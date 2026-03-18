The Best Of ‘The Ocean Photographer Of The Year’ Awards In 51 Stunning Photos
The ocean covers most of our planet, yet it remains one of the least understood places on Earth. That sense of wonder is exactly what makes the Ocean Photographer of the Year Awards so compelling. Organized by Oceanographic Magazine, the competition celebrates the beauty, mystery, and sheer scale of the marine world through breathtaking images captured by photographers from around the globe.
But these awards are about more than visual spectacle. Alongside dramatic encounters with whales, sharks, coral reefs, and deep-sea creatures, the competition also shines a light on the fragility of ocean ecosystems and the urgent need to protect them. Many of the winning and shortlisted photos tell stories of survival, change, and conservation, reminding viewers that the sea is as vulnerable as it is vast.
Since the awards began in 2020, they have produced a remarkable collection of images across a wide range of categories, from underwater wildlife and adventure to fine art and conservation photography. For this best-of selection, we’ve picked 51 standout shots from across the years that showcase just how powerful ocean photography can be.
Scroll down to explore some of the most unforgettable images ever featured in the Ocean Photographer of the Year Awards.
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Finalist Fine Art Photographer Of The Year 2024 - Enric Gener
Location: Menorica, Spain
Description: “Spotting pelagic life in the Mediterranean Sea can be tough, because you usually spend hours without seeing a single splash,” says Gener. “After about five hours of searching, we spotted this seagull and noticed that its legs weren’t underwater. We approached slowly with the boat and suddenly realized that it was standing on a sea turtle. I decided to jump into the water, thinking I would find the turtle dead because it wasn't moving. When I got close enough, I saw its face underwater and realized that the sea turtle was alive. What a surreal scene!”
1st Place Collective Portfolio Award 2021 - Stefan Christmann
Location: Antarctica
Description: The emperor penguin egg is bred by the fathers and carried on their feet.
Finalist Fine Art Photographer Of The Year 2025 - Luis Arpa Toribio
Location: Indonesia
Description: “This is an image of a juvenile Pinnate Batfish captured using a slow shutter speed, snooted light, and deliberate camera panning to create motion and drama,” says Arpa Toribio. “Juveniles are known for striking black bodies outlined in vibrant orange — a coloration lost within months. I encountered this restless subject in the tropical waters of Indonesia’s Lembeh Strait. Capturing the image required patience and persistence over two dives, as these active young fish constantly dart into crevices for cover, making the shot particularly challenging to execute without interfering with the fish’s natural behavior.”
1st Place Fine Art Photographer Of The Year 2023 - Jade Hoksbergen
Location: Maldives
Description: “At night in the Maldives, bright lights shine down into the water as fishermen seek out baitfish for the country’s sustainable pole and line tuna fishery,” says Hoksbergen. “The light attracts plankton, which in turn attracts small fish. On occasion, they also bring in the largest fish in the ocean - whale sharks. While they were a nuisance to the fishermen in the past, a positive solution has been found by combining the two most important industries in the Maldives: tourism and fishing. Now, when a whale shark shows up at night, the fishermen call the team at COMO Maalifushi and eager guests are able to see and swim with an ocean giant. While taking this photograph, I was enveloped in darkness. I felt dwarfed in the shark’s presence.”
Ocean Photographer Of The Year 2024 - Rafael Fernandez Caballero
Location: Baja California Sur, Mexico
Description: A Bryde’s whale takes a bite. “A feeding frenzy is the biggest show on earth for me. The smallest animals on earth, plankton, attract bait balls of sardines and, in turn, giant whales show up,” says Fernández Caballero. “I was lucky to witness this show off Baja California Sur at the end of 2023. Due to El Niño and warmer temperatures, different species joined the party and I witnessed huge numbers of beautifully colored dorados and large groups of sea lions that were attracted by the bait balls. The highlight was this whale coming out of nowhere with its mouth wide open.”
2nd Place Conservation (Hope) Photographer Of The Year 2024 - Edwar Herreno
Location: Costa Rica
Description: A whale shark swims alongside the Sharkwater research vessel, a ship that was initially used by the Japanese fishing fleet and is now used for research. “I was on a shark tagging expedition with Fins Attached, CREMA and Pelagios Kakunjá aboard the Sharkwater,” explains Herreño Parra. “When we got back from one of our dives, the crew spotted a friendly whale shark. We jumped in to install an acoustic tag, took tissue samples and measured the individual, while I was documenting everything. After the researchers went back on the boat, I stayed in the water with the shark for almost an hour, trying to take an image of the endangered species below the scientific vessel. It all came together, and the moody light and the rough sea add to the image’s special appeal.”
