Boss Invites Female Software Developer To Client Meetings To Be A “Pretty Face”—She’s Gobsmacked
Female software developer looking gobsmacked and frustrated working on laptop in an office setting with coffee cup nearby.
Boss Invites Female Software Developer To Client Meetings To Be A “Pretty Face”—She’s Gobsmacked

Imagine studying and working really hard to land a good job at a solid company, only to end up doing work that doesn’t even use your actual skill set… Or worse it does use your skills, just not the ones you spent years building. Instead, you’re basically being used as “bait” because of your vibes and appearance.

That’s exactly what happened to today’s OP. She was hired as a software developer and soon began being invited to executive meetings. But here’s the catch: they didn’t want her there for her talent. And that left her beyond frustrated.

More info: Reddit

    In some jobs, you occasionally end up doing things that don’t really align with what you were actually hired to do

    Female software developer looking frustrated at her laptop during a client meeting, highlighting workplace gender bias.

    Image credits: uflypro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Like this woman, who worked as a software developer, but also had a whole “side gig” within her job

    Alt text: Female software developer's boss invites her to client meetings to be a pretty face, causing shock and disbelief.

    Text excerpt from a female software developer describing a surprising meeting invitation from a company VP.

    Boss invites female software developer to client meetings to be a pretty face, surprising her with the request.

    Text explaining a female software developer invited to client meetings by her boss to be a pretty face, feeling gobsmacked.

    Female software developer in a client meeting looking surprised while a man reviews documents in a modern office.

    Image credits: yakobchuk / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She used to get invited to the meetings of executives, which technically sounds promising

    Text excerpt from a female software developer expressing confusion about being invited to client meetings as a pretty face.

    Text excerpt about a female software developer attending client meetings as a pretty face, feeling gobsmacked.

    Text excerpt showing a female software developer described as lead technology strategist during client meeting.

    Alt text: Excerpt text showing a female software developer’s boss inviting her to client meetings as a pretty face, highlighting workplace bias.

    Female software developer attending client meetings, dressed professionally, holding drinks, engaging with colleagues at a business event.

    Image credits: chamithamalkagraphics / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    But in them, she wasn’t really allowed to talk that much and was basically asked to be there for her pretty face

    Text excerpt from a female software developer describing being invited to client meetings as a pretty face.

    Text excerpt from software developer describing professional treatment, highlighting respect beyond appearance in client meetings.

    Text excerpt about a female software developer invited to client meetings as a pretty face, expressing shock.

    Text on white background stating a female software developer feeling shocked after being invited to client meetings as a pretty face.

    Image credits: charlies-ghost

    Just imagine how frustrating that must have been for her she had more potential than just her feminine energy

    Back in the day, the OP worked as a software developer for a company that supported realtors and real estate companies. Around a year into the job, she received an invitation to a meeting from one of the executives

    During it, she was told what exactly to say and when to say it, and was praised afterward for doing such a great job. From that point on, she started getting more invites like this. So, about once a month, she had to sit in on the executive meetings and barely do anything. She was told she was there just to “be aware of the business.” 

    Even when a client would ask her something, the vice president would jump in to answer on her behalf. So, it was clear that her sole purpose was just to be a pretty face and nothing else. As she said, it was probable that the execs thought that her femininity “would disarm and pacify business partners into a more agreeable business deal.”

    The woman explained that she was never forced to do anything inappropriate or anything like that, but when you really think about her “purpose” in said meetings, they are basically the definition of objectification

    The aim of this kind of objectification wasn’t anything improper, per se, but it was still kind of problematic. After all, it was the woman being used for her body, and her feminine presentation to achieve their aim in the meetings, instead of her actual skills. It’s rather unlikely that a man would have been put into a similar situation, as such objectification rarely happens (we wouldn’t say that it never does) to them. 

    Female software developer looking thoughtful during a client meeting with two male colleagues in a modern office setting.

    Image credits: atemangostar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    While it might not seem like a big deal – it wasn’t straight-up harassment or anything like that. In the long run, such practice can have negative consequences. Essentially, such instances of casual sexism can have an influence on a woman’s self-worth, as it has been linked to things like eating, body image disorders, and a lack of confidence.

    At the same time, a person has to do a job that doesn’t require them to use their actual skills, but to be “for the energy.” Actually, in some places, there is the so-called “vibe hire.” Ultimately, these are people who are hired for their soft skills, such as likability or, in other words, “good vibes,” hence the name. 

    Of course, they can’t be totally unqualified for a job with the rest of their skillset, but the energy one has is of great importance. When you put this in the context of today’s story, the OP was placed in a relatively similar situation, whether she liked it or not. And it seems that she didn’t really like it. 

    However, one of the netizens suggested another point of view for this situation – what if the executive saw potential in the poster and thought that, over time, she could become one of them? Even if she never considered that herself, it’s still a better way to look at things, isn’t it? What do you think?

    At the same time, some netizens said that maybe she was invited there because her boss saw her potential and wanted her to be an executive one day, which sounds a whole lot better

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a female software developer invited to client meetings as a pretty face.

    Comment section screenshot discussing a female software developer invited to client meetings as a pretty face.

    Screenshot of online discussion about female software developer invited to client meetings as a pretty face in male-dominated programming field.

    Reddit conversation about a female software developer invited to client meetings as a pretty face.

    Screenshot of an online comment about a female software developer invited to client meetings to be a pretty face.

    Text post from user lola_dubois18 sharing experience of being invited to client meetings as a female software developer by boss.

    Comment on a forum post about a female software developer invited to client meetings as a pretty face, discussing business development.

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sometimes one gets called in as a technical expert by bosses who don't know the detail (even if they perhaps do know how to spell "totem pole"), just in case a technical question arises. Over 40 years I've never been in a meeting where someone just appeared to be decoration; that said, I have been aware that sometimes presentation teams comprised an older man with a younger woman for maximum appeal. Not that they weren't competent, but for sales it can help to have a demographic mix, much like breakfast TV news teams.

