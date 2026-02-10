I Turned 96 Book Covers Into A Cozy Granny Square BlanketUser Submission
I fell in love with granny squares.
It all started a few years ago when a friend showed me a video of a woman crocheting granny squares based on the colors of the book covers she was reading. I was so inspired that I found a whole community of women doing the same. I absolutely loved the “Book Blanket” idea, and for the next two years, I read countless books and crocheted a square for every single one. This process sparked so many new ideas and left me with a beautiful collection of squares.
Over time, the granny square theme took over other parts of my life as well. I made a pair of gloves that were a total lifesaver during our freezing, snowy winter. As a fan of all things “hygge,” I also wanted a special way to protect my books while traveling, so I started making granny square book sleeves. I even decorated my Christmas tree with crocheted mushrooms! They looked so festive and gave the tree that cozy, handmade charm.
Despite all these side projects, I always came back to my blanket. I finished 96 squares and spent a long time joining them all together. Now, after two years, the blanket is finally complete, and my heart is full of joy. It is colorful, warm, and fascinating—each square represents a book and a unique story. All those stories have now been woven together into “Violeta’s Book Blanket.”
I’m sharing this because I hope to inspire others to try this wonderful reading-and-crocheting combo!
Creating this blanket was like writing a visual diary of my favorite stories. It’s amazing to see so many people appreciating the intersection of literature and handmade art. Feel free to ask if you have any questions about the process! Happy reading (and crafting)!