2nd Place Adventure Photographer Of The Year 2020 - Sean Scott
Location: Quobba Station, Western Australia
Description: Two sharks surf a wave at Red Bluff, Quobba Station, in remote Western Australia. “The huge bait ball the sharks were feeding on had moved very close to the shoreline,” says photographer Sean Scott, who was on an expedition spanning the full WA coast. “I got the long lens out and took a test shot of the waves, and the very next wave the sharks were in it. I didn’t see this happen again throughout the next two days that I was there.”
Finalist Adventure Photographer Of The Year 2024 - Ben Yavar
Location: Philippines
Description: A freediver amidst a shoal of sardines. “As a freediver and photographer, I'm always mesmerized by the dance of sardines,” explains Yavar. “On this dive, I found myself beneath a swirling ring of sardines, forming a perfect circle above me. The sunlight piercing through the water created a stunning contrast, highlighting the intricate patterns of the fish and the diver. It felt like every movement was in perfect harmony. Capturing this moment was a blend of luck and timing. This shot captures the harmony between human and marine life, showcasing the serene beauty of the underwater world.”
1st Place Conservation Photographer Of The Year 2020 - Matt Sharp
Location: Maldives
Description: A hermit crab crawls atop a pile of plastic in a shell made from manmade waste. Photographed on the small island of Thanburudhoo in the Maldives, photographer Matt Sharp hopes his image communicates the direct impact plastic pollution is having on the natural world: “We were so shocked at the plastic waste littering the island. And then I saw this hermit crab crawling through the knee-deep plastic. It demonstrates the scale of the problem.”
Finalist Adventure Photographer Of The Year 2021 - Steve Woods
Location: Canada
Description: Sea lions swarm a diver. “Sea lions have been periodically culled for more than a century in British Columbia, with some now pushing for a cull of 25,000 animals,” says photographer Steve Woods. “When photographing them underwater, absolutely no bait or food is used, they simply want to play and interact. I have never observed this unique behavior anywhere else in the world, which makes it even more devastating that they are under threat of a cull.”
Finalist Adventure Photographer Of The Year 2021 - Tanya Houppermans
Location: Cuba
Description: An American crocodile glides through the water at sunset at Gardens of the Queen, Cuba, a protected marine reserve since 1996. There is a healthy population of American crocodiles that live amongst the shallow mangroves here, the largest of them growing up to four and half meters.
1st Place Community Choice Award 2020 - Tobias Baumtgartner
Location: Australia
Description: Two penguins seemingly comfort one another as they gaze upon Melbourne’s lights. “I originally intended to capture an image that shows the pressures that human developments can have of wild animal populations,” says photographer Tobias Baumgaertner. This image is so much more. It communicates togetherness and love.”
1st Place Conservation (Hope) Photographer Of The Year 2023 - Sylvie Ayer
Location: Florida, USA
Description: “I went to Florida with one dream: to capture beautiful images of manatees,” says Ayer. “With a local friend, we saw several manatees. The manatee in the picture came close to look at me and was suddenly perfectly positioned in front of the sun's rays. I hope this photo helps raise awareness of the need to protect these mammals.”
Finalist Wildlife Photographer Of The Year 2024 - Clayton Harris
Location: Australia
Description: A breaching humpback whale on its migration path along the Australian coastline. “I headed out to sea, to catch a glimpse of these majestic ocean travelers. With the smell of forest fires in the distance, a smoggy haze blanketed the horizon, softening the background of my composition. After sighting some activity in the distance, I readied myself in anticipation,” says Harris. “All of a sudden, an inquisitive juvenile surfaced near the boat, followed by this fully grown humpback whale lunging from the depths. It towered above us, in what can only be described as the most incredible display of power by an animal.”
