#1 I am friends with a number of by best friend's exes. He dated really intelligent, cool women. At one point he pointed out that I was spending more time with his exes than with him, but I pointed out that his exes called me to hang out, which he never did.

#2 A "friend" of mine was always trying to cheat on his girlfriend—who I was also friends with. I stayed quiet for way too long, even though it didn’t sit right with me.



Then, one day, he asked to borrow money to take some random girl out on a date. I told him he’d have to get his girlfriend to text me and say she was cool with his “date.” Shockingly, he actually tried to make that happen.



He told her it was just a group hang, but she already had a feeling he was up to something. She called me and asked if it was a group thing or a date. I told her the truth.



She dumped him.



About a week later, she texted me something like, “I’ve decided that you’re going to love me. I think you’re already close, but it’s going to happen.”



We’ve been married for 14 years now. She’s still my best friend. She’s an amazing person, inside and out. Every day I get to watch our daughter turn more and more into this incredible woman, and I couldn’t be happier with the little family we have.

#3 My first love's best friend told me he was cheating. Granted, he held back a bit too long, but he collected evidence in case I didn't believe him and told me. And it wasn't a ruse to try to date me instead.



20 (ish) years later and he and I are still friends. I made out of that relationship with a true friend. I don't think I could have broken free of my feelings in that relationship without his help. His friendship with my ex was never the same, he broke serious bro code by being a stand up guy.

#4 Snitched on my bro boss because I found out he was sexually harassing our receptionist and it had been going on for years. Partners in the business dissolved, got laid off a year later due to the business decline from loss of clients. Doors closed shortly after. Our receptionist is a great person and she didn't deserve any of that s**t.





No regrets though. The person I snitched on had been a mentor to me and a friend but I realized deep down we are very different people. Boss went off the deep end afterwards, divorced, sold house, turned into a bitter and hateful conservative and then moved to Thailand for some reason. What a creep.

#5 Dated my best friend's sister, we've been married almost 11 years.

#6 My best friend had pit row passes to the ~~F1~~ Molson Indy race in Toronto. He asked me to go and I was stoked! In the days leading up to the weekend, I was bumped for some girl he was dating. They’ve been married for 25 years now, so I guess it was worth it. I still have never been to pit row….

#7 Best friend in HS was s******l during our early college years. I’d been up on the phone talking to him until 2am more nights than I can count, and it didn’t seem to be helping. So, eventually, I called his parents. He was put on a s*****e watch and was NOT happy about it, but I think it was the right choice at the time.



I felt selfish bc I was getting tired of these phone calls, and I totally betrayed his trust. His relationship with his parents was complicated too. I was just a college sophomore at wits’ end, though, and it seemed like the only way to help him. I spoke to him 3 years later and his life seemed to be going better, though,.

#8 Dating a close friend’s ex, with full honesty and everyone’s consent. Sounds like a disaster waiting to happen, but sometimes it works out when people communicate like adults and no one feels betrayed.

#9 I simultaneously upheld bro code and broke girl code.



I'd just started dating my now-wife, and her roommate was not a particularly stable person. She was going on dates with this one guy (guy #1) who was head over heels for her, but she was really just stringing him along for free meals and attention. Her actual feelings were towards this other guy (guy #2)



One night, guy #1 came over to the apartment with flowers because they were supposed to go on a date and roommate is just sobbing over guy #2 who wouldn't give her the time of day. My girlfriend is in the living room with her trying to console her and guy #1 ends up with me in my girlfriend's bedroom. He asked me what he should do and, having had a picture of what roommate was like and having recently gotten out of an a*****e relationship myself, I said "honestly bro, run".



He was clearly spooked enough that he made some excuse, left ASAP, and I never heard from him again. Where I messed up was potentially putting my girlfriend in harm's way because if it had gotten back to roommate that I'd told guy #1 to run, my girlfriend would have been in a world of pain (so would I by proxy, but I didn't have to live with roommate).



Overall I don't regret my decision but I could have handled it better. Even though my girlfriend was a little mad at me at the time, she saw where I was coming from and still agreed to marry me down the line.

#10 One of my friends is a notorious cheater. He got a new gf, she genuinely loved him, was cute, and just a good person. I "accidentally" made a mistake that revealed he was cheating on her and he talked her into staying so I called her and told her about his other other girlfriend just to make sure she understood he wasn't going to stop cheating. She left him for real and thanked me. .

