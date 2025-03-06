40submissions
1week left
Sun, Sand, And Saudade: 40 Retro Brazilian Beach Scenes That Beckon You
Before Instagram filters and crowded tourist hotspots, Brazil's legendary beaches were a paradise of natural beauty and carefree living. These stunning vintage photographs capture a time when Copacabana and Ipanema weren't just song lyrics, but unspoiled stretches of golden sand where locals and visitors alike soaked up the Brazilian sun without a care in the world. From the elegant beachgoers of the 1950s to the laid-back beach culture of the 1970s, these images showcase Brazil's coastline in its purest form.
The crystal-clear waters, swaying palm trees, and those endless stretches of pristine beach will transport you to a simpler time when sunscreen was optional and smartphones didn't exist. Fair warning: these 40 retro snapshots of Brazil's seaside paradise might have you searching for your passport and booking a one-way ticket faster than you can say "Bossa Nova."
This post may include affiliate links.
Greencopen's Mom Rio De Janeiro, 1980
Rio De Janeiro - Avenida Atlantica, 1971
Hotels and apartments along Copacabana beach. Avenida Atlantica runs along the length of the beach. The mosaic pattern on the sidewalk along the beach is a signature of Rio de Janeiro.
Club In Rio De Janeiro, 1974
This photo is a souvenir of an interesting day in my life, in January 1974. Rio de Janeiro is near the Tropic of Capricorn, and the sun was almost directly overhead. I walked much of the day. My head was sunburned. That is how I learned that I had a bald spot!
Rio De Janeiro - Sugar Loaf From Copacabana Beach, 1971
Sugar Loaf (Pão de Açucar) and Urca Hill, from Copacabana Beach. Sugar Loaf is 396 m (1,299 ft) high.
Trinity Beach 1980
Praia De Copacabana, 2009
Convent And Boa Viagem Beach, Niteroi, Rio De Janeiro, 2015
Ipanema, Rio De Janeiro, 2009
Fortaleza, 2013
Leme Beach, Rio De Janeiro, 2006
Ipanema Beach, Rio De Janeiro, 2015
Itacarezinho, 2009
Trindade (Praia Do Meio) - Rj, 2015
Falesias, Praia Do Gunga - Al, 2010
Brazil, 2009
Brasil, 2015
Trash Collector, Brazil, Boipeba, Bahia, 2008
Praia De Copacabana, 2009
Brazil Beach, 2006
Donkey And Sibauma Beach, 2012
Favela Vidigal By The Sea, Leblon, Rio De Janeiro, 2009
Arraial Do Cabo, Rio De Janeiro, 2007
Guarda Do Embau, Santa Catarina, Brasil, 2009
Porto De Galinhas, 2009
Trindade, Praia Do Cachadaco, Rio De Janeiro, 2015
Surfers, Ceara, Brazil, 2006
Cristo, Rio De Janeiro, 2007
Praia Do Frances, Alagoas, 2015
Ipanema Kiosk, Rio De Janeiro, 2009
Ipanema, Rio De Janeiro, 2005
Beach, Brazil, 2000
Praia Boa Viagem, 2012
Canasvieras, Santa Catarina, Brasil, 2006
Waves In Haze, Rio De Janeiro, 2007
Copacabana, Rio De Janeiro, 2008
Ipanema Beach, Rio De Janeiro, 2009
Porto Seguro, Sul Da Bahia, Brasil, 2006
Ilha Do Campeche, Santa Catarina, 2009
Praia Grande, Arraial Do Cabo, 2014
Brazil Beach, 2009
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish