To paraphrase a popular saying, nothing in this world is certain except that socks disappear in the laundry and taxes. It's why we bring an umbrella even when the highest-paid weatherman predicts blue skies.

To illustrate this point, the members of the subreddit 'Strange Earth' share unsettling conspiracy theories, bizarre coincidences, unexpected animal behaviors, and everything else that challenges our understanding of reality.

After all, you can't write surreal without real. Life imitates art imitates life imitates art imitates...

#1

In 2017, A 10-Year-Old Florida Girl Juliana Ossa Fought Off A Deadly Alligator Attack By Sticking Her Two Fingers Up The Alligator's Nose

Young girl in a medical setting, surrounded by adults, wearing a cast, related to bizarre and unsettling events globally.

This forced the alligator to open its mouth to breathe, which freed the girl's leg and she escaped. She had learned the trick from Gatorland

MartianXAshATwelve Report

RELATED:
    #2

    In 1996, Binti Jua, A Then 8-Year-Old Female Gorilla, Rescued A 3-Year-Old Boy Who Fell 25 Feet Into Her Enclosure And Broke His Hand

    A gorilla holding a child in a zoo enclosure, highlighting interesting and bizarre events from around the world.

    She carried him near a service door and handed him over to the paramedics. Binti is still alive today and has also become a grandmother.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #3

    Nikola Tesla's Last Message To His Mother: "All These Years That I Had Spent In The Service Of Mankind Brought Me Nothing But Insults And Humiliation."

    Elderly individual in a black and white photo, illustrating interesting and bizarre historical events globally.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #4

    In 2013, Harrison Okene Spent 60 Hours Underwater, In Total Darkness, After His Vessel Capsized 20 Miles Off The Coast Of Nigeria And Sunk To The Bottom Of The Sea

    Person in a partially submerged room, surrounded by floating objects, depicting bizarre circumstances.

    He was discovered alive by divers sent to recover dead bodies


    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #5

    In 1999, Harvard Physicist Lene Hau Was Able To Slow Down Light To 17 Meters Per Second. In 2001, She Was Able To Stop Light Completely

    Two women in different settings, highlighting interesting global diversity and fashion in distinct professional environments.

    In 2005, Professor Lene Hau did something that Einstein theorized was impossible. Hau stopped light cold using atoms and lasers in her Harvard lab

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #6

    Judith Love Cohen Was American Aerospace Engineer Who Helped Create Abort-Guidance System That Rescued Apollo 13 Astronauts

    Woman working on a historical machine and a man in a suit, representing interesting events around the world.

    When she went into labor, she took her work to the hospital, printed out the problem, called her boss, and said she finished it before giving birth to Jack Black.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #7

    She Is The Youngest New Zealand Mp And Performs The Traditional Māori Haka Dance In Parliament. Her Ancestry Dates Back 5,000 Years

    A woman expressing intense emotions, possibly during a heated discussion, illustrating bizarre occurrences worldwide.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #8

    In 2019, Fred Pepperman, A 53-Year-Old Father Swam Out To Rescue His Daughters When Grace (16), Olivia (20), & Kathryn (24) Caught In A Riptide On A Florida Beach

    Family enjoying time together with playful poses at the beach, capturing interesting moments around the world.

    When his daughters were saved, he fell unconscious. He died on his way to the hospital. His last words to them were “I got you.”

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #9

    Aleksander Doba Kayaked Solo Across The Atlantic Ocean (5400 Km, Under His Own Power) Three Times, Most Recently In 2017 At Age Of 70

    Elderly man with a beard in blue shorts, seen eating from a metal cup; represents interesting and bizarre global events.

    He died in 2021 while climbing Kilimanjaro. After reaching top asked for a two-minute break before posing for photo. He then sat down on a rock & "just fell asleep"

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #10

    A Japanese Man Named Yasuo Takamatsu Lost His Wife In The 2011 Earthquake And Has Not Stopped Looking For Her Body For More Than 10 Years

    A couple posing outdoors; man in wetsuit with scuba gear, representing bizarre things worldwide.

