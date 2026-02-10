ADVERTISEMENT

I fell in love with granny squares.

It all started a few years ago when a friend showed me a video of a woman crocheting granny squares based on the colors of the book covers she was reading. I was so inspired that I found a whole community of women doing the same. I absolutely loved the “Book Blanket” idea, and for the next two years, I read countless books and crocheted a square for every single one. This process sparked so many new ideas and left me with a beautiful collection of squares.

Over time, the granny square theme took over other parts of my life as well. I made a pair of gloves that were a total lifesaver during our freezing, snowy winter. As a fan of all things “hygge,” I also wanted a special way to protect my books while traveling, so I started making granny square book sleeves. I even decorated my Christmas tree with crocheted mushrooms! They looked so festive and gave the tree that cozy, handmade charm.

Despite all these side projects, I always came back to my blanket. I finished 96 squares and spent a long time joining them all together. Now, after two years, the blanket is finally complete, and my heart is full of joy. It is colorful, warm, and fascinating—each square represents a book and a unique story. All those stories have now been woven together into “Violeta’s Book Blanket.”

I’m sharing this because I hope to inspire others to try this wonderful reading-and-crocheting combo!

More info: Etsy