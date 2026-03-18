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The ocean covers most of our planet, yet it remains one of the least understood places on Earth. That sense of wonder is exactly what makes the Ocean Photographer of the Year Awards so compelling. Organized by Oceanographic Magazine, the competition celebrates the beauty, mystery, and sheer scale of the marine world through breathtaking images captured by photographers from around the globe.

But these awards are about more than visual spectacle. Alongside dramatic encounters with whales, sharks, coral reefs, and deep-sea creatures, the competition also shines a light on the fragility of ocean ecosystems and the urgent need to protect them. Many of the winning and shortlisted photos tell stories of survival, change, and conservation, reminding viewers that the sea is as vulnerable as it is vast.

Since the awards began in 2020, they have produced a remarkable collection of images across a wide range of categories, from underwater wildlife and adventure to fine art and conservation photography. For this best-of selection, we’ve picked 51 standout shots from across the years that showcase just how powerful ocean photography can be.

Scroll down to explore some of the most unforgettable images ever featured in the Ocean Photographer of the Year Awards.

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