I am Samir Belhamra and since I was a child I have been fascinated by art and creativity. I was born into a modest family, in a small neighborhood with building as the only landscape.

I started drawing, making graffiti and inventions when I was a kid, then the internet, photography and tools such as Photoshop opened an endless horizon to travel through graphic universes. They allowed me to develop my ideas and launch my computer graphics business, in other words: my main tool.

Today my style is atypical, situated between reality and imagination, and with this, I hope that my artworks will make people dream, travel and change perceptions.

More info: Instagram | grafixart.photo | Facebook | twitter.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

9points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#2

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

7points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#3

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

7points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#4

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

7points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#5

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

5points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#6

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

5points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#7

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

5points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#8

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

4points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#9

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

4points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#10

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

4points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#11

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

4points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#12

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

4points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#13

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

3points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#14

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

3points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#15

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

3points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#16

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

3points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#17

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

3points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#18

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

3points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#19

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

3points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#20

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

2points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#21

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

2points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#22

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

2points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#23

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

2points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#24

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

1point
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#25

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

1point
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#26

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

1point
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#27

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

1point
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#28

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

1point
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#29

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

1point
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#30

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

1point
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#31

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

1point
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#32

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

1point
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#33

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

1point
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#34

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

1point
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#35

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

1point
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#36

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

0points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#37

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

0points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#38

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

0points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#39

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

0points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#40

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

0points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

0points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#42

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

0points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#43

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

0points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#44

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

0points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#45

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

0points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#46

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

0points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#47

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

0points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#48

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

0points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#49

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

0points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#50

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

0points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

0points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#52

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

0points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#53

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

0points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#54

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

0points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#55

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

0points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#56

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

0points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#57

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

0points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#58

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

0points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#59

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

0points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#60

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

0points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

0points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#62

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

0points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#63

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

0points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#64

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

0points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#65

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

0points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#66

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

0points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#67

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

0points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST
#68

Gatekeeper To The Stars

Report

0points
Samir BELHAMRA Grafixart_photo
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!