#11 Telling a friend their partner was cheating even if it hurt at first, it saved them from worse later.

#12 Best friend kept dating awful guys in high school into college. She'd been with one guy for nearly 6 months, and he was finding every excuse to skip on plans with her. She found evidence he was cheating multiple times. It was tearing her apart but she didn't want to lose him.



On their 6 month anniversary, he stood her up again. She called me crying and asked me to come over. I lied, said I had to run an errand first but would be there in a few hours.



Instead, I DM'd him, telling him to cut this s**t out and break up with her already, because she won't do it. He confessed that he was scared she would become s******l - which was a valid worry, she often told him he was the only reason she was still alive. I told him that this is worse, that stringing her along is t*****e. And that when it's over, he can leave and I would be there to help her.



He broke up with her a few minutes later via text, then blocked her. She called again, I acted slightly shocked and "dropped everything" to go to her.



She did fall into a s******l state. But she's still alive, and her life got immensely better after that. We are no longer friends because she nearly got me fired last year, but I do wish her well.

#13 Idk if this is in the code or not, but I am friends with my ex and his wife is now my best friend. My husband is good friends with my ex. We’re all friends, but it’s because my ex and I are friends. After we broke up (we were together for 5 years) we didn’t talk and didn’t necessarily get along. After a couple years we started being friends because we ran in the same groups and basically grew up together. Idk why people think it’s so weird.

#14 Told my friends husband she was cheating and doing d***s with the affair person. Plus she was just starting to act real different. He confronted, had difficult times , turns out she was actually Manic and got help. They are still together. No one talks about it.

#15 I remember I went on a date with this attractive friend of a friend. I was at the restaurant and she ended up being about forty-five minutes late. She sent texts saying that she was having trouble finding the restaurant. When she did show up, it was a so-so date but I was considering more. It was my friend who was like "I feel awful breaking the girl code here but she didn't have trouble finding the restaurant. She was texting me too, deciding what to wear, chilling, and generally keeping you waiting on purpose just to show that she could. It was a little game." I wasn't horrified but I was a little hurt and there was no second date. I think my friend helped me dodge a bullet there and I can appreciate that it was hard for her to make that call. I always appreciated that.

#16 I used to have this friend who is hung up on an ex. At first we sort of trauma bonded as I also had a relationship that broke down which I was upset about. I moved on, settled down and just going through life. Friend didnt but I tried to listen whenever he brings up the ex. It took me time to realize it was a relationship he had back in highschool that lasted for a month. I assumed that it was an ex back when we were 20s. I had enough and started shutting him down everytime he brings up the topic. He liked me a lot less since then but I feel like im helping him move on from something that happened more than 20years ago.

#17 Telling a friend their partner was cheating could saved them from a toxic relationship.

#18 A coworker and I had a mutual "crush" on another coworker. I was really close with her and he wasnt. He wasn't confident enough to ask her out no matter how much I pushed and I have a very strict self imposed policy not to date coworkers.



So I asked her out and she said no. We still hung out after and I found out that she was starting to have a crush on him but she wasn't confident enough to start anything either, despite her friends pushing her. So I talked a little s**t about him to her and that got them talking.



They both got fired for unrelated reasons and they don't really like me, but they're getting married in a few months, and have much better jobs, so it all worked out.

#19 Marry the girl all of my friends slept with. And I mean like EVERYONE slept with her. We ended up hitting it off and one thing led to another & I married her.

#20 Before my wife and I got together she had dated one of my former roommates who was also a long time friend.

One day she and I were hanging out with a third mutual and it came up that he had been telling all of us they were "on a break" and she went ballistic on him over it.

Mind you we didn't develop chemistry until weeks later, but he saw it as a betrayal regardless.

Married a couple years now with a kid. No regrets.

#21 I was dating a girl kind of casually who had a girlfriend who had recently divorced and she asked if I could take her out with us to a f****h club. My girl had to cancel because she couldn't get a sitter, but being an adult It didn't seem right to cancel on her friend and go alone, so I drove down and picked her up. We had a great time, chemistry happened quickly and we started spending a lot of time together. Reluctantly, being an adult I told the girl I had been dating that things were starting to get serious with her friend. She was very cool about things. I didn't ice her out or anything. I was just above board about the Girl Code violation I was party to.



