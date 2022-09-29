Boss Refuses To Raise Top Employee’s Salary, So They Hand In Resignation Letter And Receive A Double Salary Offer Immediately

Recently, a story from a sales worker caught everyone’s attention on the Antiwork community. In a post that has been upvoted 34.6k times since it was posted two days ago, the author ApprehensiveDoggo explained how he was an all-around hard worker with an “amazing customer base” and not “a single complaint.”

However, the author’s employer was not eager to reward him for great work. “I was told I wasn’t eligible for a raise and that he would ‘put in a good word for me come review,’” ApprehensiveDoggo wrote.

The tables turned when he received a way better job offer from a competitor and handed in a resignation notice. As you can suspect, the greedy company became desperate… so read on below to find out how the story ended.

A hardworking sales employee was refused a raise by his boss, so he handed in a resignation notice and received a double salary offer immediately

Bored Panda reached out to the person behind this story who said that he worked there for three years and gave it 110% every day. “Rarely called in, took on extra work and always went above and beyond. I had never had a single complaint from customers, my sales targets were way up… and with COVID-19, the prices of our product went through the roof and the company made a ton of money,” ApprehensiveDoggo told us.

Moreover, “I do feel as if I wasn’t appreciated through the actions of the company, they were nice to me face to face but I should have been making a lot more money at the level I was in,” he recounted. While working this job for three years, the author had to walk to work every day because he couldn’t afford a vehicle. “Meanwhile I was doing millions of dollars a year in sales.”

When asked about the offer he received from a competitor company, ApprehensiveDoggo said: “The offer I received was actually more than initially agreed upon in the interview, which to me just showed that this new company appreciated my skill set and wanted to make sure I knew that they were willing to do whatever it takes to get me on board.”

He added that he didn’t accept the offer until after he had submitted his resignation, to which the company then came back with a counter offer.

The author also clarified a couple of details about this whole situation

According to the author, it was extremely important to not take the counter offer, even if it was higher for a few reasons. “First,” he said, “it shows that right away, they were underpaying me from the start.”

“Second, I knew that it would come with strings attached IE: more responsibilities, and higher expectations… but also felt that they may use that against me in the future.”

To anyone in a similar position, the Redditor’s advice is to make sure you are constantly checking the market rate for your position, since “companies these days have a higher budget for new hires than they do employee retention, which is directly correlated to why so many people ‘job hop’ because it seems to be the only clear way to get ahead and be paid what you are worth.”

When asked about his new workplace, ApprehensiveDoggo said: “The very first day, my new boss took me out for lunch, asked me about my life outside of work and genuinely cares. It’s a complete night and day difference and I’m already so much happier at this new position.”

The story resonated with many people as they joined the comments to share what they think of it