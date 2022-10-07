Pottery is one of the oldest human inventions. Some fragments of ancient pottery found in southern China date back 20,000 years.

The ceramics probably consisted of simple concave vessels that were most probably used for cooking food.

But since then we have come a long way. And the aptly titled subreddit r/Pottery has plenty of examples that prove it.

The online community has 97.5k members (or as they call themselves, mud enthusiasts) and many of them constantly share pictures of their most proud works. Continue scrolling and check them out!

#1

This Is My First Plate I’ve Ever Made

stephanroo Report

#2

I've Been Making Miniature Pottery (On A Mini Wheel) For A Couple Of Years And These Are Some Of My Pots

tinypots_hb Report

#3

This Cutie Gives Me So Many Fall Vibes

beingOnlyMe Report

#4

Hydrangea Leaf Green Man I Made For My Garden

Spindleshuttleneedle Report

Zeyno
11 minutes ago

What a creative idea!

#5

This Cute Cat Plate

dandans0y Report

#6

Fresh Out The Kiln!

potheadsquared Report

José De Swart
Community Member
31 minutes ago

OMG! I love this! How though?

#7

Cactus Cups!

wenrayww Report

#8

Started Making Mushroom Ceramics And Needless To Say I'm Obsessed!!

WoodlandMuse Report

#9

Guess Who Survived The Fire!?

whattingh Report

ADHORTATOR
6 minutes ago

That's fine!

#10

Hand Carved, Layered Colored Porcelain

ForestCeramicCo Report

Bron
Community Member
43 minutes ago

These are stunning!

#11

Ceramic Planters I Made

crazyplantlady23 Report

Caro Caro
Community Member
38 minutes ago

These are lovely!

#12

Happy October!

derfdit Report

#13

After A Year Of Experimenting With Handmixed Glazes I Finally Achieved What I Was Aiming For

derfdit Report

#14

The Finished Octomug!!

toaster-poodle Report

#15

Love It When The Metallic Glazes Cooperate

alybirk Report

#16

How Do You Like This Spoon Rest Idea?

zolychka Report

ADHORTATOR
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Great

#17

I Made Some Cat Mugs And I Love Them

Final_Armadillo1385 Report

#18

My First Ever Bowl Set. Be Kind

kombuchaqueeen Report

Bron
Community Member
41 minutes ago

So pretty!

#19

Soap Dish “House By The Lake”

zolychka Report

#20

My Newest Space Vase

felco4647 Report

#21

A Mushroom Pot I Made !

limsclay Report

#22

Slipcast Porcelain (Glaze Info In Comments)

Ayarkay Report

#23

Fresh Out Of The Kiln

Timely-Bridge-3513 Report

#24

Gnomes By My Dad (Combo Of Hand Building, Slab Roller, Raku Firing, And Clay Booty). 59 Years Old, Started Selling Pieces To Neighbors A Few Years Ago, And Now Does Two Local Art Shows Every Year. Proud Daughter Over Here!

neeeenbean Report

#25

Underglaze Vessels On Speckled

pottrell Report

#26

Stackable Bowls With Australian Natives

wenrayww Report

max and the expresso
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Australian plants always look great on ceramics!

#27

Floral Cup

wenrayww Report

#28

Here Is Some Recent Miniature Pottery I Have Made. Some Of The Glazes Turned Out A Little More Desaturated Than I'd Hoped For But I'm Still Happy With It. Each One Is 2-3cm Tall And I Throw Them On A Mini Wheel

tinypots_hb Report

#29

In Love With My Latest Planet Series!

shdycnnn Report

#30

Froggy Lidded Mug I Made

TastyPikaTail Report

#31

Working On A Large Commission For A Hotel. About 1/4 Done 😅

pageonelineone Report

#32

New Blue Glaze I Have Been Working On. Cone 10 Microcrystalline Matte

HammerlyCeramics Report

#33

Frog Sake Cup Based On A Vintage Postcard

smolthund Report

#34

Paper Bag Ceramic Vase

Moreu-606 Report

#35

Pumpkins! Just A Few I Did For Test For A Workshop

daisycreek Report

#36

Terracotta Pot I Made For My Big Jade Plant

jpmuldoon Report

#37

Love Making Spooky-Themed Mugs A Little Too Much

tobtal Report

#38

2017-2022 Progress

JoggyDusk Report

#39

Gave My First Crystalline Glaze Workshop And This Is The Mug I Made/Glazed As An Example

KaolinTiger Report

#40

This Is My Favourite Commercial Raku Glaze!! Same Glaze On Each Piece, But Different Reduction Materials

CatherinesArt Report

Zeyno
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Amazing!

