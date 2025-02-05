ADVERTISEMENT

Pelicans, elephants, seals, and many other wildlife animals may feel out of reach to some, but through photography, Sean Weekly brings them closer to us.

After moving to Singapore, Sean was captivated by its diverse wildlife, sparking his interest in photography. This led him to purchase his first DSLR camera in 2010. After countless hours of studying and practicing, his skills improved, and he developed a unique style.

Fast forward to today, Sean has traveled across the UK and Europe, doing what he loves most—capturing the beauty of wildlife through his lens.

More info: Instagram | seanweekly.com | Facebook