Hacks They Swear By Till The End
Just when you think you've got this whole "adulting" thing figured out, someone comes along and shows you a better way to do, well, everything! From dealing with those pesky spam emails (finally!) to solving the eternal "what's for dinner" debate, these genius life hacks are the kind that make you wonder how you lived without them for so long.
We've collected 30 surprisingly simple but ridiculously effective tips that'll have you saying, "Why didn't anyone tell me this sooner?" Whether you're wrestling with a stubborn jar lid or trying to squeeze more quality time with your fur baby into your busy schedule, these clever shortcuts and solutions are about to make your life a whole lot easier. No fancy gadgets required - just pure, practical wisdom!
This post may include affiliate links.
If you have a spare minute or are just playing video games or on a computer at home, take a few minutes to just pet your dog/ cat and really appreciate them. A phrase I heard somewhere just really stuck with me: Pets are only a part of your life but you are your pet’s entire life.
If you're trying to learn a new language try watching children's shows dubbed in that language. Children's shows tend to go over things like shapes, colors, animals, etc. and can help you learn basic words and sentences.
If you don't like having simple decorative items but want to buy something on a trip as a souvenir, you can buy a practical item. I realised after I went to Spain and bought a pair of nail clippers there. Now every time I clip my nails I look back on my trip to Spain and it's such a nice feeling.
If your roommate's phone alarm is going off and they’re not in the room, call the phone. It will disable the alarm.
Until their second alarm goes off, because they set a series of them, knowing they wouldn't respond to the first.
When you sign up for anything online, put the websites name as your middle name. That way when you receive spam/advert emails, you will know who sold your info.
Never give an animal to someone as a gift, especially if they do not ask for one. Thrusting an animal on someone forces them to take care of another life but not everyone can afford to give it the life it deserves.
If you're taking care of a sick person, a cheap whiteboard from the Dollar Tree hung on the doorknob will let you leave notes about the person such as temperature, any meds given, any changes in the way person has been doing etc. That way anyone who is taking care of the person can snap a quick photo with their phone if they need to save the information for the person's doctor.
As a medic, whenever I was loading a patient in the ambulance, a family member would inevitably run up to me, keys in hand saying “I’ll follow you to the ER”. No. People in an emotional state following another vehicle will develop tunnel vision and forget all traffic laws. You will blow stop signs. You will follow me right through an intersection even if the light has already turned red for you. And you will slam into the back of the ambulance if we need to make a sudden stop. Remember, the patient faces backwards and can see out the back window as you blow a red light and get t-boned by an overloaded ice cream truck. After we leave, wait ten minutes, take a deep breath and slowly make your way to the hospital.
Nose all raw and painful after blowing your nose from a cold? Get diaper rash cream and apply generously!! :) Been using this since I was a child, still have the lil container too. It smells a little weird but leave it on overnight and your nose will feel SO much better, it’s the zinc!
Tell your wife or girlfriend to guess where you’re taking her for dinner. Then take her to the first place she says. Instant indecisiveness breaker.
If you have trouble choosing, flip a coin. While you're waiting to get the result, your mind automatically starts to wish for what it wants. Then you can choose easily
Get into a routine of stretching your hip flexors and chest if you sit for long periods. Absolute game changer for people who suffer with chronic lower back pain as a result of being hunched over a desk.
5 minutes of daily exercise is infinitely better than 0 minutes and will make a big difference.
If there's a jar or container you can't open, run the lid under hot water for a 30sec. Dry it so you can get a good grip, then open. Never had this not work.
If you put something down temporarily, say out loud "I've put the screwdriver by the microwave" or whatever. This engages many more areas of the brain (particularly the language centres) which creates a richer memory making it less likely you'll forget where you put it.
If going to a business lunch or dinner, always check the menu online before going and figure out what you want to order. Figuring out what to order early takes the stress off so you can focus on the meeting. It's also helpful to browse the wine list if it's available so you can suggest a good wine if called to do so.
Always pick a backup option too, just in case they run out.
Read the three and four star reviews for the most reliable information on Amazon items.
When moving house, always set up your bedroom/ make the bed first so when your exhausted and just had enough you can fall into bed. Nothing worse than being exhausted and having to make the bed before getting into it.
If you want to wear something white/ light in color, wear underwear that matches the color of your skin, not white.
Try a Simple Daily Shutdown Routine to End Your Workday. Ever feel like work just won’t end, and you can't relax? I used to be the same way until I created a simple shutdown routine. At the end of my day, I close all work apps, put my work devices away, and set an auto-reply on my email so people know I'm offline until the next day. I then spend a few minutes thinking about what went well and jotting down a couple of things to do tomorrow. This routine helps me clear my mind and truly disconnect from work, making my free time more enjoyable.
Turn your bed mattress when you renew your blanket. Through time your mattress will deform and that can make you sleep worse
I used to work at a commercial photography studio where I learned a few tips to photographing children and babies. When you tell kids to “say cheese” they almost always make this face 😬 and generally give an unnatural smile. Instead say something silly or make a joke. They will laugh naturally and you’ll get a great pic with a beautiful smile that doesn’t look forced.
If, like me, you find that a can of soup or chili doesn't have macros that are that great (high in saturated fat, low in fiber, etc), or more importantly, just doesn't feel completely satisfying, mix in a can or two of your favorite canned veg; I like peas for chili, which adds sweetness, or pretty much anything. It nearly doubles the size of the meal and feels like it triples the satisfaction i get from the meal, while not adding hardly any calories and no saturated fat. Win!
Honey does not go bad, if it has gone solid it has just crystallized and can become liquid again with just a little heat.
when preparing for job interviews, find the investor/corporate materials on the company website. It outlines the company’s background, financials and future plans
If you’re asking yourself questions like “Should I find a job that treats me better” or “When should I leave my relationship”, you already know the answer. Chances are your gut instinct is right, and theres a reason these ideas and questions enter your head. Always try thinking about what advice you'd give to other people in the same situation. Often you should be taking the leap
To confirm which circuit breaker is associated to an outlet, plug in an old radio and turn the volume up before you flip the circuit breaker.
When putting a plastic lid on a paper cup, place the mouth opening on the opposite side of the seam in the paper cup. This prevents coffee from accumulating in the little gaps caused by the unevenness in the seam and dripping on you when you go to take a sip.
Have your elderly parent with Alzheimer's or dementia wear a hi-vis vest in public for 2 reasons. Firstly, they will be more visible to traffic and also to you should they wander off. Secondly, and less obviously, people will realize there is something off about the person that otherwise appears normal. They will be more likely to be patient or forgiving if your parent has an outburst or gets touchy
If you’re ever buying blackout curtains, get panels that are more than a little wider than the window. If you purchase blackout curtains that are just as wide as the window, or only a little bit wider, you’ll either have light bleed around the sides, or you’ll have to fiddle with the edges every time you close the curtains. Both of those options are annoying. Instead, buy curtains that are a good bit wider than the window so that light doesn’t bleed around the sides.