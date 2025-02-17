After all, you can't write surreal without real. Life imitates art imitates life imitates art imitates...

To illustrate this point, the members of the subreddit ' Strange Earth ' share unsettling conspiracy theories, bizarre coincidences, unexpected animal behaviors, and everything else that challenges our understanding of reality.

To paraphrase a popular saying, nothing in this world is certain except that socks disappear in the laundry and taxes. It's why we bring an umbrella even when the highest-paid weatherman predicts blue skies.

#1 In 2017, A 10-Year-Old Florida Girl Juliana Ossa Fought Off A Deadly Alligator Attack By Sticking Her Two Fingers Up The Alligator's Nose Share icon This forced the alligator to open its mouth to breathe, which freed the girl's leg and she escaped. She had learned the trick from Gatorland



#2 In 1996, Binti Jua, A Then 8-Year-Old Female Gorilla, Rescued A 3-Year-Old Boy Who Fell 25 Feet Into Her Enclosure And Broke His Hand Share icon She carried him near a service door and handed him over to the paramedics. Binti is still alive today and has also become a grandmother.



#3 Nikola Tesla's Last Message To His Mother: "All These Years That I Had Spent In The Service Of Mankind Brought Me Nothing But Insults And Humiliation." Share icon

#4 In 2013, Harrison Okene Spent 60 Hours Underwater, In Total Darkness, After His Vessel Capsized 20 Miles Off The Coast Of Nigeria And Sunk To The Bottom Of The Sea Share icon He was discovered alive by divers sent to recover dead bodies





#5 In 1999, Harvard Physicist Lene Hau Was Able To Slow Down Light To 17 Meters Per Second. In 2001, She Was Able To Stop Light Completely Share icon In 2005, Professor Lene Hau did something that Einstein theorized was impossible. Hau stopped light cold using atoms and lasers in her Harvard lab



#6 Judith Love Cohen Was American Aerospace Engineer Who Helped Create Abort-Guidance System That Rescued Apollo 13 Astronauts Share icon When she went into labor, she took her work to the hospital, printed out the problem, called her boss, and said she finished it before giving birth to Jack Black.



#7 She Is The Youngest New Zealand Mp And Performs The Traditional Māori Haka Dance In Parliament. Her Ancestry Dates Back 5,000 Years Share icon

#8 In 2019, Fred Pepperman, A 53-Year-Old Father Swam Out To Rescue His Daughters When Grace (16), Olivia (20), & Kathryn (24) Caught In A Riptide On A Florida Beach Share icon When his daughters were saved, he fell unconscious. He died on his way to the hospital. His last words to them were “I got you.”



#9 Aleksander Doba Kayaked Solo Across The Atlantic Ocean (5400 Km, Under His Own Power) Three Times, Most Recently In 2017 At Age Of 70 Share icon He died in 2021 while climbing Kilimanjaro. After reaching top asked for a two-minute break before posing for photo. He then sat down on a rock & "just fell asleep"



#10 A Japanese Man Named Yasuo Takamatsu Lost His Wife In The 2011 Earthquake And Has Not Stopped Looking For Her Body For More Than 10 Years Share icon He has dived more than 800 times into the ocean in an attempt to retrieve her



#11 New Analysis Of Ancient Footprints From White Sands Confirms The Presence Of Humans In North America During The Last Glacial Maximum 21,500 Years Ago Share icon

#12 Sheldon Johnson, Ex-Con Who Appeared On Joe Rogan Advocating For Rehabilitative Justice, Has Been Arrested After Police Found A Torso In His Apartment Share icon

#13 FBI Agent Robert Hanssen Was Tasked To Find A Mole Within The FBI After The FBI's Moles In The Kgb Were Caught Share icon Robert Hanssen was the mole and had been working with KGB since 1979. His espionage was described by the Department of Justice as "possibly the worst intelligence disaster in U.S. history.



#14 This Is Point Nemo, The Spot Farthest Away From Any Land In The World. You Are Closer To Astronauts Aboard The Iss Than Humanity Share icon

#15 In 2015, A Father Saved His Son's Life When Doctors Wrongly Declared Him Brain-Dead And Were Taking Him Off Life Support Share icon He barricaded himself with a gun in the hospital and had a stand-off with SWAT until his son squeezed his hand. The son made a full recovery



#16 In 1999, Skydiver Joan Murray’s Parachutes Malfunctioned, Leaving Her To Free-Fall 14,500 Feet Above North Carolina, Landing Directly On A Fire Ants' Mound Share icon Miraculously, she survived. Doctors believe that being stung over 200 times by ants triggered a surge of adrenaline, keeping her heart beating



#17 A Local Fisherman Chito In Costa Rica Nursed A Crocodile Back To Health After It Had Been Shot In Head, And Released The Reptile Back To Its Home Share icon The next day, Chito discovered “Pocho” had followed him home and was sleeping on the man’s porch. For 20 years Pocho became part of the man’s family.



