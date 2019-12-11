6Kviews
My 25 Christmas And Seasonal Comics To Warm Your Heart
Hi there! My name is Christy and I'm the artist behind these comics and BeKyoot. I have a deep love of animation, and often try to pay homage to that in the daily paintings I post, as well as the environments I draw in my comics.
As the temperature drops and the wind picks up, winter puffs its chest and makes itself known. Here are a few of my Christmas and seasonal comics to warm you this winter night. Seasonal comics are so much fun for me to draw.
I hope you enjoy them, along with a cup of your favorite warm beverage. Check out my previous post on Bored Panda for more comics to warm your heart.
More info: bekyoot.com | Instagram | Facebook
I'm a self-taught artist and illustrator inspired by life, my furry companions, nature around me, and the books, comics, and movies I enjoyed growing up. Many of the characters in my comics (the cats especially) have real-life counterparts. Coconut is the most recent addition to the family, and is probably the most expressive cat I've ever met!
Digital vector art is my specialty, and I've been growing my skills through daily paintings since October 2015. It's hard to believe I crossed 2600 days (and 7 completed Inktobers!) just a short while ago.
I was inspired, or more so frustrated, into starting my daily drawing habit because I wanted to make more comics. I just didn't have the skills to draw the stories I was writing. I stopped and started many times, and around the time of this winter post on Bored Panda, I was just starting to hit my stride and figure things out.
This is so me. I suck at wrapping, even when Bouche hasn't pounced the paper, the tape, the ribbon, the bow....
reminds me of the one youtube video where a cat was kneading their owners arm and the owner asked "when will those biscuits be ready?" and the cat went "Meow"
One of the biggest struggles for me was figuring out the 'space between frames' - or how to pick and pace the action and poses from one frame to another. I was bashful with expressions, detailed environments, and things like rendering trees and water. I found the more I practiced, the better I got, oftentimes falling in love with drawing subjects I used to creatively avoid.
Years later, I have published my 4th volume in my comic series, Book of Kyoot, and I am excited for many more volumes to come! I have started learning animation by making stickers of my characters on GIPHY, and my next big goal is short animated scene loops. Cozytown and the characters of Kyootland are my happy place, and I love that through social media and wonderful sites like Bored Panda, I can share the smiles it brings me with others, and put something I created out there with my whole heart behind it.
Very cute! It makes me want some hot chocolate with whipped cream!!
Those are very heartwarming
Thank you! I'm so glad! I certainly enjoy making them. :D <3
your very welcome
awwwwww these are all so cute (*/ω＼*)
*^____^* /<3 Thank you!!
You must make more. I need these even if they are not Christmas.
You must make more. I need these even if they are not Christmas.