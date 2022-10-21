Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“My Boss Implied That I Need Her Permission To Do Things On My Days Off”
27points
People, Work5 hours ago

“My Boss Implied That I Need Her Permission To Do Things On My Days Off”

Ieva Gailiūtė and
Gabija Palšytė

When you start a new job, it’s only natural to put your best foot forward and show off your best assets. So you immediately strive to make a great first impression and build a solid reputation, whether through hard work, professionalism, or proving you’re a team player who’s always willing to step up when the company needs it.

But the truth is that work environments — and bosses — vary widely, and while some recognize your efforts and respect your dedication, others manage to show zero appreciation for your loyalty to the company, the supervisor, or both. And one recent story shared on the ‘Anti Work’ subreddit is a perfect example of that.

An employee who goes by the handle MoneySquash6169 recently detailed how her manager often asks her to cover for a coworker on her days off. But one time, she wasn’t sure she could make it, and her boss wasted no time going “on some type of power high” and demanding to know about any personal plans she makes in her spare time. Below, you can read the full story and let us know what you think of this manager’s unreasonable expectations in the comments.

This employee recently shared how her manager had unrealistic expectations by insisting on knowing about any plans she makes on her days off

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

Image credits: MoneySquash6169

Readers jumped to the comment section to criticize the manager and her questionable actions

Ieva Gailiūtė
Ieva Gailiūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a writer at Bored Panda who graduated in Scandinavian studies from Vilnius University. After learning the Swedish language and getting completely lost in the world of Scandinavian mythology, she figured out that translating and writing is what she's passionate about. When not writing, Ieva enjoys making jewelry, going on hikes, reading and drinking coffee.

Read more »
Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Community Member
1 hour ago

In Japan, if you're "part time" but work over a certain number of hours, you're entitled to partial benefits. It was to prevent stupid things like having people work 39.5 hours a week and not paying benefits.

2
2points
reply
Beth S
Beth S
Community Member
2 hours ago

The audacity is astounding.

1
1point
reply
Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
1 hour ago

Another episode of "Horrible Bosses".

0
0points
reply