#18 From A Million Miles Away, Nasa Captures Moon Crossing Face Of Earth. (Yes, This Is Real) Credit: Nasa/Noaa Share icon

#19 62-Year-Old Boeing Whistleblower John Barnett Found Dead In His Truck After He Didn't Show Up For A Legal Interview Linked To A Case Against Boeing Share icon Barnett worked for Boeing for 32 years and retired in 2017. After retiring, Barnett spoke out about how Boeing was cutting corners on their airplanes



#20 In 1998, A Married Couple Was Left Behind During A Diving Trip To The Great Barrier Reef. Two Days Passed Before Anyone Realized What Had Happened Share icon Despite a 5-day search, the couple was never found. A dive slate was later recovered which read "... rescue us before we die..."



#21 In 2010, Australian Boy Sam Ballard Was Drinking With His Friends When They Saw A Slug Crawl Across The Floor Share icon They dared him to eat the slug which he did. Soon he became weak & fell into a coma for 420 days. When he woke up he was paralyzed & died 8 years later in 2018.



#22 In 1998, Michael Hill Was Stabbed In The Brain With An 8-Inch Serrated Blade When Answering Door At Friend’s House. Share icon "After 7 days, he left the hospital with memory loss & a paralyzed left hand. The knife caused permanent memory damage, but it was the largest object ever removed from a human brain."



#23 A Bible Believed To Be 1,500 Years Old Challenges The Crucifixion Of Jesus Christ, Proposing That It Was Judas Who Was Crucified By Roman Soldiers Share icon This ancient text, known as the Gospel of Barnabas, recently surfaced in Turkey's Ethnography Museum of Ankara, causing significant controversy.



#24 Man With Radium Poisoning, Chelyabinsk Region, Russia Share icon

#25 Dr. Irving Finkel With A 3,770-Year-Old Tablet Containing Instructions From The God Enki To Sumerian King Atram-Hasis Share icon (Noah figure in earlier versions of the flood story) to build a 220 ft diameter round ark coracle.



#26 An Actual 65 Feet Wide And 300 Feet Deep Sinkhole In Guatemala City In 2010 Share icon

#27 In 2013, A Florida Man, Jeff Bush, Was Sleeping In His Bedroom When A Large Sinkhole Opened Up Directly Underneath His Bed, Swallowing Him And His Entire Bedroom Share icon His brother heard him scream, but was unable to see or reach him in time. Bush’s body was never recovered.



#28 On May 31, 2014, 12-Y.o. Payton Leutner Was Lured Into Waukesha Woods, Wi By Her Friends, Morgan & Anissa. Morgan Stabbed Leut 19 Times With A Kitchen Knife As Anissa Looked On Share icon Their aim: to please Slender Man. Despite grave injuries, she crawled to a path, flagged down a cyclist & survived.



#29 The Very Last Photo Of Chester Bennington (The Lead Singer Of Linkin Park) Taken By His Wife Just One Day Before He Tragically Took His Own Life Share icon

#30 First Human To Receive The Neuralink Brain Implant Used It To Stay Up All Night And Play Civilization6. “It Was Awesome” Share icon

#31 In The Year 1912, 4 Year Old Boy Named Bobby Dunbar Went Missing While On Family Trip. 8 Months Later, Bobby Was Found & Reunited Him With His Family Share icon Almost 100 years later, DNA evidence proved that child who they found wasn’t actually Bobby. No one knows what happened to the real Bobby Dunbar.



#32 Tammy Lynn Leppert, That Blonde Girl, Who Distracts Manny In The Movie Scarface, Vanished Shortly After Filming And Has Never Been Seen Or Heard From Since Share icon She left her family's home in Rockledge, Florida at 11:00 a.m. on July 6, 1983, and disappeared without a trace.



#33 Ivan Lester Mcguire, An Experienced Skydiver, Was Documenting A Tandem Jump On Apr 2, 1988 Share icon He was so engrossed in his filming that he made a critical error: He forgot to equip himself with parachute when jumped. Ivan continued filming, with his last words captured on camera being, "Oh my God, no!"