Finalist Human Connection Award: People & Planet Ocean 2022 - Tom Vierus
Location: French Polynesia
Description: Shark scientists attach a temperature logger to the dorsal fin of a newborn blacktip reef shark in the shallow waters just off Moorea, French Polynesia. “During fieldwork, the young sharks are captured with a gillnet, measured, tagged and released and some individuals received temperature loggers as seen in this photo,” says photographer Tom Vierus. “These loggers will record the surrounding water temperature for as long as they are attached and once retrieved will aid the scientists in understanding how warming waters affect the physiology and ecology of young sharks.”
1st Place Human Connection Award: People & Planet Ocean 2025 - Craig Perry
Location: Australia
Description: “In the early hours of July 1st, we received a call about a stranded humpback whale,” says Parry. “Wildlife veterinarian Steve Van Mil quickly assessed the situation and contacted SeaWorld Marine Rescue and other key agencies to coordinate a response. For 15 hours, rescue teams and the local community worked tirelessly in a unified effort to save her. Sadly, despite their dedication, she could not be saved. While the outcome was heartbreaking, witnessing the collaboration and compassion shown by multiple agencies and volunteers was incredibly moving - a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when people come together with a shared purpose.”
2nd Place Ocean Portfolio Award 2023 - Renee Capozzola
Location: Fakarava Atoll, French Polynesia
Description: “This split image was shot on the remote atoll of Fakarava which is a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve,” says Capozzola. “Due to strong protections, the marine ecosystem here is full of life, and you can view many sharks in their natural habitat. During this visit, I was extremely lucky to be there just after the full moon when a large school of tangs spawned for several days just before sunset in shallow water nearby, attracting even more sharks with the heightened activity. When this picture was taken, it was getting quite dark, but I captured the moment using my flash guns underwater and a higher shutter speed.”
1st Place Female Fifty Fathoms Award 2021 - Renee Capozzola
Location: French Polynesia
Description: Split shot of a blacktip reef shark, taken on Moorea, French Polynesia at sunset.
2nd Place Wildlife Photographer Of The Year 2023 - Craig Parry
Location: Paradise Bay, Antarctica
Description: “Surrounded by diverse wildlife in Paradise Bay, a raft of energetic gentoo penguins charged towards our inflatable,” says Parry. “Getting low on the boat, I pre-focused my lens anticipating the moment. Freezing the fastest penguin species in the world head on wasn’t easy as they raced at speeds of over 20mph towards me. An epic moment as I maintained focus and composition and fulfilled my gentoo vision by locking in a dynamic front-on portrait that surpassed even my wildest visions.”
Finalist Conservation (Hope) Photographer Of The Year 2022 - Ellen Cuylaerts
Location: Canada
Description: “Every year harp seals make their journey from the Greenland area to fast ice floes in the Gulf of St. Lawrence to give birth to their pups at end of February / early March,” says photographer Ellen Cuylaerts. “The mothers feed the pups for just two weeks with milk rich in fat and nutrients. Soon the mothers abandon their pups to join the males for courting and mating, leaving the vulnerable white young on the ice until they moult, lose most of their reserves and learn to swim and hunt by themselves. During this time they fully depend on strong sea ice that lasts at least another four weeks.”
2nd Place Exploration Photographer Of The Year 2020 - Karim Iliya
Location: Tonga
Description: A freediver explores a cave in Tonga. Despite having visited this site more than 100 times, photographer Karim Iliya had never see the light quite like it was on this particular day: “It looked like he [the subject] was looking into another world. It made me think about exploration on this planet, and how you can even go somewhere you’ve already been and see it in a new way.”
2nd Place Wildlife Photographer Of The Year 2025 - Yifan Ling
Location: USA
Description: “This photo, taken on July 13, 2024, captures one-year-old Bigg’s orca T065B3 - known as 'Rook' - near Bird Rocks, WA,” says Ling. “Against the glowing sunset, Rook proudly displays a harbor seal he found while his family patrolled nearby and later helped him capture. At this age, orcas typically rely on milk and rarely hunt alone, making this moment especially impressive. His emerging skill highlights the ecological richness of the Salish Sea, where both harbor seal and Bigg’s orca populations have rebounded thanks to the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972 - a testament to the impact of long-term conservation efforts.”
