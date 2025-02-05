ADVERTISEMENT

Pelicans, elephants, seals, and many other wildlife animals may feel out of reach to some, but through photography, Sean Weekly brings them closer to us.

After moving to Singapore, Sean was captivated by its diverse wildlife, sparking his interest in photography. This led him to purchase his first DSLR camera in 2010. After countless hours of studying and practicing, his skills improved, and he developed a unique style.

Fast forward to today, Sean has traveled across the UK and Europe, doing what he loves most—capturing the beauty of wildlife through his lens.

More info: Instagram | seanweekly.com | Facebook

#1

Wildlife photo of a lioness resting on a tree branch, captured in a lush green forest setting.

seanweekly Report

    #2

    Close-up of a wild pelican's face with striking orange eyes and intricate feather details, showcasing wildlife photography.

    seanweekly Report

    #3

    Young monkey clinging to its parent, captured in mesmerizing wildlife photography showcasing intimate animal moments.

    seanweekly Report

    #4

    Two elephants intertwining trunks, showcasing mesmerizing wildlife photography in close detail.

    seanweekly Report

    #5

    Wildlife photography captures a hippo with mouth open, showcasing its teeth and water splashes against a blurred background.

    seanweekly Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The amount of force their jaws closing can produce is astonishing.

    #6

    Eagle with outstretched wings, captured in a stunning wildlife photo by a talented photographer.

    seanweekly Report

    #7

    Wildlife photo of a pelican gracefully skimming a calm lake with snowy mountains in the background.

    seanweekly Report

    #8

    Mesmerizing photo of pelicans in the wild, captured with dramatic wingspan on a reflective water surface.

    seanweekly Report

    #9

    Wildlife photo of sea lions basking on a rock, showcasing their natural habitat.

    seanweekly Report

    #10

    Eagle perched on a mossy tree branch, captured in a mesmerizing wildlife photo.

    seanweekly Report

    #11

    Wildlife photo of a caracal in a sunlit field, showcasing its sharp features and open mouth.

    seanweekly Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kitty kitty kitty! I know better but I just want to scritch behind your ears before I lose my hands forever.

    #12

    Wildlife photo of a bird perched on a rhino's face, showcasing the intricate details of the rhino's eye and skin texture.

    seanweekly Report

    #13

    A snow monkey with red face in a hot spring, showcasing mesmerizing wildlife photography.

    seanweekly Report

    #14

    Wildlife photo of a pelican gracefully landing on water, wings outstretched, capturing natural beauty.

    seanweekly Report

    #15

    Wildlife photo of two pelicans on a serene lake with mountains in the background at sunset.

    seanweekly Report

    #16

    Wildlife photography captures two buffalo under a starry night sky, reflecting in the water below.

    seanweekly Report

    #17

    Wildlife photo of a mother monkey with her baby on a stone path, showing a tender moment in nature.

    seanweekly Report

    #18

    Close-up of a snow-covered monkey with closed eyes, capturing mesmerizing wildlife details.

    seanweekly Report

    #19

    Mesmerizing wildlife photo of a whale breaching, captured mid-air against a serene ocean backdrop.

    seanweekly Report

    #20

    Wildlife photo of a lion yawning at sunrise, its breath visible in the cold air, showcasing nature's raw beauty.

    seanweekly Report

    #21

    Wildlife photo of a caracal standing in lush green grass, showcasing its unique long ears and alert expression.

    seanweekly Report

    #22

    Mesmerizing wildlife photo of an elephant at dusk, reflected in water, with a vivid purple and pink sky backdrop.

    seanweekly Report

    #23

    A striking photo of a Steller's sea eagle with a white background, highlighting wildlife photography.

    seanweekly Report

    #24

    A young monkey gazes curiously, showcasing stunning wildlife photography.

    seanweekly Report

    #25

    Close-up of a pelican with intricate feathers and striking eye, showcasing mesmerizing wildlife photography.

    seanweekly Report

    #26

    Wildlife photo of a hawk perched on a branch during snowfall.

    seanweekly Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I always feel sorry for birds in the winter. Yeah, they are designed for it, etc., etc., etc., it's just how I feel.

    #27

    Mesmerizing photo of wildlife: orcas swimming with birds near snow-capped mountains under a colorful sky.

    seanweekly Report

    #28

    Wildlife photography captures a majestic stag roaring in a forest setting.

    seanweekly Report

    #29

    Wildlife photo of a majestic elephant walking through lush greenery, showcasing its grandeur and natural beauty.

    seanweekly Report

    #30

    Close-up of a white bird with an orange beak and striking eyes, captured by a photographer focused on mesmerizing wildlife photos.

    seanweekly Report

    #31

    Wildlife photo of a bird with red crown pecking the ground in minimalistic snowy setting, captured by photographer.

    seanweekly Report

    #32

    Pelican on tranquil water at sunset, displaying mesmerizing wildlife photography.

    seanweekly Report

    #33

    Two pelicans interacting on a calm lake at sunset, showcasing mesmerizing wildlife photography.

    seanweekly Report

    #34

    Wildlife photography of a pelican on a calm lake, with snowy mountains in the background, under a purple sky.

    seanweekly Report

    #35

    Wildlife photo of a black-necked stork with vibrant red legs, isolated on a white background.

    seanweekly Report

    #36

    Close-up of a monkey with intense brown eyes, showcasing mesmerizing wildlife photography.

    seanweekly Report

    #37

    Pelican in mesmerizing flight over water at sunset, showcasing captivating wildlife photography.

    seanweekly Report

    #38

    Wildlife photo of a pelican taking flight over a lake with mountains in the background.

    seanweekly Report

    #39

    Wildlife photo of a leopard perched on a tree branch, surrounded by lush green leaves.

    seanweekly Report

