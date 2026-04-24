Woman Wonders If Boyfriend’s Financial Situation Is Enough Reason To Dump Him
A couple functions the best when both people are on the same page about their individual and shared responsibilities, including money. You don’t want to feel like you’re quietly becoming the “backup plan” for someone who keeps running into avoidable issues over and over again.
But Reddit user PandaExpressChef is beginning to think the balance in her relationship is slipping in a way she can no longer ignore, as she watches her boyfriend repeatedly make terrible financial choices. Especially now that his car has broken down, and he’s thinking about taking out a loan to buy a new one.
This young woman earns about the same as her boyfriend
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
But he never has enough money to go out with her
Now he’s thinking about taking out a loan for a $9,000 car when he can’t even afford a $200 fix
Image credits: Yunus Tuğ / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: pandaexpresschef
Most people believe that no matter how a guy spends his money, he needs to be more responsible
Some, however, believe there might be more than meets the eye
A few people shared their own similar experiences and what they learned from them
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
Budgeting might be a chore, but it's not that hard. You can get free spreadsheet software (OpenOffice for example), do an online tutorial if you don't know how to use it, work out what you need to spend over a year, compare it with your income and see what's left. Ask someone for help if you can't do it. The simple rule is to spend less than you earn, then you'll save. To answer the question - yes it is a reason to split up if he won't let you help him see sense.
Budgeting might be a chore, but it's not that hard. You can get free spreadsheet software (OpenOffice for example), do an online tutorial if you don't know how to use it, work out what you need to spend over a year, compare it with your income and see what's left. Ask someone for help if you can't do it. The simple rule is to spend less than you earn, then you'll save. To answer the question - yes it is a reason to split up if he won't let you help him see sense.
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