Finalist Conservation (Impact) Photographer Of The Year 2024 - Pietro Formis
Location: Philippines
Description: A coconut octopus sits inside a plastic sandwich bag. “These octopuses typically hide inside empty shells or coconut shells,” explains Formis. “This time, the octopus chose what was available instead - plastic packaging. Unfortunately, it's completely transparent, making the octopus easily visible. It was a sad and touching behavior to witness at the same time.”
Finalist Wildlife Photographer Of The Year 2024 - Laura Leusko
Location: Baja California Sur, Mexico
Description: “Every year, thousands of mobula rays congregate in the Sea of Cortez. It is a breathtaking phenomenon to witness,” explains Leusko. “What initially looked like a dark ball of movement from the sky, transformed into an intricate lattice of mobula upon mobula as I flew my drone closer. That’s when they started jumping out of the water and it was pure magic. I’m grateful to be able to witness, capture and share these glimpses.”
2nd Place Young Photographer Of The Year 2024 - Joao Pontes
Location: Hawaii, USA
Description: A perfectly camouflaged lizardfish with prey in its mouth. “Lizardfish are ambush predators and try to camouflage themselves among the paler substrate, remaining motionless, waiting for other fish to get close,” says Pontes. “They attack and capture their prey with sharp teeth, and sometimes they have eyes bigger than their stomachs. I think this photo highlights how colors can play very different roles in nature. Taking the shot from above ensured the distinct outlines of each fish were clear, thereby bringing the interaction into focus.”
1st Place Young Photographer Of The Year 2024 - Jacob Guy
Location: North Sulawesi, Indonesia
Description: The algae octopus is an elusive creature. “Normally coming out to hunt at dusk, with incredible camouflage, these creatures blend seamlessly into the reef - until they are viewed under a different light,” says Guy. “These octopuses are one of the only cephalopods that actually fluoresce under ultraviolet light. On my last night dive of the trip, I got lucky and found one of these beautiful creatures on the hunt for a meal and managed to capture the intense look from its yellow eyes.”
2nd Place Ocean Portfolio Award 2022 - Martin Broen
Location: Unknown
Description: “This frog fish is “fishing” with his lure appendix,” says photographer Martin Broen “I also completely blended into the nearby coral.”
3rd Place Ocean Portfolio Award 2025 - Brooke Pyke
Location: Maldives
Description: A mating ritual between three tawny nurse sharks. “Two males were chasing a female, dancing in courtship at night,” says Pyke. “I captured the movement in the dark with a slow shutter speed, strobes, and video lights."
Ocean Photographer Of The Year 2020 - Nadia Aly
Location: Baja California Sur, Mexico
Description: An aggregation of mobula rays in clear waters off Baja California Sur, Mexico. “Mobula rays are incredibly sensitive to movement and sound,” says photographer Nadia Aly, “so I took this photo while freediving. We found this aggregation at a discreet location in mid-morning and stayed with it for four hours. The sun was shining and the ocean was gifting!”
3rd Place Adventure Photographer Of The Year 2020 - Duncan Murrell
Location: Honda Bay, the Philippines
Description: Three spinetail devil rays engage in sexual courtship in Honda Bay. The species is typically shy and elusive, making this capture particularly special. “It is an image I could never have dreamed of capturing at such close quarters, because this behaviour has been so rarely observed or photographed,” says photographer Duncan Murrell.
Finalist Adventure Photographer Of The Year 2020 - Grant Thomas
Location: Tonga
Description: Paddle boarders float above a reef at sunset. “This image is one of a series of images aimed at demonstrating the innate bond humans have with the ocean, whether we are physically in it or just floating on the surface,” says photographer Grant Thomas. “In creating this picture, timing was everything; I had to shoot exactly at low tide to be close enough to the reef, while simultaneously capturing the sun as it hit the horizon.”
2nd Place The Ocean Photographer Of The Year 2021 - Henley Spiers
Location: Scotland
Description: Gannets diving for food. “Diving amidst the barrage of gannets, I witness the violent synchronicity of these impressive seabirds as they embark on fishing dives,” says photographer Henley Spiers. “Their piercing glare scans for prey, even as they hit the water at 60mph, an impact they can only withstand thanks to specially evolved air sacs in the head and chest. The agility of the birds transfers from air to sea, swimming with an incredible speed of reaction as other gannets torpedo into the sea.”