    He has dived more than 800 times into the ocean in an attempt to retrieve her

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #11

    New Analysis Of Ancient Footprints From White Sands Confirms The Presence Of Humans In North America During The Last Glacial Maximum 21,500 Years Ago

    Ancient human footprints in green-blue terrain, showcasing bizarre historical discoveries worldwide.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #12

    Sheldon Johnson, Ex-Con Who Appeared On Joe Rogan Advocating For Rehabilitative Justice, Has Been Arrested After Police Found A Torso In His Apartment

    Person wearing a hat pushing a bin, another man speaking into a mic, both linked to bizarre global events.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #13

    FBI Agent Robert Hanssen Was Tasked To Find A Mole Within The FBI After The FBI's Moles In The Kgb Were Caught

    "Vintage and modern portraits of the same person, capturing changes over time; interesting and unsettling global insights."

    Robert Hanssen was the mole and had been working with KGB since 1979. His espionage was described by the Department of Justice as "possibly the worst intelligence disaster in U.S. history.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #14

    This Is Point Nemo, The Spot Farthest Away From Any Land In The World. You Are Closer To Astronauts Aboard The Iss Than Humanity

    Sailboat navigating rough seas under stormy clouds, capturing bizarre and unsettling oceanic conditions.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    Technically known as the Oceanic Pole of Inaccessibility

    #15

    In 2015, A Father Saved His Son's Life When Doctors Wrongly Declared Him Brain-Dead And Were Taking Him Off Life Support

    Two men in a hospital setting, one on life support, embody a bizarre and unsettling scene.

    He barricaded himself with a gun in the hospital and had a stand-off with SWAT until his son squeezed his hand. The son made a full recovery

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #16

    In 1999, Skydiver Joan Murray’s Parachutes Malfunctioned, Leaving Her To Free-Fall 14,500 Feet Above North Carolina, Landing Directly On A Fire Ants' Mound

    Woman smiling indoors; another woman skydiving, showcasing interesting events worldwide.

    Miraculously, she survived. Doctors believe that being stung over 200 times by ants triggered a surge of adrenaline, keeping her heart beating

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #17

    A Local Fisherman Chito In Costa Rica Nursed A Crocodile Back To Health After It Had Been Shot In Head, And Released The Reptile Back To Its Home

    Man interacting closely with a large crocodile, showcasing bizarre behavior in a natural setting.

    The next day, Chito discovered “Pocho” had followed him home and was sleeping on the man’s porch. For 20 years Pocho became part of the man’s family.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #18

    From A Million Miles Away, Nasa Captures Moon Crossing Face Of Earth. (Yes, This Is Real) Credit: Nasa/Noaa

    Earth from space with the Moon in the foreground, capturing an interesting perspective of planetary alignment.

    MartianXAshATwelve , NASA Report

    #19

    62-Year-Old Boeing Whistleblower John Barnett Found Dead In His Truck After He Didn't Show Up For A Legal Interview Linked To A Case Against Boeing

    Two men in different settings, one wearing a blue shirt. Interesting and unsettling visuals from around the world.

    Barnett worked for Boeing for 32 years and retired in 2017. After retiring, Barnett spoke out about how Boeing was cutting corners on their airplanes

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #20

    In 1998, A Married Couple Was Left Behind During A Diving Trip To The Great Barrier Reef. Two Days Passed Before Anyone Realized What Had Happened

    A couple posing for a photo and scuba diving, related to bizarre things worldwide.

    Despite a 5-day search, the couple was never found. A dive slate was later recovered which read "... rescue us before we die..."

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    alexia_1 avatar
    Alexia
    Alexia
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    I've seen a movie based on this case. It's disturbing to think that they were left behind and nobody noticed.

    #21

    In 2010, Australian Boy Sam Ballard Was Drinking With His Friends When They Saw A Slug Crawl Across The Floor

    Two images of a man, one smiling and the other looking serious, highlighting bizarre change over time.

    They dared him to eat the slug which he did. Soon he became weak & fell into a coma for 420 days. When he woke up he was paralyzed & died 8 years later in 2018.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #22

    In 1998, Michael Hill Was Stabbed In The Brain With An 8-Inch Serrated Blade When Answering Door At Friend’s House.

    X-ray image of a bizarre situation with a large knife embedded in a human skull.

    "After 7 days, he left the hospital with memory loss & a paralyzed left hand. The knife caused permanent memory damage, but it was the largest object ever removed from a human brain."

