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Relationships can sometimes test you in ways that nothing else in life can. You’re sharing your entire life with another person, and that means sharing family traditions, traumas, fears, and happiness.

For some couples, though, this also comes with a very specific challenge: navigating cultural differences. When two people fall in love despite having completely different lifestyles, cultures, and traditions, they may butt heads quite often. In today’s story, a Japanese woman shares how her Canadian boyfriend pushed her buttons over a pair of chopsticks.

Read more: Reddit

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

A woman recently realized this after she saw her Canadian boyfriend placing chopsticks vertically in a bowl of rice, which is taboo in Japanese culture

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Image credits: thanyakij-12 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Due to its association with funeral rituals, placing chopsticks in rice is considered bad luck, and the woman told him as such, but he didn’t listen

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Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

After telling him he loved anime but didn’t respect her culture, the argument escalated, and he then refused to use chopsticks altogether

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Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Despite explaining that it was important to her that he placed the chopsticks horizontally, and that she also says grace before eating, the man still refused to abide

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Image credits: ilovemybum

After discussing it for a long time, the man apologized, and they agreed to talk further on the subject of cultural differences

Today’s story comes from the perspective of a Japanese woman, our Original Poster (OP), who is currently living with her Canadian boyfriend. She explains that one day, while they were eating together, her boyfriend stuck his chopsticks vertically into a bowl of rice. When she saw this, she politely asked him to lay the chopsticks across the bowl instead, explaining that placing them upright is considered disrespectful in her culture.

However, the man vehemently refused. Not only did he dismiss the request as a silly tradition, but he also argued that since he wasn’t eating Japanese food or in Japan, it shouldn’t matter. The woman, however, explained that it wasn’t about the food, but the meaning behind how the chopsticks were placed. The argument escalated, and eventually the man stopped using chopsticks altogether and switched to a fork.

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But it didn’t end there. With tensions already running high, the woman accused her boyfriend of not caring about Japanese culture and instead just liking anime, “like all the other white people.” This also led to an argument about how she said grace before meals out of respect for his family’s religion, even though she was not religious herself. In response, the man said that religion and culture aren’t the same.

Ultimately, the woman felt that her culture had been disrespected. After nearly four years of dating, she couldn’t forget the feeling that her boyfriend had dismissed her traditions as silly. On a lighter note, she later clarified in an update that she never believed her boyfriend was racist — only that chopstick etiquette was his one peeve. In the end, he apologized, and the two appeared to work things out.

Image credits: natalystep / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Now, let’s start by clearing up exactly what sticking chopsticks into a bowl of rice means in Japan. Experts explain that this practice, called tsukitate-bashi, is considered taboo because it mimics a Buddhist funeral ritual. During this ritual, a bowl of rice is placed as an offering, with the chopsticks standing upright in the center. Because of its association with funerals, many Japanese people consider it bad luck.

With that out of the way, let’s look at the boyfriend’s actions. Having grown up in a secular culture like Canada, he may have viewed the situation through a more practical lens. Psychologists often refer to this as “functional bias,” which is the tendency to focus on an object’s practical use rather than its symbolic meaning. So to him, it was just a convenient way to rest the chopsticks so they wouldn’t roll away.

But what could the boyfriend have done differently to change the course of the argument? Relationship experts suggest that when a partner asks for a small change in behavior, they’re often seeking connection and emotional safety. It would have taken virtually no effort for him to place the chopsticks horizontally across the bowl, and it could have helped build trust and show respect for his partner’s culture.

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As usual with relationship posts like this, many netizens urged the OP to “toss the man” and find someone who would respect her culture. Others pointed out that he allegedly weaponized what they discussed in couples counseling, which many readers found especially concerning. With that said, do you think the OP should call it quits, or should she not expect her boyfriend to follow her traditions?

Netizens weren’t nearly as forgiving as the woman, and quickly raised red flags upon reading about the man’s cultural disrespect

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