Finalist Conservation Photographer Of The Year 2020 - Florian Ledoux
Location: Svalbard, Norway
Description: A polar bear surveys the icy waters north of Svalbard. “In previous work I have shown, from above, how a polar bear can use sea ice to live,” says photographer Florian Ledoux. “This image shows how a polar bear can use an iceberg to hunt. There were several seals in the area, and the bear was actively looking at the water, waiting to make its move.”
Finalist Exploration Photographer Of The Year 2021 - Martin Broen
Location: Mexico
Description: A cave diver is silhouetted against a colorful backdrop in cenote Chikin Ha. “The caves in the Mayan Riviera have amazing chambers with pristine formations that have been preserved over millennia,” says photographer Martin Broen. “Tannic acid created by the decomposition of organic matter accumulates in the upper part of certain caves and modifies the color of the light passing through based on its density, giving the surreal feeling of flying within a rainbow.”
Finalist Wildlife Photographer Of The Year 2024 - Michael Haluwana
Location: Svalbard, Norway
Description: A group of walruses are resting on a beach, surrounded by snow-capped mountains. “I was on expedition in the Arctic for about a month and walruses were some of the marine mammals I was interested in,” remembers Haluwana. “I positioned myself within the allowed distance with my camera, waiting for an opportune photographic moment. Animals sense your presence whether you’re aware they do or not. In this moment, that’s exactly what happened. One walrus sat up looking towards me. Funnily enough, I had recently chipped my front tooth, as had this particular walrus. Maybe it sensed we were kin?”
Finalist Adventure Photographer Of The Year 2023 - Malek Bouguenoun
Location: Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico
Description: “Diving in cenotes is always a special experience," says Bouguenoun. "Here, one of my friends, freediver Montserrat Peart, poses for a photo. It almost looks like she is walking on air.”
3rd Place Conservation (Impact) Photographer Of The Year 2022 - Dmitry Kokh
Location: Kolyuchin Island, Russia
Description: Polar bears make a 'home' of an abandoned station on Kolyuchin Island, in the Russian high Artic.
Finalist Fine Art Photographer Of The Year 2022 - Ben Thouard
Location: French Polynesia
Description: The final moments before a storm. “To this date, this is the most memorable moment that I have spent in the ocean,” says photographer Ben Thouard. “The last moment of light combined with the glassy water and the heavy storm coming in out the back made for a stunning situation. This image was shot during the very last seconds before the storm hit. The next minutes were a different story: 50-knot winds and heavy rain that made the way home a little challenging.”
2nd Place Wildlife Photographer Of The Year 2022 - Martin Broen
Location: Quintana Roo, Mexico
Description: A seemingly giant blue crab. “On the way back from a scooter ride connecting seven different cenotes where the Ox Bel Ha cave system meets the sea, in the darkness of the cave I saw the silhouette of a creature cut against the light coming from the hole in the cave above. I had to stop to shoot the photo. The Blue Crab, “fishing” in the cave current, looked like a menacing samurai with its dark armour, perfectly framed by the shadows of the cave and textures of the mangrove behind.”
3rd Place The Ocean Photographer Of The Year 2022 - Brook Peterson
Location: Off the coast of Los Angeles, California, USA
Description: A cormorant and baitfish form the shape of a human face. “This image was made under the oil rig platform, Ellen, off Los Angeles, California,” says photographer Brook Peterson. “There was a large school of baitfish under the platform for several weeks and, as a result, numerous other animals there to feed off the baitfish - sea lions, bonita, and cormorants. The image depicts a cormorant hunting through a large bait ball.”
1st Place Conservation (Impact) Photographer Of The Year 2025 - Hugo Bret
Location: Faroe Islands
Description: A long-finned pilot whale fetus lies lifeless under its mother’s corpse in the Faroe Islands. “Each year, more than 1,000 cetaceans are killed during grindadráp, the slaughter of entire whale groups, including juveniles and pregnant females,” says Bret. “Usually, the fetuses are ripped from their mother’s womb far from the public gaze, but this pregnant female was undetected and eviscerated among the others, revealing this deeply moving scene. While these hunts were once an existential necessity, they are no longer subsistence practices. I hope this image drives global attention to end the grindadráp and, at a broader scale, advocates for a reconsideration of what the human relationship with others living beings should be.”