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #23

    A Bible Believed To Be 1,500 Years Old Challenges The Crucifixion Of Jesus Christ, Proposing That It Was Judas Who Was Crucified By Roman Soldiers

    Ancient book with mysterious text and dark pages, showcasing bizarre historical artifacts.

    This ancient text, known as the Gospel of Barnabas, recently surfaced in Turkey's Ethnography Museum of Ankara, causing significant controversy.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #24

    Man With Radium Poisoning, Chelyabinsk Region, Russia

    Man in a denim jacket and cap stands outside, showcasing an interesting and unsettling appearance with a rural backdrop.

    MartianXAshATwelve , VICE News Report

    alexia_1 avatar
    Alexia
    Alexia
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    Chelyabinsk is the place of the first nuclear disaster generated by a nuclear plant. But it happened during the cold war, the soviets denied having any nuclear plants there and turned the area into natural reservation with restricted access. If the lessons of Chelyabinsk had been learned, perhaps Chernobyl could have been avoided.

    #25

    Dr. Irving Finkel With A 3,770-Year-Old Tablet Containing Instructions From The God Enki To Sumerian King Atram-Hasis

    Man with glasses and long beard holding an ancient artifact, symbolizing bizarre and interesting events globally.

    (Noah figure in earlier versions of the flood story) to build a 220 ft diameter round ark coracle.

    Earth7051 Report

    #26

    An Actual 65 Feet Wide And 300 Feet Deep Sinkhole In Guatemala City In 2010

    Massive sinkhole in urban area, a bizarre event drawing attention worldwide.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #27

    In 2013, A Florida Man, Jeff Bush, Was Sleeping In His Bedroom When A Large Sinkhole Opened Up Directly Underneath His Bed, Swallowing Him And His Entire Bedroom

    Man in front of a Christmas tree and a large sinkhole in the ground, illustrating interesting and bizarre events worldwide.

    His brother heard him scream, but was unable to see or reach him in time. Bush’s body was never recovered.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #28

    On May 31, 2014, 12-Y.o. Payton Leutner Was Lured Into Waukesha Woods, Wi By Her Friends, Morgan & Anissa. Morgan Stabbed Leut 19 Times With A Kitchen Knife As Anissa Looked On

    Young girl sitting on a deck, with two inset images of a girl with police, symbolizing interesting and unsettling events globally.

    Their aim: to please Slender Man. Despite grave injuries, she crawled to a path, flagged down a cyclist & survived.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #29

    The Very Last Photo Of Chester Bennington (The Lead Singer Of Linkin Park) Taken By His Wife Just One Day Before He Tragically Took His Own Life

    Group of people enjoying a scenic view, smiling together outdoors, with bizarre tattoos visible.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    alexia_1 avatar
    Alexia
    Alexia
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    This is how depression looks like. Rest in peace, Chester. 😔

    #30

    First Human To Receive The Neuralink Brain Implant Used It To Stay Up All Night And Play Civilization6. “It Was Awesome”

    Man in a striped sweater next to a large statue resembling a mythological figure holding a sphere, symbolizing intriguing events.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #31

    In The Year 1912, 4 Year Old Boy Named Bobby Dunbar Went Missing While On Family Trip. 8 Months Later, Bobby Was Found & Reunited Him With His Family

    Two vintage photos of a young boy in different poses, showcasing interesting moments from historical archives.

    Almost 100 years later, DNA evidence proved that child who they found wasn’t actually Bobby. No one knows what happened to the real Bobby Dunbar.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #32

    Tammy Lynn Leppert, That Blonde Girl, Who Distracts Manny In The Movie Scarface, Vanished Shortly After Filming And Has Never Been Seen Or Heard From Since

    Person in a zebra-print swimsuit and dressed as a cowgirl, showcasing interesting and bizarre fashion styles.

    She left her family's home in Rockledge, Florida at 11:00 a.m. on July 6, 1983, and disappeared without a trace.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #33

    Ivan Lester Mcguire, An Experienced Skydiver, Was Documenting A Tandem Jump On Apr 2, 1988

    Skydiver mid-air over a patchwork of fields, capturing an interesting moment from around the world.

    He was so engrossed in his filming that he made a critical error: He forgot to equip himself with parachute when jumped. Ivan continued filming, with his last words captured on camera being, "Oh my God, no!"

