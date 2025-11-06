ADVERTISEMENT

In the heart of Brazil, photographer Vinícius Kohn dedicates his work to capturing the country’s incredible variety of bird species. His photographs showcase the rich colors, behaviors, and personalities of these exotic creatures, each image revealing the unique beauty of their natural habitats.

Through his lens, Kohn builds a visual encyclopedia of Brazil’s avian diversity – from the bright plumage of toucans and the delicate grace of hummingbirds to rare species hidden deep within the forests. So without further ado, scroll down and explore this stunning collection of images by the Brazilian photographer – and see how many of these remarkable birds you recognize.

#1

Southern Beardless Tyrannulet

Small bird perched on a mossy branch, showcasing vibrant colors in Brazil’s diverse birdlife photography.

viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #2

    Crested Caracara

    A colorful bird from Brazil’s vibrant birdlife perched on a rock in a rainy natural setting.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #3

    Sepia-Capped Flycatcher

    Small bird in Brazil’s birdlife holding a bright green caterpillar, showcasing vibrant wildlife in natural habitat close-up.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #4

    Toco Toucan

    Toucan flying in mid-air showcasing vibrant colors, representing Brazil’s birdlife in a colorful nature scene.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #5

    Stripe-Breasted Starthroat

    Colorful Brazilian bird perched on a branch showcasing vibrant plumage in Brazil’s birdlife photography.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #6

    Band-Tailed Hornero

    Colorful Brazilian bird with wings spread wide, perched on a wooden post showcasing Brazil’s birdlife.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #7

    Rufous-Bellied Thrush

    Young bird with open beak perched on red soil in a colorful journey through Brazil’s birdlife nature scene.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #8

    Toco Toucan

    Close-up of a colorful toucan showcasing Brazil’s birdlife with vibrant beak and striking black and white feathers.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #9

    Toco Toucan

    Close-up of a colorful toucan highlighting Brazil’s vibrant birdlife with bright yellow beak and black and white feathers.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #10

    Great Kiskadee

    Brazil’s birdlife captured in a close-up of a small bird with yellow chest and black-and-white head perched on a branch.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #11

    Toco Toucan

    Toucan with vibrant colorful beak perched on weathered wood, showcasing Brazil’s birdlife in a vivid natural setting.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #12

    Grey Pileated Finch

    A small bird with a bright red and black crest perched on a mossy branch in Brazil’s birdlife.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #13

    Heliomaster Squamosus

    Hummingbird feeding from a bright red flower showcasing vibrant Brazil birdlife in a natural green environment.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #14

    Amethyst Woodstar

    Hummingbird in flight approaching pink flowers, showcasing vibrant colors of Brazil’s birdlife in natural green background.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #15

    American Kestrel

    American kestrel perched on a branch showcasing Brazil’s birdlife in a colorful natural setting.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #16

    Glittering-Bellied Emerald

    Close-up of a colorful hummingbird showcasing Brazil’s birdlife with vibrant green and blue feathers on a branch.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #17

    Double-Collared Seedeater

    Small black and white bird perched on green leaves, showcasing vibrant Brazil birdlife in a colorful nature setting.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #18

    Squirrel Cuckoo

    Colorful Brazilian bird perched on a branch showcasing vibrant feathers and bright red eye in Brazil’s birdlife.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    cwesemann avatar
    WorkAholic1
    WorkAholic1
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like he's wearing a beautiful brown and white cape over his shoulders

    #19

    Blue Dacnis

    Vibrant blue bird perched on a branch showcasing Brazil’s colorful birdlife in a stunning natural setting.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #20

    Gilt-Edged Tanager

    Colorful Brazilian bird perched on a branch showcasing vibrant blue, yellow, and green feathers in natural habitat.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #21

    Tangara Cyanocephala

    Colorful Brazilian bird perched on a branch showcasing Brazil’s birdlife in vibrant green, yellow, and blue feathers.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #22

    Savanna Hawk

    Brazil’s birdlife featured with a colorful hawk perched on a branch against a soft green natural background.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #23

    White-Eared Puffbird

    A colorful Brazilian bird perched on a branch showcasing vibrant Brazil birdlife in natural habitat.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #24

    White-Vented Violetear

    Colorful Brazilian hummingbird perched on a branch showcasing vibrant feathers in Brazil’s birdlife photography.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #25

    Chestnut-Bellied Euphonia

    Vibrant blue and orange bird perched on a branch showcasing Brazil’s colorful birdlife in a stunning wildlife photo.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #26

    Saffron Finch

    Bright yellow bird with orange head perched on a branch showcasing Brazil’s colorful birdlife in vivid detail.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #27

    Swallow Tanager

    Bright turquoise bird with black face and white belly against soft green background showcasing Brazil’s birdlife.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #28

    Pin-Tailed Manakin

    Small colorful Brazilian bird perched on a lichen-covered branch showcasing Brazil’s vibrant birdlife.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #29

