“If You Want To Sit Around You Can Do It From Home”: Employee Maliciously Complies And Takes Time Off Because His Boss Said He Didn’t Look Busy

Bosses come in all shapes, characters, demands, expectations, and sizes. But despite that, many of them share this temptation to mistrust their responsible and hard-working team members. Some even micromanage and pressure their workers any chance they get. The result? Employees who are overworked, underpaid, and not valued enough to tolerate the unreasonable requirements set by the management.

A few days ago, Reddit user Landrig22 turned to the ‘Malicious Compliance’ community to share a story that happened to their friend Craig, who worked for an IT company about a decade ago. In it, the user explains Craig was a productive employee who always tried to stay on top of things. And while any company would feel lucky to have him, his employer was far from happy about this.

Turns out, the VP was “outraged” when she noticed that Craig was sitting in his office already ahead of his tasks, “being paid for doing nothing.” So the boss made him go on vacation, ignoring the warnings about big jobs due the next two weeks. Hint: he regretted this decision almost instantly. Scroll down for the full story and be sure to share your thoughts about the situation in the comments.

In this IT company, being ahead of your tasks means you’re “being paid for doing nothing”

Image credits: Danial Igdery (not the actual photo)

So after his boss made him go on holiday for having a slow week at work, this employee complied — maliciously

The worker turned his phone off during his vacation, making the employer go into panic mode when things started failing

Image credits: Florian Olivo (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Landrig22

