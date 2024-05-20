Person Takes Away Ex-Boss’ Masters And PhD After Digging A Little Deeper Into Them As Revenge

ADVERTISEMENT

Those of us with terrible jobs and even worse bosses dream of the day when we can finally get back at them. But Reddit user Tiredworker27 said they actually did.

In a post on ‘Petty Revenge,’ the employee explained that they went above and beyond to protect the company from its incompetent boss and his bad decisions. However, they were fired instead of rewarded.

Share icon

Image credits:Duran Ekiz (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Image credits:RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits:Tiredworker27

The story has received a lot of reactions