    Yellow-Headed Caracara

    Bird perched on wooden post showcasing colorful Brazil birdlife with natural green blurred background.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #30

    Blue Dacnis

    Vibrant green and blue bird perched on a branch showcasing colorful Brazil birdlife in a stunning nature close-up.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #31

    Golden-Chevroned Tanager

    Close-up of a colorful bird perched on a branch, showcasing vibrant feathers in Brazil’s birdlife.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #32

    Manacus

    Close-up of a colorful Brazilian bird perched on a branch, highlighting Brazil’s birdlife in vivid detail.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #33

    Gray-Headed Elaenia

    Small bird with soft feathers perched on a branch showcasing Brazil’s birdlife in vibrant natural colors

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #34

    Bran-Colored Flycatcher

    Bran-Colored Flycatcher

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #35

    Saffron Finch

    Yellow bird with fluffed feathers perched on a branch, showcasing Brazil’s colorful birdlife in vibrant detail.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #36

    Chiroxiphia Caudata

    Green bird with a bright orange head perched on a branch showcasing Brazil’s colorful birdlife in nature.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #37

    Great Kiskadee

    Yellow-crested bird perched on a wire showcasing vibrant colors in Brazil’s birdlife close-up photograph.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #38

    Eared Dove

    Brown bird perched on wire showcasing Brazil’s birdlife with detailed plumage against a green blurred background

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #39

    Chestnut-Bellied Euphonia

    Colorful bird from Brazil’s birdlife perched on a lichen-covered branch against a blurred natural background.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #40

    Gilt-Edged Tanager

    Vibrant bird with blue, yellow, and green feathers perched on a tree branch in Brazil’s birdlife.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #41

    Brassy-Breasted Tanager

    Colorful Brazilian bird perched on a tree branch, showcasing vibrant plumage during a journey through Brazil’s birdlife.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #42

    Glittering-Bellied Emerald

    Vibrant green hummingbird perched on a branch showcasing Brazil’s colorful birdlife in stunning natural detail.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #43

    Masked Yellowthroat

    Yellow and gray bird perched on a branch showcasing vibrant colors in Brazil’s birdlife against a green blurred background

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #44

    Pin-Tailed Manakin

    Small green bird with an open beak perched on a branch showcasing Brazil’s colorful birdlife in vibrant detail

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #45

    Golden-Capped Parakeet

    Three colorful parrots with green and yellow feathers perched on a branch in Brazil’s birdlife.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #46

    Red-Necked Tanager

    Colorful bird from Brazil’s birdlife perched on mossy branch showcasing vibrant green, blue, and red feathers in natural habitat.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #47

    Rufous-Capped Antshrike

    Close-up of a Brazil birdlife species with distinctive striped feathers perched on a branch against a green background.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #48

    Chestnut-Crowned Becard

    Small colorful bird perched on a tree branch showcasing Brazil’s birdlife in a vibrant natural setting.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #49

    Euler's Flycatcher

    Small bird perched on a branch showcasing vibrant feathers in Brazil’s birdlife colorful journey.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #50

    White-Shouldered Fire-Eye

    Black bird with red eye perched upside down on a tree branch showcasing Brazil’s birdlife in a colorful nature setting.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #51

    Fork-Tailed Flycatcher

    Brazil’s birdlife featured in a close-up of a sleek black-headed bird with long tail perched on a barbed wire fence.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #52

    Crescent-Chested Puffbird

    Close-up of a colorful bird from Brazil’s birdlife perched on a moss-covered branch in a natural forest setting.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #53

    Blue-Naped Chlorophonia

    Colorful bird from Brazil’s birdlife perched on a branch showcasing vibrant blue, green, and yellow feathers.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #54

    White-Eyed Parakeet

    Close-up of a vibrant green parrot showcasing Brazil’s birdlife with detailed feathers and a natural green background.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #55

    Blue-Winged Macaw

    Close-up of a colorful parrot in Brazil’s birdlife perched inside a tree hollow showcasing vibrant feathers and natural habitat.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #56

    Blond-Crested Woodpecker

    Yellow-crested woodpecker perched on a tree branch showcasing Brazil’s birdlife in vibrant natural colors.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #57

    White-Spotted Woodpecker

    Woodpecker with red crown perched on a tree branch, showcasing vibrant colors in Brazil’s birdlife.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #58

    Saffron-Billed Sparrow

    Small colorful bird with black and white markings perched on mossy tree branch in Brazil’s birdlife habitat.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #59

    Maroon-Bellied Parakeet

    Green and red parrot perched on a lichen-covered branch showcasing Brazil’s colorful birdlife in vivid detail.

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

    #60

    Grey Pileated Finch

    Small gray bird with red crest perched on a mossy branch showcasing Brazil’s birdlife in vibrant detail

    viniciuskohnpassaros Report