#34 ﻿minutes Before The 2004 Tsunami Hit Thailand, Tilly Smith, 10 Y.o. Girl Warned Her Parents It Was Coming Share icon While on beach, she recognized the warning signs of a tsunami as she had learned them in geography class just two weeks earlier. She is credited with saving the lives of hundreds of tourists.



#35 1991: A Man Vanishes After Telling His Family He's Going On A Business Trip. 2021: A Car Stops In Front Of This Man's Home And Drops Him Off Share icon He is wearing the same clothes, can't remember where he's been all these years & is looking like he was very well taken care of. The curious case of Mr Gorgos



#36 A 9,000-Year-Old Skeleton Was Found In 2018 Inside A Cave In Cheddar, England, And Was Nicknamed “Cheddar Man” Share icon His DNA was tested and it was concluded that a living relative was teaching history about a 1/2 mile away, tracing back nearly 300 generations.



#37 In 2006, This Argentinian Police Officer Was Found After An 18-Hour Search In A State Of Complete Shock Share icon He said "short beings with red eyes" had taken him and he had "memories like he was in his mother's womb." He was found 20km away he was last seen with his clothes dry despite heavy rain.



#38 These Are Insane Hd Photos Of An Alleged Jellyfish UFO Share icon

#39 Final Self Photo Of Kayaker Andrew Mccauley Recovered From His Memory Stick After His Disappearance Share icon

#40 One Of The Last People To Live In An Iron Lung. At 6 Years Old, Paul Alexander Was Diagnosed With Polio Which LED To Paralysis From His Neck Down Share icon The machine is made to compress and depress the chest. Today, he is 78 years old and he still relies on the Iron Lung to keep him alive.



#41 When Alexander The Great's Body Did Not Decompose Six Days After His Death, Ancient Greeks Were In Awe. This Made Loyal Followers Believe He Was A God Share icon But he was paralyzed by a rare brain disorder unknown at that time, which caused him to suffer terrible death for a week. He was buried alive.



#42 In 2018, 26-Year-Old Missionary John Chau Tried To Convert His Killers After Attempting Contact With The World’s Most Isolated People In The Indian Ocean Share icon The night before his death he wrote to his family, “I hope this isn’t my last note but if it is... Don’t retrieve my body.”



#43 15yo Mary Vincent, Who In 1970's Hitched A Ride With A Stranger. She Was Then Brutally Assaulted In The Van, Had Both Of Her Arms Chopped Off, And Was Then Thrown Down A 30 Ft Cliff Share icon She packed the stumps with mud and climbed back up to run naked in the street to flag down help.



#44 Today I Learned Scientists Discovered A Dinosaur Tail Perfectly Preserved In Amber. It Is Full Of Feathers Share icon

#45 Ancient Babylonian Tablet Reveals Pythagorean Theorem - Share icon

#46 Nasa Astronaut Franklin Story Musgrave Claimed To Have Seen Snake-Shaped Ufos During Two Missions In Space Share icon

#47 In 1992, Annette Herfkens Survived Crash That Killed Everyone Else On Board, Including Love Of Her Life. Merely 50 Mins Into Their Flight, Plane Crashed Into Mountainous Vietnamese Jungle Share icon She was trapped with dead bodies for 192 hours & had thoughts of cannibalizing bodies around her to survive.



#48 Turkey Is Home To Over 200 Ancient Underground Cities Share icon The largest, the Derinkuyu underground city, is nearly 445 square kilometers and could house an estimated 20,000 inhabitants within its 18 levels of tunnels.



#49 Martin Pistorius Slipped Into A Coma Aged 12 But He Could Not Move, Communicate, Or Do Anything For Himself For 10 More Years Share icon His mind was awake when was 14 or 15 y.o but trapped in his lifeless body. He heard his mother saying 'I hope you die' to him. Everybody lost hope but he survived.



#50 On July 9, 2020, 6-Year-Old Bridger Walker Saved His Little Sister From A Dog Attack. He Had 90 Stitches All Over His Body, But Saved His 3-Year-Old Sister From Certain Death Share icon He stated, “If anyone has to die, it's me. I'm the big brother.” The World Boxing Council recognized him as a world champion



#51 This Is One Of The Largest And Most Complex Crop Circles Ever Found Which Consisted Of 409 Circles In A Spiral Pattern More Than 450 Meters Across Share icon This was not created by Human beings. Wiltshire, England 2001.