#41

Glaze Detail Under The Handle Of One Of My Most Recent Mugs

OldForgeCreations Report

#42

Very Pleased This Bookshelf Mug I Made!

Madelynd Report

#43

Cone 8, Colored Porcelain

ForestCeramicCo Report

#44

Chameleon After The Final Firing! Red Earthenware, Antique Ivory Underglaze All Over, Black Underglaze In Select Areas

cryptidcat Report

#45

House In A Hill Bowl!

bellesmellzz Report

max and the expresso
Community Member
29 minutes ago

l love to sea a tea set in this design. It would look so wimsical.

#46

Been Working On A New Style

brookst_ Report

#47

I Made Some Father’s Day Mugs. :)

BackyardKiln Report

#48

Flower Plates From The Morning Kiln

HarleyMom1972 Report

#49

Fern Soap Dispenser Because Hand Washing Is All The Rage 🌿

messyandmean Report

#50

My First Attempt At Making A Teapot

Abriantothepast Report

#51

Made Some Tumblers

AdventurousAioli2229 Report

#52

Lil Ghosties

ChaosAmoeba Report

#53

A Homage To My Solace, Frankie

Exact-Theory7519 Report

#54

If She Cracks Imma Flip A Wedging Table

bakabeibei Report

#55

First Of My Plate Designs Out Of The Kiln. Cone 8 Colored Porcelain

ForestCeramicCo Report

#56

I Absolutely Love Working In The Studio During Sunset

cryptidcat Report

#57

My Queen Bee Tea Set

audballofclay Report

#58

Sketched And Painted This Peony, Finishing It With Gold Luster. All Velvet Underglazes

Essarai_Ceramics Report

#59

Made A Plate To Propose To My Now Fiancé

dougierubes Report

#60

I Love How This Jewelry Box Came Out! What Do You Think?

Bright-Butterfly Report

#61

Very Excited About This Glaze

ASacOFluffyPups Report

#62

More Plates! I

simulatedtestimonial Report

#63

I Started Making Soap Dishes For Our New Favourite Ritual...washing Your Hands!

Dissenyadora Report

#64

Collected My Pot From Class Today

thegirlthatdoesyoga Report

#65

Made A Very Large Textured Platter ❤️❤️❤️ Love How The Glaze Looks More Green In Certain Lighting And Blue Green In Others🥰🥰🥰

AB_FineArtsandCrafts Report

#66

The Cosplay That We All Need

sopadebombillas Report

#67

Dinnerware Set

pageonelineone Report

#68

Rakün

mwmudworks Report

#69

Just Wow… I Am So So So Pleased With These I Couldnt Stop Smiling When I Saw Them Leave The Kiln

creature_cake Report

#70

Now This Really Is Magical!

Vozzinki Report

max and the expresso
Community Member
21 minutes ago

I love this! It looks almost like bacteria! (A complement)

#71

Trying Sgraffito On Dark Clay For A Change!

cryptidcat Report

#72

I Just Had To Post This Amazing Work In Progress, It Is Being Done By The Teacher's Assistant In The Ceramics Class That I'm Taking

grannybubbles Report

Zeyno
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Wow!

#73

Donut Sprinkle Cups :)

wenrayww Report

#74

His Name Is Scrambles!

Dirt_Kettle Report

#75

New Color Way Of My Glitch Design. Amaco Velvet Underglazes Are So Bright. I Love Them!!

feldi Report

#76

I Was Going For The Galaxy/Nebula/Northern Lights Look. Success

painted_trillium Report

#77

Boyfriend Loves Rock Climbing So Heres To Hoping He Enjoys His Christmas Present!

inkerton_almighty Report

#78

Salt Fired Porcelain Vase With Gold Luster Honeycomb

mustard-kween Report

max and the expresso
Community Member
23 minutes ago

One of the best on the list!

#79

The Lid Is A Bit Of A Tight Fit, But I Guess That's Better Than The Opposite. Hope You Enjoy My Toucan Jar!

cryptidcat Report

#80

Double Walled Mug I Made! The Idea Is To Have An Insulation Layer So That Even If You Pour Hot Drink In It, You Can Hold The Mug Easily. What Do You Guys Think?

prsh_dshpnd Report

#81

Cone 8 Colored Porcelain Dinner Plates Fresh Out Of Kiln

ForestCeramicCo Report

#82

First Mugs! Also A Question For Y’all In The Comments

lanadelclay Report

