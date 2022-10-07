“Potter To Potter Ceramics”: 140 Examples Of Beautiful And Creative Pottery
Pottery is one of the oldest human inventions. Some fragments of ancient pottery found in southern China date back 20,000 years.
The ceramics probably consisted of simple concave vessels that were most probably used for cooking food.
But since then we have come a long way. And the aptly titled subreddit r/Pottery has plenty of examples that prove it.
The online community has 97.5k members (or as they call themselves, mud enthusiasts) and many of them constantly share pictures of their most proud works. Continue scrolling and check them out!
This Is My First Plate I’ve Ever Made
I've Been Making Miniature Pottery (On A Mini Wheel) For A Couple Of Years And These Are Some Of My Pots
This Cutie Gives Me So Many Fall Vibes
Hydrangea Leaf Green Man I Made For My Garden
This Cute Cat Plate
Fresh Out The Kiln!
Cactus Cups!
Started Making Mushroom Ceramics And Needless To Say I'm Obsessed!!
Guess Who Survived The Fire!?
Hand Carved, Layered Colored Porcelain
Happy October!
After A Year Of Experimenting With Handmixed Glazes I Finally Achieved What I Was Aiming For
The Finished Octomug!!
Love It When The Metallic Glazes Cooperate
How Do You Like This Spoon Rest Idea?
I Made Some Cat Mugs And I Love Them
Soap Dish “House By The Lake”
My Newest Space Vase
A Mushroom Pot I Made !
Slipcast Porcelain (Glaze Info In Comments)
Fresh Out Of The Kiln
Gnomes By My Dad (Combo Of Hand Building, Slab Roller, Raku Firing, And Clay Booty). 59 Years Old, Started Selling Pieces To Neighbors A Few Years Ago, And Now Does Two Local Art Shows Every Year. Proud Daughter Over Here!
Underglaze Vessels On Speckled
Stackable Bowls With Australian Natives
Australian plants always look great on ceramics!
Floral Cup
Here Is Some Recent Miniature Pottery I Have Made. Some Of The Glazes Turned Out A Little More Desaturated Than I'd Hoped For But I'm Still Happy With It. Each One Is 2-3cm Tall And I Throw Them On A Mini Wheel
In Love With My Latest Planet Series!
Froggy Lidded Mug I Made
Working On A Large Commission For A Hotel. About 1/4 Done 😅
New Blue Glaze I Have Been Working On. Cone 10 Microcrystalline Matte
Frog Sake Cup Based On A Vintage Postcard
Paper Bag Ceramic Vase
Pumpkins! Just A Few I Did For Test For A Workshop
Terracotta Pot I Made For My Big Jade Plant
Love Making Spooky-Themed Mugs A Little Too Much
2017-2022 Progress
Gave My First Crystalline Glaze Workshop And This Is The Mug I Made/Glazed As An Example
This Is My Favourite Commercial Raku Glaze!! Same Glaze On Each Piece, But Different Reduction Materials
Glaze Detail Under The Handle Of One Of My Most Recent Mugs
Very Pleased This Bookshelf Mug I Made!
Cone 8, Colored Porcelain
Chameleon After The Final Firing! Red Earthenware, Antique Ivory Underglaze All Over, Black Underglaze In Select Areas
House In A Hill Bowl!
l love to sea a tea set in this design. It would look so wimsical.
Been Working On A New Style
I Made Some Father’s Day Mugs. :)
Flower Plates From The Morning Kiln
Fern Soap Dispenser Because Hand Washing Is All The Rage 🌿
My First Attempt At Making A Teapot
Made Some Tumblers
Lil Ghosties
A Homage To My Solace, Frankie
If She Cracks Imma Flip A Wedging Table
First Of My Plate Designs Out Of The Kiln. Cone 8 Colored Porcelain
I Absolutely Love Working In The Studio During Sunset
My Queen Bee Tea Set
Sketched And Painted This Peony, Finishing It With Gold Luster. All Velvet Underglazes
Made A Plate To Propose To My Now Fiancé
I Love How This Jewelry Box Came Out! What Do You Think?
Very Excited About This Glaze
More Plates! I
I Started Making Soap Dishes For Our New Favourite Ritual...washing Your Hands!
Collected My Pot From Class Today
Made A Very Large Textured Platter ❤️❤️❤️ Love How The Glaze Looks More Green In Certain Lighting And Blue Green In Others🥰🥰🥰
The Cosplay That We All Need
Dinnerware Set
Rakün
Just Wow… I Am So So So Pleased With These I Couldnt Stop Smiling When I Saw Them Leave The Kiln
Now This Really Is Magical!
I love this! It looks almost like bacteria! (A complement)