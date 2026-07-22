30 Bitter Truths By ‘Truth Potato’ That You Might Not Want To Hear (New Pics)
'Truth Potato' is a comic series that uses cute veggie characters, usually led by its title character, a potato, to deliver surprisingly honest observations about life. Instead of sugarcoating reality or chasing happy endings, these comics focus on everyday experiences, modern habits, relationships, and social norms with a healthy dose of sarcasm and humor. The simple illustrations make the message even more effective, proving that sometimes the funniest jokes are also the most truthful.
Today, we'd like to highlight some of our favorite comics that perfectly capture the funny side of life that most people can relate to. Whether you've experienced these situations yourself or simply enjoy smart, lighthearted humor, there's a good chance you'll find more than one comic that makes you smile.
Scroll down to enjoy a selection of the series' latest strips, and make sure to share which of the "truths" resonated with you the most.
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And then in 20 years it will creep back up on you at night when you are trying to sleep . . . .
Oh, I love it when Truth Potato sneaks past the censors!!!!
Truth Potato used to be on Bored Panda many years back (7 or8?) and I used to print them out and take to work for the people I worked with (in-patient psychiatric facility). These may seem sort of silly and soft, but there is a lot of wisdom in many of them. I am happy to see Truth Potato again!
Truth Potato used to be on Bored Panda many years back (7 or8?) and I used to print them out and take to work for the people I worked with (in-patient psychiatric facility). These may seem sort of silly and soft, but there is a lot of wisdom in many of them. I am happy to see Truth Potato again!