Fast forward three years and the girl I was dating got serious with a really nice girl and ended up marrying her and now her child has a two parent houshold. And that girl I picked up and took out clubbing has been my partner for going on 12 years now.

#22 Four gals went out; I was the designated driver. Girl D spent most of the evening complaining, at length, about the guy she was dating. It dominated the conversation and frankly, he sounded like an a*s. We get to the third venue of the night, the girls are all pretty buzzed, having a good time. But D's guy is there. Girl D, who has gotten progressively drunk, decides to go lock herself in the ladies room and have a meltdown. The guy steps in and decides he really needs to take her home.



Girl code: she came with us, she's inebriated, she goes home with us. I thought this guy was going to punch me. I'm trying to block the door but he gets it open, pinning me to the side. Guy: "Do you want to go with them or me?" Girl D: "youuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu." I threw up my hands and walked. How it ended up for the good -- I wasn't part of the friend group when she became an even more toxic trainwreck and just dragged everyone else down. There are people who still don't talk to each other, twenty years on, because of her.

#23 In college one of my friends was dating a girl for a few years. At one point I dated her best friend for about 6 months. A few months after my friend broke up with her, she asked me out. My friend said he was cool with it but I found a month or so into dating her that he wasn’t.

The girl had asked her best friend if it was ok. Her response was “thank god. Everyone else knows you guys are meant for each other and now you two are finally figuring it out.”

We have two beautiful daughters and will celebrate 22 years of marriage later this year. The best friend was the matron of honor in our wedding and we are still friends with her and her husband. The guy friend, not so much. It was worth it.

#24 I was dating a friend of my now wife and we had just gone through a tough break up. My now wife asked permission to date me and permission was granted initially, until we hit it off (then drama). 9 years later her and I have the American dream, 2 kids and a house and 2 dogs. It's been great, glad she broke girl code for me.

#25 My wife recently told me that she and her best friend had a big fight about me in 2004, her friend said she stole me…which was confusing for me to find out because her friend was a fine person, but my eventual wife was superior in every way.

#26 One of my buddies lost his best friend when the girl broke up with one and started dating the other immediately.



They've been married for 30+ years.

#27 My 19 year old daughter asked me to pick up her girlfriend from a pub on the other side of the city because she was blind drunk and didn't know where she was. When I picked her up she mentioned that this guy was giving her pills and she didnt know what they were and took them anyway. I was lost for words thinking of her being roofied and r***d and then I told her how stupid she was and she said it's okay cause nothing bad happened..I had to stop the car and I told her that I am not sorry but I was going to tell her mum that she is getting non compis mente drunk, taking random pills from strange men and cannot see the danger. She never got blind drunk again.

#28 Best friend of 12 years f****d my girlfriend. Never noticed how toxic either one was to me until after.

#29 I was kinda friends with my SO's little sister. She would come over and we would drink a little and smoke a little. I told her the first time we hung out. I won't ever narc unless it is an emergency.



Fast forward to later that year. She is going through a bad breakup and she calls me in the middle of the day from her parents house.



I can tell she is probably drinking or something else, even though she lies to me that she is not. She suddenly passes out with me on the phone.



You better believe I called her parents to tell them she was passed out in her parent's house on something.



She was OK and just passed out drunk, but I was terrified.

#30 A guy in college didn’t return the money he borrowed from me. I asked around to see what he was upto and turns out it was d***s and he owed money to a 20+ people. I called his parents with info on best rehabs in town. They checked him in.



He’s still the lousy guy no one wants to hang with but doing well otherwise.

#31 Around third grade, a friend told me a family member (not parent) had been molesting her older sister; the same family member would also lock them in the bathroom while he did this, and then beat my friend and her other sister to keep them quiet. She told me and I blabbed to the teacher and school guidance counselor. My friend was terrified and didn't want to tell anyone, scared of retaliation, etc. Eventually authorities, social services, and her parents were notified. The family member fled out of the country and then returned after a short while, then got sent to prison.



This was 35 years ago. We're still best friends to this day. I consider her family and vice versa. And she has thanked me for speaking up for her.

