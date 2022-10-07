Pottery is one of the oldest human inventions. Some fragments of ancient pottery found in southern China date back 20,000 years.

The ceramics probably consisted of simple concave vessels that were most probably used for cooking food.

But since then we have come a long way. And the aptly titled subreddit r/Pottery has plenty of examples that prove it.

The online community has 97.5k members (or as they call themselves, mud enthusiasts) and many of them constantly share pictures of their most proud works. Continue scrolling and check them out!