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #34

    ﻿minutes Before The 2004 Tsunami Hit Thailand, Tilly Smith, 10 Y.o. Girl Warned Her Parents It Was Coming

    Family recounts bizarre sea incident; girl spotted fizzing water, preventing disaster.

    While on beach, she recognized the warning signs of a tsunami as she had learned them in geography class just two weeks earlier. She is credited with saving the lives of hundreds of tourists.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #35

    1991: A Man Vanishes After Telling His Family He's Going On A Business Trip. 2021: A Car Stops In Front Of This Man's Home And Drops Him Off

    An elderly man with white hair and a pensive expression sits indoors, capturing an interesting moment.

    He is wearing the same clothes, can't remember where he's been all these years & is looking like he was very well taken care of. The curious case of Mr Gorgos

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #36

    A 9,000-Year-Old Skeleton Was Found In 2018 Inside A Cave In Cheddar, England, And Was Nicknamed “Cheddar Man”

    Two contrasting portraits highlight interesting historical differences.

    His DNA was tested and it was concluded that a living relative was teaching history about a 1/2 mile away, tracing back nearly 300 generations.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #37

    In 2006, This Argentinian Police Officer Was Found After An 18-Hour Search In A State Of Complete Shock

    Two concerned men comforting a distressed person in a field, depicting an unsettling moment.

    He said "short beings with red eyes" had taken him and he had "memories like he was in his mother's womb." He was found 20km away he was last seen with his clothes dry despite heavy rain.

    strange-reality756 Report

    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    These Are Insane Hd Photos Of An Alleged Jellyfish UFO

    Strange metallic sphere floating with trailing dark tendrils, showcasing bizarre things around the world.

    nickyfly23 Report

    #39

    Final Self Photo Of Kayaker Andrew Mccauley Recovered From His Memory Stick After His Disappearance

    Person in an orange jacket on a boat at sea, face covered in sunscreen, highlighting bizarre global events.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #40

    One Of The Last People To Live In An Iron Lung. At 6 Years Old, Paul Alexander Was Diagnosed With Polio Which LED To Paralysis From His Neck Down

    "Child and elderly man inside iron lungs, showcasing bizarre historical medical treatments worldwide."

    The machine is made to compress and depress the chest. Today, he is 78 years old and he still relies on the Iron Lung to keep him alive.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #41

    When Alexander The Great's Body Did Not Decompose Six Days After His Death, Ancient Greeks Were In Awe. This Made Loyal Followers Believe He Was A God

    Man with curly hair beside an illustration of an ancient figure surrounded by artifacts, representing interesting world events.

    But he was paralyzed by a rare brain disorder unknown at that time, which caused him to suffer terrible death for a week. He was buried alive.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #42

    In 2018, 26-Year-Old Missionary John Chau Tried To Convert His Killers After Attempting Contact With The World’s Most Isolated People In The Indian Ocean

    Person trekking in a remote area, capturing interesting or bizarre moments with a friend near a stream and forest.

    The night before his death he wrote to his family, “I hope this isn’t my last note but if it is... Don’t retrieve my body.”

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    15yo Mary Vincent, Who In 1970's Hitched A Ride With A Stranger. She Was Then Brutally Assaulted In The Van, Had Both Of Her Arms Chopped Off, And Was Then Thrown Down A 30 Ft Cliff

    Woman with prosthetic arms smiling and later walking dogs, showcasing interesting and inspiring moments around the world.

    She packed the stumps with mud and climbed back up to run naked in the street to flag down help.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #44

    Today I Learned Scientists Discovered A Dinosaur Tail Perfectly Preserved In Amber. It Is Full Of Feathers

    Dinosaur tail embedded in amber, showcasing interesting and bizarre details from ancient times.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #45

    Ancient Babylonian Tablet Reveals Pythagorean Theorem -

    Ancient tablet predating Pythagoras shows Pythagorean Theorem, archaeological discovery sparks intrigue worldwide.

    Earth7051 Report

    #46

    Nasa Astronaut Franklin Story Musgrave Claimed To Have Seen Snake-Shaped Ufos During Two Missions In Space

    Astronaut in a spacesuit with a mysterious object floating in the background, highlighting bizarre events globally.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #47

    In 1992, Annette Herfkens Survived Crash That Killed Everyone Else On Board, Including Love Of Her Life. Merely 50 Mins Into Their Flight, Plane Crashed Into Mountainous Vietnamese Jungle

    Person in hospital bed and a woman and man holding drinks, depicting unsettling events.

