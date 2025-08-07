Meet The Winners: 25 Of The Most Beautiful Black And White Photographs As Selected By AAP Magazine
All About Photo is proud to unveil the winners of AAP Magazine’s 49th edition, a celebration of the striking beauty and emotional depth found in black-and-white photography.
This issue showcases the work of 25 exceptional photographers whose portfolios rise above the rest through their technical skill, storytelling strength, and distinctive vision. Selected from submissions across 11 countries and 3 continents, these photographers remind us why monochrome imagery still holds such a powerful place in our visual culture.
In an era flooded with bright colors and endless scrolling, black-and-white photography invites us to pause. It strips away distractions and brings the focus back to the essentials: light, shadow, emotion, and form. This edition of AAP Magazine pays tribute to that enduring magic.
Balance © Astrid Verhoef
From haunting portraits to minimalistic landscapes and raw street scenes, the diversity of styles and themes in this issue is staggering. Some artists embrace classic documentary techniques, while others lean into abstract compositions or poetic explorations of the human condition. Together, their images highlight the full spectrum of what monochrome photography can offer.
Top Honors Go To:
1st Place: Astrid Verhoef (Netherlands) – with the image “Balance”, a striking visual study of harmony and surrealism.
2nd Place: Antonio Denti (Italy) – with the series “Harder Lives”, a compassionate look at resilience and hardship.
3rd Place: Lynne Breitfeller (United States) – with the series “People I Know”, a personal and introspective portrait journey.
These top three winners share $1,000 in cash prizes, and all 25 selected photographers are featured in the printed issue of AAP Magazine #49: B&W and the All About Photo online Winners Gallery.
Masquerade, From The Series 'Amber Coast' © Monika Maroziene
Trapped In The Frame, From The Series 'Half-Visible' © Yanitsa Genova
Also featured in the Merit Awards Gallery:
Russ Rowland (United States), Julia Dean (United States), John Carey (United Kingdom), Lorenz Berna (Italy), Margaret Halaby (United States), Elena Donskaya (Russia), Yanitsa Genova (Bulgaria), William Ropp (France), Klaus Lenzen (Germany), Sebastián Machado (Mexico), Thibault Gerbaldi (France/United States), Florian Kriechbaumer (Germany), Eric van den Brulle (United States), Ralf Dreier (Germany), Giuseppe Cardoni (Italy), Prescott Lassman (United States), Alex Gabchoug (United Kingdom), Monika Maroziene (Lithuania), Beamie Young (United States), Luciano Gerini (Italy), Kevin Lyle (United States), and Ylva Sjögren (Sweden).
This group of artists brings a global perspective to the craft, reminding us that great photography transcends borders—and color.
Whether you're a photographer, an art lover, or simply someone who appreciates the quiet power of a great image, AAP Magazine #49: B&W is an issue worth exploring.
Ethiopia, The Singular Man, From The Series 'Dreamt Memories From Africa' © William Ropp
The Looming Dark, From The Series 'Solitary Spaces' © Margaret Halaby
Mobius, From The Series 'Leaf Forms' © Beamie Young
Wonderland © Russ Rowland
Young Woman © Elena Donskaya
James Martin, Chewton Glen, From The Series 'Chefs In Lockdown' © John Carey
Steam Iv, From The Series 'Steam' © Klaus Lenzen
Reincarnated Tibetan Monk, From The Series 'Black & White' © Eric Van Den Brulle
Behind Those Eyes, From The Series 'Street Portraits' © Alex Gabchoug
Harder Lives © Antonio Denti
Shabbat, From The Series 'On The Streets In Los Angeles' © Julia Dean
Arrested Protestor And Horse, From The Series 'Resist' © Prescott Lassman
I See Only What I Want To See, From The Series 'A Kind Of Loneliness' © Ylva Sjögren
Light Through The Rift, From The Series 'Shadows Of The Sacred' © Lorenz Berna
Colossal Legacy, From The Series 'Ivory Sentinels' © Florian Kriechbaumer
Stacy And Miss Kitty, From The Series 'People I Know' © Lynne Breitfeller
Untitled #3, From The Series 'Ashes From The Riverbed' © Sebastián Machado
Decommissioning Of An Age © Luciano Gerini
The Path To Adulthood © Thibault Gerbaldi
Niendorf Bathing Jetty, From The Series 'Two Minutes By The Sea' © Ralf Dreier
City Life 20472, From The Series 'City Life' © Kevin Lyle
The Magic Of The Circus © Giuseppe Cardoni
I will always love black and white photography. Thank you for this list.
