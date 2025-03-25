ADVERTISEMENT

There's something profoundly humbling about gazing at images from the cosmos. From swirling nebulae painted in colors beyond our everyday spectrum to the breathtaking blue marble we call home, seen suspended in the blackness of space, these images change our perspective on everything. The James Webb telescope has shown us stars being born in nurseries of gas and dust billions of miles away, while astronauts capture the delicate curve of Earth's atmosphere from the International Space Station.

These 28 remarkable photographs reveal a universe more spectacular than science fiction—spiral galaxies, distant planets, and cosmic events of such magnitude that they defy our human sense of scale. Each image reminds us how small we are, yet how fortunate to exist in a universe capable of such extraordinary beauty.