#32 I used to work as a bouncer with a guy who was an absolute lunatic. We weren’t friends but I’d say close co workers. He was legit out of his mind nuts.



He started dating/ seeing a girl I knew pretty well. I talked to her and said get out. He’s nuts, like totally rage filled nuts. She did and I was actually relieved



He ended up doing 7 years or so for attempted murder with his mother being the victim.

#33 Way back in high school, my friend was interested in this girl, but she was not into him and giving off big uncomfortable vibes that he wasn't reading properly (to give him his due, he wasn't ignoring them, he just wasn't recognizing them).



We were all involved in the same extracurricular activity, and I made an effort to be present (at first) when they were spending downtime together. Eventually that escalated to physically interposing myself because this friend liked to use casual (but not inappropriate) physical contact as a way to message his interest, and it clearly made her even more uncomfortable.



That girl and I are coming up on our 15th wedding anniversary and have been together for almost 25 years.



Did I mean to cockblock him? Yes, I did, because I felt then and still feel now that it was the right thing to do.



Did I do it to try to "snake" his crush or whatever? Absolutely not. I wasn't interested in her at first, and I was completely missing the signals that she was into me.



I lost touch with that friend during college, but my understanding is he's happily married, so I'd say it all worked out in the end.

#34 Learned a very, very close friend, life long friend of mine, was doing H around 2015. He had some issues with IBS and other pains, he had also just recently lost his mother he was very close to. I kept it secret, told him how much I wanted him to stop for quite a while, but it seemed like it wasn't going away and he was going to keep using. Especially with the recent loss of his mother, I was afraid he would get too deep. He lost so much weight. I'd call him on the phone and it would sound like he was only half there, slow response, slurred words. His wife seemed very unhappy, I don't know if she was convinced to use too or if she was just upset at his usage. I gave it some time, he never quit. Then one day I was drinking with a few friends and called him to say whatsup and he sounded soooo out of it, I could tell he was high off his a*s trying to pretend he wasn't. That night I got the courage to reach out to his family and tell them what's going on, to stage an intervention of sorts. I was fine with him hating me because I just didn't want him to lose his life. I ended up coming down to Houston and being there with his family for the intervention. The look in his eye when he walked into the house was "how f*****g could you?". The friend that was never afraid to say love you bro, or give me a hug, or reach out to me for whatever. Feel like ever since then he always had that distant look in his eyes when we would meet up again. Always closed off to me and cold to me. Stopped calling or texting me. But I do know he has been clean since then. Got a job he's been really happy at, him and his wife are trying for a kid. I know he's in the best place of his life so I'd say it was for the best, but not gonna lie it hurts me when I shoot him a happy birthday/merry Christmas texts and don't get a response. Or asking him if he wants to hangout for a day if I drive down to Houston and I get no response. I was close to his mom too, she reached out to me and helped me a lot because she knew my family homelife wasn't great and I didn't handle her passing well. I'd really like to ask him where her grave is so I can visit by myself, but at this point I'm too afraid to ask.

#35 I told my now-partner I liked him even though he had a girlfriend. I felt bad about it, but I have always said "ovaries before brovaries" and regretted it later - it's not like I ever ended up friends with the girl, and in one situation I had to end a friendship because she was bullying me AND a*****e to him. If anything I regretted not speaking up. Figured this time around, at my big age, I should just go for it without kissing him or anything I considered cheating.



He was flattered that I told him but it didn't initially go any farther than that. I had no idea, but he was in a toxic situation where she wasn't accepting it any time he broke up with her, and there had been quite a few times. A few weeks after I told him he decided to stand his ground and say she had to move out, and we got together a few months after that. I don't think he broke up with her for real finally because of me, but if I hadn't said anything we may have never spoken again - he was just a friend of a friend I'd crossed paths with maybe 3 times over 5 years.

