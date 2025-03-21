Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"She's White Now?!": Beyoncé's New Country-Themed Wax Figure Divides The Internet
Celebrities, News

"She's White Now?!": Beyoncé's New Country-Themed Wax Figure Divides The Internet

Interview With Expert
Madame Tussauds has done it again. The museum’s latest creation, unveiled last Wednesday (March 19), managed to capture Beyoncé’s likeness with impressive accuracy, according to fans.

The wax sculpture, which depicted the singer in attire appropriate for her newfound status as a Country music icon, was largely well-received by audiences, who praised its attention to detail and uncanny resemblance to the artist.

Highlights
  • Beyoncé's new wax figure praised for likeness but sparks debate over her identity.
  • Critics argue the wax figure makes Beyoncé appear 'white' and detached from 'Black roots.'
  • Madame Tussauds' figure showcases Beyoncé as a Country music icon.
  • Despite criticism, fans believe the wax figure is the most accurate depiction of Beyoncé yet.

Its accuracy, however, became a double-edged sword, as it also revived a debate that has followed Beyoncé since her incursion into the music genre, with netizens arguing that the singer “looks white.”

From viewers criticizing the statue’s “patriotic Americana” look to others speculating about Beyoncé’s skin color, it’s clear that the sculpture captured the attention of netizens for more than just its technical excellence.

RELATED:

    Madame Tussauds unveiled its latest Beyoncé wax sculpture, celebrating the artist’s status as a Country music icon

    Image credits: beyonce

    As comments poured in, fans questioned whether the figure truly represented the Beyoncé fans once knew—not just in skin tone, but in terms of cultural identity.

    “But she’s white now?!” one user commented, echoing the sentiments of many who feel the singer had distanced herself from her Black roots.

    The wax figure’s blonde hair, cowboy hat, and Texas-themed t-shirt were also targeted by critics who felt these choices symbolized Beyoncé’s embrace of a culture often associated with white Americans rather than the Black culture that once defined much of her repertoire.

    Beyoncé wax figure in a country-themed outfit, wearing a black hat, with an American flag cape and boots.

    Image credits: beyonce

    On the other hand, most fans steered away from critical statements and celebrated the wax figure as one of the most accurate renditions of the singer yet. “This is the best Beyoncé wax figure, it’s so scary and accurate,” one user said.

    Fans of Madame Tussaud’s praised the figure as a marked improvement over previous depictions of the singer, with the 2004 version being particularly ridiculed for looking like a “drunk version” of Beyoncé.

    A similar fate befell 2008 and 2009’s iterations, which were criticized for looking even less accurate than the original.

    The museum went back to the drawing board after that, with no new figures being unveiled until 2014, which showed marked improvements in terms of facial accuracy. The 2017 and 2019 editions were also praised, with the latter being unveiled at a ceremony in England with the attendance of the Royal Family.

    The unveiling follows speculation by critics who theorized the singer had “bleached” her skin in order to look “whiter”

    Beyoncé wax figure in a glittering silver outfit, posing elegantly in a country-themed display.

    Image credits: Grévin Museum Paris

    The debate over Beyoncé’s appearance and her embrace of Country music culture isn’t new, reaching an all-time high after her record-breaking win at the 2025 Grammys, where she became the first Black woman to win Best Album for that music genre.

    After her win, social media was filled with comments by viewers who suggested the singer had “bleached” her skin in order to look “whiter.”

    I’m sorry, I don’t know who this person is.

    Image credits: LeahRemini

    “It’s called going from R&B and HipHop to Country,” one netizen joked. From changes in lighting to camera technology, skin bleaching, aging, and even accusations of racism, netizens shared their theories with each other, unable to reach a consensus.

    Among the most straightforward explanations put forward by users was the interplay of lighting and makeup at high-profile events such as the Grammys. 

    “It’s all about the cameras and the stage lighting! People can look dramatically different depending on factors like this,” one user explained.

    According to experts, the singer’s skin may appear lighter due to a combination of makeup, lighting, and her honey-blonde hairstyle

    Beyoncé wax figure in a silver dress with long gloves, part of a country-themed display.

    Image credits: Madame Tussauds Sydney

    To better understand the underlying cause of the debate and the perceived changes in Beyoncé’s skin, Bored Panda spoke with Romina Sotello, a professional makeup artist and hairdresser based in Toronto, Canada, who dismissed the idea of Beyoncé having lightened her skin.

    Young woman reacts to Beyoncé's controversial country-themed wax figure with expressive gestures.

    Image credits: rachellord22

    At the time, the stylist explained that the changes were most likely due to a combination of makeup and hairstyling, which can “change the perception of someone’s skin tone.”

    @kate_garnDay 223.♬ original sound – kate_garn

    “Dark hair creates a frame that highlights the skin, while blonde or ash tones can soften the contrast and make the skin appear lighter,” she said, pointing to the artist’s hairstyle as the most important factor.

    “[She] has worn honey blonde hair for years, which already influences the perception of her skin color,” she explained, adding that the way she combs her hair allows for light to reflect more onto her face, while curvier styles often create shadows that deepen the appearance of skin color.

    “I don’t think she whitened her skin,” she concluded.

    “Nailed it.” Netizens congratulated the museum, believing the sculpture successfully captured Beyoncé’s likeness

    Social media post reacting to Beyoncé's wax figure, questioning its likeness.

    Image credits: bae_flowe_r

    Tweet about Beyoncé's new country-themed wax figure, discussing challenges of replicating her beauty.

    Image credits: Beyllionare

    Tweet reacting to Beyoncé's country-themed wax figure with a surprised emoji.

    Image credits: gabIsheated

    Tweet screenshot discussing Beyoncé's new wax figure sparks internet debate.

    Image credits: HerbNinjah

    Tracey's tweet about Beyoncé's new country-themed wax figure, commenting on its similarity.

    Image credits: sweetsucre

    Tweet reacting to Beyoncé's new country-themed wax figure with the text "She's white now. Neat.

    Image credits: wild_ebeest

    Tweet reaction to Beyoncé's country-themed wax figure, praising its quality.

    Image credits: madi_eth

    Tweet response to a Beyoncé wax figure with comment "Not light enough" and laughing emojis, dated February 25, 2025.

    Image credits: aabjr1

    Tweet about Beyoncé's controversial new wax figure, sparking online debate.

    Image credits: williamzabka12

    Tweet praising Beyoncé's new wax figure at Madame Tussauds, referencing its style and impact.

    Image credits: renexxb

    Tweet expressing opinion on Beyoncé's new wax figure, comparing it favorably to the previous one.

    Image credits: MosbyGaming

    Tweet questioning Beyoncé's wax figure skin tone, sparking internet debate.

    Image credits: LORDLJS

    Tweet commenting on Beyoncé's new wax figure, sparking online debate.

    Image credits: voiisato

    Social media user comments on Beyoncé's new wax figure, "That's weird," at 1:50 AM, February 25, 2025.

    Image credits: Degen__inc

    Share on Facebook
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