    She was trapped with dead bodies for 192 hours & had thoughts of cannibalizing bodies around her to survive.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Turkey Is Home To Over 200 Ancient Underground Cities

    Underground cavern with carved walls and openings, showcasing bizarre architecture.

    The largest, the Derinkuyu underground city, is nearly 445 square kilometers and could house an estimated 20,000 inhabitants within its 18 levels of tunnels.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #49

    Martin Pistorius Slipped Into A Coma Aged 12 But He Could Not Move, Communicate, Or Do Anything For Himself For 10 More Years

    People in a hospital setting and resting, illustrating bizarre global occurrences.

    His mind was awake when was 14 or 15 y.o but trapped in his lifeless body. He heard his mother saying 'I hope you die' to him. Everybody lost hope but he survived.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #50

    On July 9, 2020, 6-Year-Old Bridger Walker Saved His Little Sister From A Dog Attack. He Had 90 Stitches All Over His Body, But Saved His 3-Year-Old Sister From Certain Death

    Two children with facial injuries, one holding a championship belt, illustrating bizarre and unsettling events worldwide.

    He stated, “If anyone has to die, it's me. I'm the big brother.” The World Boxing Council recognized him as a world champion

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #51

    This Is One Of The Largest And Most Complex Crop Circles Ever Found Which Consisted Of 409 Circles In A Spiral Pattern More Than 450 Meters Across

    Crop circle pattern in a field, showcasing an interesting, bizarre, and unsettling phenomenon seen around the world.

    This was not created by Human beings. Wiltshire, England 2001.

    WorldDazzling6407 Report

    data1001 avatar
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    "This was not created by Human beings." Insert "Sure, Jan" meme here.

    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Want To Hear Something Insane? A Japanese Man Noticed His Food Going Missing So He Set Up A Webcam And Found That A Woman Had Been Secretly Living In His Closet For A Year

    Eerie night vision scene showing a person climbing onto furniture, capturing bizarre happenings in the dark.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #53

    Stanley Kubrick's Movie “Eyes Wide Shut” Was About Elites Engaging In Occult Ritual Activities. It Was Filmed In An Actual Rothschild Mansion

    Filmmaker with camera and masked group on red floor, illustrating bizarre happenings worldwide.

    Kubrick was k****d March 1999, same month “The Matrix” released, before it was released. Warner Bros then cut 25 minutes out and released it September 1999.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    egads avatar
    e gads
    e gads
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago

    Kubrick had a heart attack.what is this foolishness?

    #54

    We Are Not Even A Speck In The Universe

    Galaxy image with text pointing and saying, "You are here, Paying taxes and Living in Fear," illustrating unsettling concept.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #55

    Woman in airplane aisle, linked to bizarre theories about shapeshifting beings, intriguing online discussions.

    The number of people who seemingly believe it is possible that the “crazy plane lady” actually saw a shapeshifting reptilian is both disturbing and fascinating- Tim McMillan, Retired Law Enforcement Professional, Writer and Co-Founder of The Debrief Media, LLC

    MartianXAshATwelve , LtTimMcMillan Report

    #56

    The Platypus Is Possibly The Weirdest Animal: It's A Mammal But Lays Eggs, It's Duck-Billed, Beaver-Tailed, Otter-Footed And Venomous

    Bizarre platypus glowing under UV light contrasted with its natural appearance.

    It has electroreceptors for locating prey, eyes with double cones, no stomach, and 10 chromosomes. It's fluorescent and glows under UV light.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    One Of The Last Photos Of Bobby Driscoll [left Side] Before His Life Ended Sadly

    A black-and-white photo of two young boys, showcasing an interesting moment in history.

    Bobby was famous Disney child actor in 1940s & 50s (including voice of Peter Pan), who died penniless and alone at age 31 in an abandoned NYC building. When his body went unclaimed, he was buried in an unmarked grave.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #58

    In 1948, A Man Wore 30-Pound, Three-Toed Lead Shoes & Stomped Around A Florida Beach During The Night

    Man on beach smiling with large, unusual footwear, capturing interesting and bizarre global moments.

