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'Truth Potato' is a comic series that uses cute veggie characters, usually led by its title character, a potato, to deliver surprisingly honest observations about life. Instead of sugarcoating reality or chasing happy endings, these comics focus on everyday experiences, modern habits, relationships, and social norms with a healthy dose of sarcasm and humor. The simple illustrations make the message even more effective, proving that sometimes the funniest jokes are also the most truthful.

Today, we'd like to highlight some of our favorite comics that perfectly capture the funny side of life that most people can relate to. Whether you've experienced these situations yourself or simply enjoy smart, lighthearted humor, there's a good chance you'll find more than one comic that makes you smile.

Scroll down to enjoy a selection of the series' latest strips, and make sure to share which of the "truths" resonated with you the most.

More info: Instagram | redbubble.com

This post may include affiliate links.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And then in 20 years it will creep back up on you at night when you are trying to sleep . . . .

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, I love it when Truth Potato sneaks past the censors!!!!

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