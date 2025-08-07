ADVERTISEMENT

All About Photo is proud to unveil the winners of AAP Magazine’s 49th edition, a celebration of the striking beauty and emotional depth found in black-and-white photography.

This issue showcases the work of 25 exceptional photographers whose portfolios rise above the rest through their technical skill, storytelling strength, and distinctive vision. Selected from submissions across 11 countries and 3 continents, these photographers remind us why monochrome imagery still holds such a powerful place in our visual culture.

In an era flooded with bright colors and endless scrolling, black-and-white photography invites us to pause. It strips away distractions and brings the focus back to the essentials: light, shadow, emotion, and form. This edition of AAP Magazine pays tribute to that enduring magic.

More info: all-about-photo.com | Instagram | Facebook