#52 Want To Hear Something Insane? A Japanese Man Noticed His Food Going Missing So He Set Up A Webcam And Found That A Woman Had Been Secretly Living In His Closet For A Year Share icon

#53 Stanley Kubrick's Movie “Eyes Wide Shut” Was About Elites Engaging In Occult Ritual Activities. It Was Filmed In An Actual Rothschild Mansion Share icon Kubrick was k****d March 1999, same month “The Matrix” released, before it was released. Warner Bros then cut 25 minutes out and released it September 1999.



#54 We Are Not Even A Speck In The Universe Share icon

#55 Share icon The number of people who seemingly believe it is possible that the “crazy plane lady” actually saw a shapeshifting reptilian is both disturbing and fascinating- Tim McMillan, Retired Law Enforcement Professional, Writer and Co-Founder of The Debrief Media, LLC



#56 The Platypus Is Possibly The Weirdest Animal: It's A Mammal But Lays Eggs, It's Duck-Billed, Beaver-Tailed, Otter-Footed And Venomous Share icon It has electroreceptors for locating prey, eyes with double cones, no stomach, and 10 chromosomes. It's fluorescent and glows under UV light.



#57 One Of The Last Photos Of Bobby Driscoll [left Side] Before His Life Ended Sadly Share icon Bobby was famous Disney child actor in 1940s & 50s (including voice of Peter Pan), who died penniless and alone at age 31 in an abandoned NYC building. When his body went unclaimed, he was buried in an unmarked grave.



#58 In 1948, A Man Wore 30-Pound, Three-Toed Lead Shoes & Stomped Around A Florida Beach During The Night Share icon The footprints lead people to believe that a 15-foot-tall penguin was roaming their lands. He kept up the prank for 10 years, visiting various beaches. The hoax wasn't revealed until 40 years later



#59 Last Image Of Chris Mccandless Of "Into The Wild", Estimated To Have Been Taken A Few Days Before His Death Share icon

#60 16 Years After The Death Of Nicole Van Den Hurk, Her Stepbrother Andy Falsely Confessed To Ki****g Her To Get Her Body Exhumed For DNA Testing Which Lead To The Arrest And Prosecution Of Her Attacker Share icon Andy believed that his father was responsible for Nicole's death.



#61 Just A Reminder That There’s A Perfect Hexagon Cloud Formation Over Saturn’s North Pole Share icon

#62 The World’s Oldest Pyramid Is In Indonesia, Is At Least 10,000 Years Old, Has Unexplored Chambers, And Demonstrates How A Pyramid Can Be Mistaken As Part Of Nature Share icon

#63 The Lost Girl, 1874 Blanche Monnier Was A Parisian Socialite, Known For Her Beauty Share icon She wished to marry an old lawyer that her mother disapproved of, so she locked her in a small dark room in her attic for 25 years. the left one's taken in the 1870's, the right in 1901 after she was discovered.



#64 Genie Wiley, Girl Who Was Raised In A Dark Isolated Room With No Indication Of An Outside World For The First 13 Years, Her Father Was Incredibly Abusive, & She Was Rescued Her In 1970 Share icon She couldn't speak at all & only made infantile noises. She lived 10 years of her life chained to the potty chair.



#65 A Group Of Six Teenagers Were Discovered Living On A South Pacific Island, Named Ata Share icon The man who found them, an Australian adventurer named Peter Warner, was shocked to learn that they'd gone missing 15 months earlier (1966)



#66 In 1978, Scientist Anatoli Bugorsky Accidentally Put His Head In A Particle Accelerator And Got Hit By A Proton Beam In His Head Share icon When the proton beam entered his skull it measured about 200,000 rads, and when it exited, having collided with the inside of his head, it weighed about 300,000 rads.



#67 In 1928, The Third Richest Man In The World Disappeared From His Private Airplane Midflight Share icon He went to the bathroom and simply vanished. To this day, nobody knows for sure what happened on that flight.



#68 Scientists Found A Stonehenge Type Structure Under Lake Michigan, Only It's 4000 Years Older Than The One In England Share icon

#69 In May 2019, Amanda Eller Was Lost For 17 Days In The Forests Of Maui After A Three-Mile Hike Turned Into A Harrowing Ordeal Share icon She set out on foot without a cell phone, food, or water, as she only planned to be out for a short jaunt. After venturing off the trail, she wasn’t able to find her way back. She suffered from severe sunburn, leg injuries, and the loss of her shoes but survived by eating berries, drinking stream water, and sleeping among leaves. After more than two weeks, a rescue helicopter spotted her atop a waterfall.