    The footprints lead people to believe that a 15-foot-tall penguin was roaming their lands. He kept up the prank for 10 years, visiting various beaches. The hoax wasn't revealed until 40 years later

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #59

    Last Image Of Chris Mccandless Of "Into The Wild", Estimated To Have Been Taken A Few Days Before His Death

    Man sitting in front of an abandoned bus in the wilderness, symbolizing bizarre and unsettling events around the world.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #60

    16 Years After The Death Of Nicole Van Den Hurk, Her Stepbrother Andy Falsely Confessed To Ki****g Her To Get Her Body Exhumed For DNA Testing Which Lead To The Arrest And Prosecution Of Her Attacker

    A split image of a man and a woman, showcasing an interesting and bizarre comparison.

    Andy believed that his father was responsible for Nicole's death.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    Just A Reminder That There’s A Perfect Hexagon Cloud Formation Over Saturn’s North Pole

    "Hexagon storm on Saturn, an interesting planetary phenomenon with rings in the background."

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #62

    The World’s Oldest Pyramid Is In Indonesia, Is At Least 10,000 Years Old, Has Unexplored Chambers, And Demonstrates How A Pyramid Can Be Mistaken As Part Of Nature

    A unique pyramid-shaped hill showing terraced farming, highlighting interesting global landscapes.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    egads avatar
    e gads
    e gads
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago

    Fringe theory.more likely estimates put it at around 50bc

    #63

    The Lost Girl, 1874 Blanche Monnier Was A Parisian Socialite, Known For Her Beauty

    Two contrasting photos of a woman highlighting interesting and unsettling aspects of her life journey.

    She wished to marry an old lawyer that her mother disapproved of, so she locked her in a small dark room in her attic for 25 years. the left one's taken in the 1870's, the right in 1901 after she was discovered.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #64

    Genie Wiley, Girl Who Was Raised In A Dark Isolated Room With No Indication Of An Outside World For The First 13 Years, Her Father Was Incredibly Abusive, & She Was Rescued Her In 1970

    Child in a vintage dress outdoors; another close-up with a beaded necklace, illustrating bizarre historical moments.

    She couldn't speak at all & only made infantile noises. She lived 10 years of her life chained to the potty chair.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #65

    A Group Of Six Teenagers Were Discovered Living On A South Pacific Island, Named Ata

    Three men on a rocky beach with cliffs in the background, representing bizarre and unsettling events around the world.

    The man who found them, an Australian adventurer named Peter Warner, was shocked to learn that they'd gone missing 15 months earlier (1966)

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    See Also on Bored Panda
    #66

    In 1978, Scientist Anatoli Bugorsky Accidentally Put His Head In A Particle Accelerator And Got Hit By A Proton Beam In His Head

    A man with an unusual head shape, alongside X-ray images showing bizarre anatomical features.

    When the proton beam entered his skull it measured about 200,000 rads, and when it exited, having collided with the inside of his head, it weighed about 300,000 rads.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    egads avatar
    e gads
    e gads
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    The more interesting thing is that the side of his face that got hit has either stopped or slowed down aging

    #67

    In 1928, The Third Richest Man In The World Disappeared From His Private Airplane Midflight

    Historic figures in early 20th-century attire, capturing interesting global events of the era.

    He went to the bathroom and simply vanished. To this day, nobody knows for sure what happened on that flight.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

    #68

    Scientists Found A Stonehenge Type Structure Under Lake Michigan, Only It's 4000 Years Older Than The One In England

    Underwater robot explores bizarre submerged structure.

    jlarsen420 Report

    #69

    In May 2019, Amanda Eller Was Lost For 17 Days In The Forests Of Maui After A Three-Mile Hike Turned Into A Harrowing Ordeal

    Woman in a blue tank top smiling near lush green plants; same woman appearing tired near a stream in outdoor attire.

    She set out on foot without a cell phone, food, or water, as she only planned to be out for a short jaunt. After venturing off the trail, she wasn’t able to find her way back. She suffered from severe sunburn, leg injuries, and the loss of her shoes but survived by eating berries, drinking stream water, and sleeping among leaves. After more than two weeks, a rescue helicopter spotted her atop a waterfall.

    MartianXAshATwelve Report