#36 I (18) was in a friend group with 3 other girls. We had all been victims of the larger friend group exploding, mainly because the girl whose trailer we hotboxed all the time moved to SoCal. Let's call her Lia (22). One of the girls, let's call her Sammy (18), was OBSESSED with Lia, and how she was the so-called "leader" of the old friend group. Lia's old boyfriend Trevor (23), started dating this girl named Megan (20). Sammy made it a point to be incredibly friendly to Megan, and had everyone convinced that they were best friends. They would text and hang out all the time. Megan would tell her how she doesn't trust Trevor, but Sammy would convince her that it's all in her head and that he's actually a really great guy. She'd express how lonely she feels, but that she's glad she had a trusted friend like Sammy to confide in. How do I know all of the intimate details of their vulnerable conversations? Sammy was f*****g Trevor and sending us screenshots of her text conversations with Megan, making fun of her for being so "gullible" and "naive." It was some pretty sick high school mean girl s**t. I told Sammy that she needed to tell Megan what was happening, or I will. No one in the group believed I would do it. Neither of the other girls in the group really saw a problem, as Sammy is their friend and Megan wasn't, so it was easy to them where their loyalty should lay. One night, I think about a week later, we were at a house party, and Sammy was getting all cozied up to Trevor right in front of Megan. Megan came into the kitchen while I was grabbing myself a snack. Megan and I were not close, but she was clearly distraught so I asked her what was wrong. She told me that she feels like she's going crazy because her gut is telling her that there is definitely something going on between those two, but she is constantly told by everyone in the group that she is overreacting and that they were just close friends. I responded: "I really hate to be the bearer of bad news, but every single person out there is lying to you and I refuse to be a part of it." I told her EVERYTHING, even showed her the group chat in which Sammy was sending us screenshots and trying to tell us what to say in case Megan ever got suspicious. Megan, understandably, got very upset and left, texting Trevor that she never wants to see him again. She then blocked everyone else's number except for mine. I lost that entire friend group that day because I was a "traitor". Everyone except Megan, who I still talk to on occasion 7 years later.

#37 I told one of my best friend’s boyfriend that she was cheating on him (with my boyfriend). So I guess we both broke girl-code? He was heartbroken but he deserved to know.

#38 Kinda a bro code. Never told this story before. My then GF was telling me her BFF's husband was beating her and cheating. I told her to have her friend come visit us for a bit. She did. During that time I called him and explained to him in a very blunt manner that if he touches her again I will end him regardless of the outcome for me. I also told him that while she is gone that he can file the divorce paperwork and be done and move out. Take what he wants as I will help her get back on her feet.



She stayed with us for a month and he moved out and filled for a divorce. My GF nor her friend know I called him.

#39 Hit it off with my best friends girlfriend. She ended up leaving him to date me (never cheated). Knew it wasn’t right but there was something between us I’d never experienced before and I went for it. Quickly lost best friend…but have now been married to her for 13 years with 2 kids and I couldn’t be happier. Hands down best decision I’ve ever made.

#40 From my perspective bro code is largely limit to if your friend dated a someone you used to date. Clear violation. But actual bad things, bro code does not exist. In my world what exists instead is “so you gonna tell her or am I?” One time it did get twisted. Friends longtime GF shows up with a black eye. In our books, that’s hard stop. Never hit a woman.



None of us talked to him after that. He got shut out hard. Then one day I saw him and we talked. He showed me the scars from where he got stitches in several places, she tried to k**l him with scissors. Literally. Confirmed version, all eventually was good, and that girl was gone gone.

#41 Slept with the girl bro wanted to date. She cheated on me later. Bro started dating someone else and is married with kids now. Did him a favor.

#42 TL;DR... I told the local PD if they saw my buddy driving, he was drunk. Because he was. Cops did nothing.



He'd been working 30 years in the oilfield when jobs dried up about 2014. He did some odd jobs but nothing to match the oil patch. He started drinking heavier and switched from beer to cheap vodka (Tvarski/McCormick).



I had a side gig restoring old houses, so I put him to work at a fair rate doing demo and rebuild. I wasn't exploiting him, I was right there doing the same work. On Fridays, I paid him in cash.



Three weeks in, he no-shows on Monday. Says he was at the doctor, but I could spot the signs of a 3 day bender from a mile away. Next Friday, I paid him and he missed the next Monday. So I left early on Friday and said I'd pay him on Monday. He got paid that Monday and missed the rest of the week. I did the work solo with the tradesmen.



On Friday, I stopped at his place to see how he was doing. He was s**t faced on cheap vodka. He said he couldn't keep up and was quitting. I wasn't mad, but I was concerned. I've known this guy since junior high.



I called his daughter and brother several times over the next few weeks so they knew what was happening. They tried getting him into rehab and he fought it. But he was still driving to the liquor store. So I went to the local PD and told them what was up. They followed him, but would never pull him over and take him to jail. F*****g useless cops.



