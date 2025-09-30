TL;DR Husband gets killed, wife decides to literally burn an entire village to the ground.



Nah, you're not explaining it brutally enough.



Her husband gets killed by members of a tribe, the Drevlians.



Since she's now ruler (until her son is an adult, 10-15 years away), the Drevlian leaders ask her to marry their Prince.



She buries the 20 messengers alive.



She send a messenger to accept the proposal, and asks the Drevlians to send their best and brightest to accompany her on her travel to the Prince's location.



They arrive, and she burns them to death in a bathhouse she had prepared for them after their long journey.



She invites a bunch of remaining dignitaries to a feast in her husband's mourning, gets them and their retinues drunk, and has her soldiers slaughter the lot.



She makes her way around the country and basically ruins all their settlements. The Drevlians, being utterly screwed at this point and after a long seige, offer to buy her off with honey and furs. She instead asks for pigeons and sparrows, not wanting to "leave the poor peasants with nothing".



She instructs her soldiers to render the birds inflammable, tying pieces of sulfur or kindling to them, and then releases them near the Drevlian Capital City of Iskorosten at dusk. Being birds, they all return home to roost for the night. She then sets the city alight, and razes it with thousands of burning birds carrying her payload. Her soldiers capture those who try to flee, kill a bunch, turn some into slaves, and order the rest to pay tribute to their new Queen.



