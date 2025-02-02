Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“The Firing Was Just A Prank”: Boss Panics After Firing The Only Person Who Knows How Things Work
Work & Money

“The Firing Was Just A Prank”: Boss Panics After Firing The Only Person Who Knows How Things Work

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

A transition can be both a good and a bad thing for your career. It all depends on the details.

In a post on r/MaliciousCompliance, Reddit user Party_Shape557 said that their boss tried to do everything to make theirs a failure. So, the employee had to fight back.

After returning from their well-deserved PTO, they found two interns—who were secretly hired while the worker was gone—to replace them. Even more, the Redditor was told to train them.

RELATED:

    When we take a vacation, we want to come back to how things were—or maybe an even better situation—at work

    Image credits: nrradmin (not the actual photo)

    This worker, however, was told that they were being fired when they returned to the office

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: mstandret (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Party_Shape557

    Employees in such a situation have more room to maneuver than they might think

    Alison Green, the author of Managing to Change the World: The Nonprofit Leader’s Guide to Getting Result and the former chief of staff of a successful nonprofit organization—where she oversaw day-to-day staff management—thinks that, ethically, there’s no reason an employee shouldn’t just leave the company immediately when they’re put in such a situation.

    However, one might also try to get something for themselves in exchange for training their replacements. Specifically, Green suggests asking for additional severance pay and recording the agreement in writing if management accepts.

    Additionally, Liz Ryan, who has extensive experience as a Fortune 500 HR SVP, says that you can either complete the assignment on a consulting basis (again, with a signed consulting agreement) or as an employee—with a written agreement that you’ll get a large bonus when certain transition-related milestones are met.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    If the boss isn’t comfortable with either of those options, Ryan says, leave immediately, and they can muddle through the transition on their own. According to her, it’s good to be reminded now and then that you are not so easily replaceable—to others or yourself.

    Building on Ryan’s ideas, we can conclude that since the Redditor knew much better than their boss how much it would cost the company (and management personally) for them to leave, their primary mission should not have been to teach the superiors a life lesson but to grow their own flame. After all, they already knew that the boss was a snake who didn’t deserve their talents. But the ending sounded pretty satisfying!

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    People have had a lot of different reactions to the story

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    1

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Work & Money
    Homepage
    Trending
    Work & Money
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda