In the heart of Brazil, photographer Vinícius Kohn dedicates his work to capturing the country’s incredible variety of bird species. His photographs showcase the rich colors, behaviors, and personalities of these exotic creatures, each image revealing the unique beauty of their natural habitats.

Through his lens, Kohn builds a visual encyclopedia of Brazil’s avian diversity – from the bright plumage of toucans and the delicate grace of hummingbirds to rare species hidden deep within the forests. So without further ado, scroll down and explore this stunning collection of images by the Brazilian photographer – and see how many of these remarkable birds you recognize.

More info: Instagram | threads.com | tiktok.com