Halloween is a season when people can let their imagination go wild and dress how they want. Their costumes can be scary, weird, or even scandalous. But not everyone is so happy about others dressing up in whatever they want.

A Reddit user found herself in a situation where her boyfriend tried to stop her from wearing her chosen costume because it was a bit scandalous. After they got into a serious fight, she turned to the r/AITA community to ask who, in netizens’ opinion, was wrong.

During the Halloween season you can be whoever you want without any guilt – as long as it doesn’t cause any fights with any of your loved ones

A woman on Reddit told a story of her boyfriend not approving of her revealing fairy costume

The woman stated that she was going to wear the costume since she didn’t care about her boyfriend’s opinion

The story happened a few years ago. A 21-year-old woman and her friends decided to dress up as fairies for Halloween. For these costumes, they ordered lace bodysuits with different patterns. The OP’s was a green bodysuit with gold trim and butterflies all over it. The costumes were quite revealing. The friend group said they were taking advantage of the fact that it’s OK for people to dress scandalously on Halloween.

The woman told her boyfriend about her costume and he immediately said that he did not want her wearing it. He added that she should have consulted him about the costume before purchasing it. The girlfriend responded that he doesn’t have a say in what she wears.

The boyfriend’s stance on the situation is that the girlfriend disrespected him by wearing such a costume in front of other people. And the girlfriend kept saying that she didn’t care about his opinion. That caused quite a serious problem in their relationship – usually, they would settle fights pretty quickly, but this one lasted longer.

Talking about Halloween costumes, do you know what Halloween costumes have been the most popular for the last few years? Back in 2022, the witches from the movie Hocus Pocus were among the top Google-searched Halloween costumes. This was due to the movie’s second part coming out just a month before Halloween. Additionally, characters from the TV show Stranger Things and classic costumes like witches and cowboys were very popular too.

In 2021, Squid Game ruled Halloween. The TV show premiered in September of that year and quickly became the most-watched show ever released on Netflix. Therefore, costumes of characters from the disturbing show quickly dominated that year’s Halloween season.

Lastly, 2020 was a very strange year for sure. Due to the pandemic, the Halloween season was very different from past ones. And it comes as no surprise that the most popular costume of that year was simply a face mask.

Briefly coming back to the Reddit story, let’s look at what cybercitizens had to say about it. Well, the almost unanimous decision was that the OP was not in the wrong. People expressed that the boyfriend was the one who crossed the line by trying to dictate what his girlfriend should and shouldn’t wear. She is an adult and she can and should dress how she likes.

And netizens were right. Later, the OP gave an update to the post, where she said that she ended up wearing the costume, just as she planned. Not only that, but also, the boyfriend ended up liking how she looked and even complimenting her the whole night.

People online decided – the OP is a grown woman who can make her own decisions and the boyfriend crossed a line by trying to stop her

