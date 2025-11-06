A Colorful Journey Through Brazil’s Birdlife In 60 Stunning Photos By Vinícius Kohn
In the heart of Brazil, photographer Vinícius Kohn dedicates his work to capturing the country’s incredible variety of bird species. His photographs showcase the rich colors, behaviors, and personalities of these exotic creatures, each image revealing the unique beauty of their natural habitats.
Through his lens, Kohn builds a visual encyclopedia of Brazil’s avian diversity – from the bright plumage of toucans and the delicate grace of hummingbirds to rare species hidden deep within the forests. So without further ado, scroll down and explore this stunning collection of images by the Brazilian photographer – and see how many of these remarkable birds you recognize.
More info: Instagram | threads.com | tiktok.com
Southern Beardless Tyrannulet
Crested Caracara
Sepia-Capped Flycatcher
Toco Toucan
Stripe-Breasted Starthroat
Band-Tailed Hornero
Rufous-Bellied Thrush
Toco Toucan
Toco Toucan
Great Kiskadee
Toco Toucan
Grey Pileated Finch
Heliomaster Squamosus
Amethyst Woodstar
American Kestrel
Glittering-Bellied Emerald
Double-Collared Seedeater
Squirrel Cuckoo
Looks like he's wearing a beautiful brown and white cape over his shoulders