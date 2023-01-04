Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the month of January 2023 and includes seventeen photographs from the series ‘Bombay Beach’.

BOMBAY BEACH by Bram Coppens

Bombay Beach is a place in Imperial County, California, USA. The population was 231 at the 2020 census. It is located on the Salton Sea, and is the lowest community in the United States, located 223 feet (68 m) below sea level.

It was once a popular getaway for beachgoers until the 1980s, when the draining and increasing salinity of the Salton Sea destroyed the lake's ecosystem and drove businesses and private landowners out of the area, rendering Bombay Beach a ghost town. Despite this, by 2018, a number of people had moved into the area, and the town's many abandoned structures and features from its past have drawn visitors back in. Bombay Beach was "enjoying a rebirth of sorts with an influx of artists, intellectuals, and hipsters who have turned it into a bohemian playground." The Bombay Beach Biennale, an annual art festival, is held here.

