Woman Keeps Getting Bullied To Sell Her House For Half A Million Below Value, Starts An Important Discussion About Gentrification
People, Social Issues

Adelaide Ross and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Unfortunately, gentrification is nothing new to many cities around the world. We’ve seen it manifest in trendy coffee shops and expensive boutiques appearing where mom and pop shops used to be for decades, or rent prices rising to the point where locals are pushed out of the neighborhoods they’ve called home for generations. But as one Seattle homeowner recently pointed out, gentrification can appear in many sinister ways.

Keisha Credit, or KreateWithKeisha on TikTok, shared a video explaining how she received an absurd amount of pressure from predatory investors immediately after inheriting her grandfather’s multi-million dollar home. Below, you can read Keisha’s full explanation of how harmful gentrification can be, as well as some of the replies viewers have left on her video.

Let us know in the comments if you have ever experienced pressure like this to sell in your neighborhood, and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article touching on how challenging it can be to become a homeowner in the first place, look no further than right here.  

After inheriting a multi-million dollar home in Seattle, Keisha Credit shared a video calling out the people who have been pressuring her to sell

She explained that gentrification affects residents in a number of ways, particularly Black homeowners

Keisha also explained Seattle’s history of redlining

You can see the full video right here

@kreatewithkeisha Reply to @athompz I’ll just say this… 🤌🏾💟 #Seattle #Gentrification 🏡#HomeOwnership #Land #Property #Stories #blackgirlinseattle #SeattleNative #SeattleStories #centraldistrict #History ♬ original sound – Keisha Credit

Seattle may be a progressive city, but it’s certainly not immune to gentrification. Keisha mentions in her video, the Central District of Seattle where she lives has a history of redlining. Redlining is a discriminatory practice used by banks, insurance companies and other institutions to help keep neighborhoods segregated. It designated citizens living in certain areas as “poor” or “financial risks”, meaning that they would be refused any help from the government or banks, like loans and mortgages. This was an extremely common practice in Seattle, and the effects of this discrimination take decades to correct.

According to historian James Gregory at the University of Washington, “For most of its history, Seattle was a tightly segregated city, fully committed to white supremacy and the separation or exclusion of those considered not white.” As Keisha explains in her follow-up video, it’s not impossible for white people to receive this sort of treatment from investors and buyers, but due to living in a nation, and a city, with a racist history, people of color are still disproportionately targeted. 

Many viewers commented in support of Keisha, with some even sharing their own similar experiences

Others claimed that race has nothing to do with this issue

Seattle only passed anti-redlining legislation within the last 50 years. This was after a 1975 study found that, between eight of the major banking institutions in the area, no more than 2 loans were given out in the Central Area of the city. In the 1960’s, due to redlining, Seattle’s Central District was 90% Black. Today, however, due to gentrification pushing out residents that had been there for decades, the tables have turned completely. The Central District population is now less than 10% Black. 

One woman, Ruby Holland, who moved back to her childhood home in Seattle after living in Atlanta for several decades was shocked to see this change. “I was like, ‘Where are the Black people?’ Nobody knew. I was surprised,” Ruby told Crosscut. “When my mom bought her house this was the only place she could buy it.”

Thankfully, Keisha is able to live in her beautiful Seattle home today, but she should not have had to experience outside pressure to sell, especially right after she had lost her grandfather. We would love to hear your thoughts on this topic down below. Have you experienced the effects of gentrification in your city? I certainly hope that if you’ve inherited a family home you can live there in peace, without worrying about people hounding you to sell it below market value. But if you’d like more advice on this topic or just want to keep up with Keisha’s journey, be sure to visit her TikTok, KreateWithKeisha, right here.     

So Keisha shared a follow-up video elaborating on why race is an important factor to consider

You can watch her response video right here

@kreatewithkeisha Reply to @britbratpatywak Systems have bias built in. 🤲🏾 These are things seen, not heard… 🫶🏽🏡🔑 #VideoReply @kreatewithkeisha 🎥💟#HotTopic 😅 #LetsTalk #Gentrification #HomeOwnership #RealEstate #Discussion #Seattle #fyp ♬ original sound – Keisha Credit

Dr Meatbeefs
Dr Meatbeefs
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Do the marketing departments for these companies offering to buy her home have a box checked somewhere indicating race...or how did they know she was black? Im honestly curious to know how the files are different

Damon
Damon
Community Member
46 minutes ago (edited)

I’m pretty sure real estate agents would do this irregardless of the owner’s race. I don’t know what this had to do with gentrification

POST