In the end, his brother finally got an ambulance and they took him to rehab. He weighed less than 100 lbs (45 kg) at 5'7" (170 cm). He's now physically healthy but his brain is gone. He remembers 1978, but forgets that my wife is dead almost 10 years and that I've remarried. He wants to know where his dog is (he died 3 years ago). When I visit his nursing home, all he wants is for me to take him to a titty bar. We didn't go to titty bars before, but apparently he wants to see some t*****s. I get it, I like t*****s, too, but I'm not bailing him out.



Keep an eye on your buddies before they hit bottom.

#43 I broke girl code and told my best friend her man was sliding into my DMs. Risked the friendship, got called a liar, blocked for a week—then she caught him red-handed. She cried, we cried, and now we laugh about it over wine. Worth it. 👭❤️.

#44 Best friend dated my ex. He and I were lukewarm at best, they were each other’s first love. They were better off and I was happy for them.

#45 In 9th grade on a multi day, hotel stay, field trip, the group of boys were planning to spend the field trip being bros. Instead, one bro spent the trip being flakey and rude to try to get some action from this one girl.



Some of us got fed up, and realized he’s cheating on his gf from another school, who was also friends with the girl he was trying to get with. We let the gf know what was going on. This got him in trouble with his gf obviously. What we did not anticipate was that his mom would also get mad, on his behalf. She was mad that her son got caught cheating, not that he was cheating.



Baffling to me that they got so worked up about it, when obviously he didn’t care about his gf. I think she broke up with him, then kept trying to get with the other girl, but it fizzled out at that time.



The best part of it is that over the years, I’ve surrounded myself with friends who I would never have to worry about breaking bro code.

#46 Had a former friend in college who had a vicious cycle of dating someone > bringing her around the group and is befriending her > cheat on her.



We took turns ratting him out to his girlfriends to varying degrees of efficacy. Not to toot my own horn too much, but I have more sauce than the average man. This dude was like 5 tiers above me and had these women in such a state of delusion, I've never seen anything like it before or since. He's settled down some but his ex wife cheated on him so he got some just desserts.

#47 In HS me and my best friend lived like a block away - one day he was at an after school hockey game and his GF went to stop by but no one was home at his place . So she knocked on my door and asked if she could hang out at my place till he got home.



Out of no where she is like you wanna mess around ? and ended up giving me a BJ. I had like one bad one ever at that point in my life so an insanely h***y teen in that situation in her little catholic school girl outfit my brain would not let me say no.



But I Told my buddy immediately that night , she was a disloyal and initiated the whole thing , we are still friends to this day. He would of been stuck with a clearly disloyal a*****e and ended up with so one so much nicer and better.



I generally try NOT to be eskimo brothers with my friends though.

#48 In middle school I confided in my best friend at the time that I wanted to ask out a specific girl. His response was to quickly ask her out right there in front of me and she said yes immediately. I figure he meant it as a sort of "should've moved first" type lesson for me but I only ever acted on the lesson by not telling anyone anything like that ever again. They were together all through middle and high school, got married, lived together, all of it, and to my preoccupied high school mind, which was dealing with psychological family drama and divorce kid stuff, and could barely think about dating anyway.



So about 10ish years later we've barely talked since high school but he confides in me after the fact that he had just found out she was cheating on him basically the whole time. If I remember correctly. Or like more than half the time they were together. He painted an unhappy picture and it was emotionally complex for me. I felt bad for him for having gone through that but at the same time I have to admit it did feel like karma for how annoyingly cute and couple-y they would act in front of me.

#49 I reject the part of the bro-code where I'm supposed to aid and abet liars and cheaters. I'll never need that kind of protection and I won't provide it for anybody either.

#50 One friend of mine started dating my ex after we broke up. But she was nuts, she had told me she had cancer when she didnt. Like guilt tripping me into doing things for her, telling me she had to go out of town for cancer treatment or cancer doctor visits, I was convinced she had cancer legit. And my friend knew about all of this.



So for me, I kinda lost a friend, but it turned out for the best I guess. He had a kid with her, got divorced, realized that he made a huge error like decades later, etc. And at least she wasnt bothering me anymore ha.