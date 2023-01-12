Woman Wonders If She’s The Bad Guy For Borrowing Her Husband’s Work Laptop Without Permission Since She Bought It For Him

When you give someone a gift, it’s theirs, and if you would like to use it sometimes, you now need to ask permission as you lose all ownership of that thing. But sometimes people feel like they can still use that thing, especially if it was more expensive.

This woman bought her husband a computer to use for work and one time she took it to log into Facebook right before her husband went to work. She didn’t ask permission or even say anything to him, so he left without the computer in his backpack. The wife didn’t completely understand why he was so mad at her because he had that computer only because she bought it for him.

More info: Reddit

Woman surprised by her husband’s reaction after she borrowed his work laptop seeks comfort online, but nobody can justify what she did

Image credits: JESHOOTS (not the actual image)

The Original Poster (OP) was having trouble logging into her Facebook account on her computer. She thought that the issue might be the device itself, so she thought of trying to connect on her husband’s computer.

The thing is, she didn’t ask permission or even warn her husband. She just took it from his backpack that he had prepared before going to work and allowed him to leave without it.

The husband quickly realized his computer wasn’t in his backpack and called his wife, who explained why she needed to use it. The man didn’t think that logging onto Facebook was a good reason to take his computer, but the woman reminded him that she bought it, suggesting she can use it whenever she wants, ignoring the fact that the husband could have gotten in big trouble for that.

The woman believed the husband overreacted and there was no need to snap, even though he had a horrible day at work because of her irresponsibility.

The author of the story couldn’t log into Facebook on her own computer so she took her husband’s from his bag

Image credits: u/Fannes43

Almost everyone in the comments said the same thing, which is that the computer was a gift, so it is now the husband’s, and she needs to ask permission before taking it. What is worse, it was his work laptop, so if he had confidential and sensitive information on it, he could have been seriously punished for not protecting it enough.

Her thinking that logging onto Facebook is more important than her husband having his work laptop with him at work showed how irresponsible she was and that she didn’t respect her husband’s job.

It may have been that the wife just didn’t think at that moment about what consequences her actions may cause, but her bringing up that the laptop was a gift from her suggests that she doesn’t fully understand what a gift means.

She didn’t ask or tell her husband about it, and the worst part is that it was his work laptop and he left without it

Image credits: Ono Kosuki (not the actual image)

The wife didn’t think it was a big deal as she was the one who bought the laptop, ignoring her husband telling her he was in trouble because of her

Image credits: u/Fannes43

Giving a gift is not a transaction and the gifter shouldn’t expect to get something in return. Psych Central says that “A gift is an act of altruism, of generosity. The point of gift-giving is to show love and appreciation for another person.”

However, some people may describe the thing they are giving to you as a gift, but it may come with strings attached. Medium explains “Humans are strongly reciprocal in nature. Healthy relationships are built on giving and getting in return. A gulf in reciprocity creates a power imbalance. This is why gifts are a common tool for manipulation.”

Relationship consultant Stacy Ann claims that weaponizing gifts is a narcissistic trait, “Many narcissists will use gifts as leverage in their relationships instead of a way to show affection and that they care.” For them, giving gifts is a means to gain control or that they could use themselves. They might also give you expensive gifts to make you feel bad about not matching the value.

Image credits: Fausto Sandoval (not the actual image)

What were your thoughts when you were reading the story? Do you think it might have been more than just an accident considering the husband was not putting up with her behavior? Voice your opinions in the comments.

The majority of redditors said the same thing, which was that the laptop was a gift and it belonged to the husband, but because he used it for work, that made it even worse