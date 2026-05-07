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Claire Rosen is an award-winning fine art photographer whose work explores the intersection of art, history, and nature, often blending live animals with richly detailed, fantastical settings. Her signature style is influenced by classical painting, children’s illustration, natural history, and Victorian-era aesthetics, resulting in images that feel both whimsical and carefully composed. 

In her series Birds of a Feather, Rosen builds on the long-standing human fascination with birds as symbols of freedom, beauty, and transcendence. The project features portraits of live birds photographed against richly detailed, historically inspired settings, where both the animals and the environments play an equally important role in the composition. The result is a layered body of work that sits between art history, natural observation, and visual storytelling.

Scroll down to explore a selection of bird portraits from Claire’s series, and let us know which one became your favorite.

More info: claire-rosen.com | Instagram | Facebook

Image credits: claire__rosen

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

English Pouter Pigeon

Elegant bird portraits by Claire Rosen: A fluffy pigeon with green and white feathers on a patterned grey and white background.

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7points
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    #2

    Java Sparrow

    A delicate, pale grey bird portrait with a red beak perches on green illustrative vines and leaves on a white background.

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    6points
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    #3

    African Penguin

    A striking bird portrait of a penguin with black and white feathers standing against a pink and white striped background.

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    4points
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    #4

    Galah

    Elegant bird portrait of a Galah cockatoo with pink and grey feathers, perched on a branch against floral wallpaper.

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    4points
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    #5

    Moluccan Cockatoo

    A beautiful peach-colored cockatoo bird portrait on a perch with an elegant, ornate wallpaper background by Claire Rosen.

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    4points
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    #6

    Greater Flamingo

    A pale pink flamingo stands in profile against a teal damask background, an elegant bird portrait by Claire Rosen.

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    3points
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    #7

    _javan Green Magpie

    A vivid blue bird with a black mask and orange beak perched on a branch, part of elegant bird portraits.

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    3points
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    #8

    Blue Gold Macaw

    Close-up of vibrant blue, teal, and yellow bird feathers from Claire Rosen's fine art photography series, a beautiful bird portrait.

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    3points
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    #9

    Hyacinth Macaw

    A majestic blue macaw perched on a stand, showcasing elegant bird portraits from Claire Rosen's photography series.

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    #10

    Saker Falcon

    Elegant bird portrait: a brown falcon on a pedestal against a fantastical floral wallpaper by Claire Rosen.

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    3points
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    #11

    Barn Owl

    Elegant barn owl bird portrait from Claire Rosen's fantastical fine art photography series, against a patterned background.

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    3points
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    #12

    Spotted Eagle Owlets

    Two fluffy owlets perched on bare branches against a gold patterned background, part of a fantastical fine art photography series.

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    3points
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    #13

    Lutino Cockatiel

    A bird portrait of a white cockatiel with orange cheek patches, perched on a dark branch against a floral patterned wall.

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    2points
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    #14

    Blue Americanus Chicken

    Fine art photography portrait of a gray hen with a red comb, standing on a white background with green toile patterns.

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    2points
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    #15

    Lady Amherst Pheasant

    Elegant bird portraits: a pheasant with a long, striped tail against a luxurious gold and grey damask pattern.

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    2points
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    #16

    Great Horned Owl

    An elegant bird portrait of an owl perched on a tree stump, with a floral patterned red background, by Claire Rosen.

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    1point
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    #17

    Lanner Falcon

    Elegant bird portrait by Claire Rosen: a falcon on a stump against a blue and beige patterned background, fine art photography.

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    1point
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    #18

    American Goshawk

    An elegant bird portrait, a raptor with gray feathers, perched on a branch against a dark green patterned background.

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    1point
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    #19

    Duck

    A beautiful duck, a stunning bird portrait, standing on a log against an elegant, ornate orange wallpaper. Fine art photography by Claire Rosen.

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    1point
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    #20

    Budgerigar

    Two elegant bird portraits, bright yellow parakeets, perch on a dark branch against a floral blue background. Fine art photography.

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    #21

    Red-Tailed Hawk

    A striking bird portrait of a hawk with rich brown and white feathers against a dark blue patterned background.

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