1st Place Ocean Portfolio Award 2023 - Sirachai Arunrugstichai
Location: Thailand
Description: A young grey reef shark is hooked by an angler at night at Burma Bank, an offshore plateau in the Andaman Sea off the coast of Myanmar. “Although shark fisheries have been legally banned in Myanmar at the national level since 2009, there is a lack of enforcement at sea and poor trade regulation,” says Arunrugstichai. “This image is not a picture of an industrial shark fishing boat. The shark was incidentally caught and released.”
3rd Place Ocean Portfolio Award 2023 - Kat Zhou
Location: West Palm Beach, Florida, USA
Description: “Though these arrow squids are not particularly rare, I still love their vibrant colors and mesmerizing patterns, and I always shoot them when I find them,” says Zhou. “This one happened to be especially cooperative, giving me a beautiful pose for a few minutes!”
3rd Place Collective Portfolio Award 2021 - Alex Kydd
Location: Raja Ampat, West Papua
Description: The Papuan jellyfish, nicknamed the Golden Medusa, photographed at night in a jellyfish lake in Raja Ampat, West Papua.
Ocean Photographer Of The Year 2021 - Aimee Jan
Location: Western Australia
Description: A green turtle, surrounded by a ball of glass fish, one of four turtle species found on Ningaloo Reef, the world’s largest fringing reef. “We were doing a back-of-the-reef snorkel when one of my work friends called me over to tell me there was a turtle under a ledge in a school of glass fish, about 10 meters down,” says photographer Aimee Jan. “When I dived down to look, the fish separated around the turtle perfectly and this is what I saw. I said to her: ‘I think I just took the best photo I have ever taken’.”
Finalist Collective Portfolio Award 2021 - Galice Hoarau
Location: Florida, USA
Description: ‘Snooty’ the lemon shark, Jupiter, Florida.
Finalist Exploration Photographer Of The Year 2020 - Maxwel Hohn
Location: Vancouver Island, Canada
Description: Western toad tadpoles photographed off Vancouver Island, British Columbia. ”I had this particular image, with the back ambient lighting, in mind for several years,” says photographer Maxwell Hohn, who captured the image while on expedition as part of a four year project on the species. “This particular mid-morning proved to be perfect.”
Finalist Conservation (Hope) Photographer Of The Year 2025 - Sho Otani
Location: Japan
Description:
“Capturing an image of a cardinal fish spawning at night seemed like an impossible task - it is a fleeting moment,” says Otani. “On this day, in my third season of filming, I carefully approached the fish and positioned myself directly above it to avoid disturbing it, and was able to capture the scene. It was like a volcano bursting with life. During the shoot, I felt as if the mystery of life was finally revealed to me, and that if we remembered how to respect nature, it would surely accept us again.”
Finalist Wildlife Photographer Of The Year 2025 - Daniel Sly
Location: Australia
Description: “Each summer, male eastern gobbleguts carry their eggs in their mouths throughout the brooding season,” says Sly. “Typically active at night, they remain shy and quick to hide, darting into crevices or kelp at the first sign of disturbance. This portrait was captured during a night dive beneath a busy fishing and ferry wharf in Sydney Harbour. After a long, patient wait, the gobbleguts finally emerged from the shadows. I used a narrow beam of light from above to softly illuminate the fish and its egg clutch helping it stand out from the cluttered background.”
1st Place Female Fifty Fathoms Award 2024 - Ipah Uid Lynn
Location: The Maldives
Description: A moray eel peeks out from its hiding spot within a coral. “The eel’s face is highlighted by a snoot beam of light, making its eyes and sharp teeth stand out against the dark background,” explains the photographer. “The eel’s textured skin blends with the surrounding coral, giving it an almost camouflaged appearance. I captured the eel in a moment of stillness, creating a sense of mystery and intrigue as it watches its surroundings. The close-up view shows the eel’s features, making it a striking and slightly eerie portrait of this underwater predator.”
3rd Place Exploration Photographer Of The Year 2021 - Matty Smith
Location: Australia
Description: Squid portrait. “I had spent several winters exploring various inland waters and bays at night looking for squid to photograph,” says photographer Matty Smith. “I find their behavior and colorings mesmerizing. I wanted to produce images that really captured their personality. I found by lying on my back on the sand on the seabed and shooting from below almost anthropomorphizes their faces and reveals a character rarely seen.”