Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“If You Want To Sit Around You Can Do It From Home”: Employee Maliciously Complies And Takes Time Off Because His Boss Said He Didn’t Look Busy
28points
People, Work5 hours ago

“If You Want To Sit Around You Can Do It From Home”: Employee Maliciously Complies And Takes Time Off Because His Boss Said He Didn’t Look Busy

Ieva Gailiūtė and
Mantas Kačerauskas

Bosses come in all shapes, characters, demands, expectations, and sizes. But despite that, many of them share this temptation to mistrust their responsible and hard-working team members. Some even micromanage and pressure their workers any chance they get. The result? Employees who are overworked, underpaid, and not valued enough to tolerate the unreasonable requirements set by the management.

A few days ago, Reddit user Landrig22 turned to the ‘Malicious Compliance’ community to share a story that happened to their friend Craig, who worked for an IT company about a decade ago. In it, the user explains Craig was a productive employee who always tried to stay on top of things. And while any company would feel lucky to have him, his employer was far from happy about this.

Turns out, the VP was “outraged” when she noticed that Craig was sitting in his office already ahead of his tasks, “being paid for doing nothing.” So the boss made him go on vacation, ignoring the warnings about big jobs due the next two weeks. Hint: he regretted this decision almost instantly. Scroll down for the full story and be sure to share your thoughts about the situation in the comments.

In this IT company, being ahead of your tasks means you’re “being paid for doing nothing”

Image credits: Danial Igdery (not the actual photo)

So after his boss made him go on holiday for having a slow week at work, this employee complied — maliciously

The worker turned his phone off during his vacation, making the employer go into panic mode when things started failing

Image credits:  Florian Olivo (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Landrig22

Readers jumped to the comment section to criticize the management and share their personal experiences

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Ieva Gailiūtė
Ieva Gailiūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a writer at Bored Panda who graduated in Scandinavian studies from Vilnius University. After learning the Swedish language and getting completely lost in the world of Scandinavian mythology, she figured out that translating and writing is what she's passionate about. When not writing, Ieva enjoys making jewelry, going on hikes, reading and drinking coffee.

Read more »
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda