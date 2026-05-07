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Claire Rosen is an award-winning fine art photographer whose work explores the intersection of art, history, and nature, often blending live animals with richly detailed, fantastical settings. Her signature style is influenced by classical painting, children’s illustration, natural history, and Victorian-era aesthetics, resulting in images that feel both whimsical and carefully composed.

In her series Birds of a Feather, Rosen builds on the long-standing human fascination with birds as symbols of freedom, beauty, and transcendence. The project features portraits of live birds photographed against richly detailed, historically inspired settings, where both the animals and the environments play an equally important role in the composition. The result is a layered body of work that sits between art history, natural observation, and visual storytelling.

Scroll down to explore a selection of bird portraits from Claire’s series, and let us know which one became your favorite.

More info: claire-rosen.com | Instagram | Facebook

Image credits: claire__rosen