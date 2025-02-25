These 24 Before/Afters Are Making Us Poor And We’re Not Mad
Credit card companies love what's about to happen here. Between oil stains vanishing like magic and frizzy hair transforming into silk, these 24 before/after moments hit your wallet where it hurts – but the results? Worth every penny. Watch gnarly ovens sparkle like they just rolled off the showroom floor, while stubborn corns wave goodbye faster than your next paycheck. Each swipe reveals the kind of transformation that makes you wonder if wizards are secretly developing cleaning products.
Pop off with hair powder that turns flat roots into volume that defies gravity, or witness wrinkles smooth out so effectively your dermatologist might feel threatened. Kitchen stovetops go from crime scene to "is this even the same appliance?" while pet hair surrenders its death grip on furniture. Whether you're battling beauty battles or waging war on household disasters, every product delivers the kind of dramatic reveals that turn skeptics into believers and casual shoppers into dedicated followers of the church of good products.
This post may include affiliate links.
Review: "I picked product because it could be delivered the same day. I am not disappointed. I applied this to my very dry 30+ year old- cabinets. Unbelievable results. It was fast and easy to use with instant results. I would highly recommend this product. I do not know why I did not find this type of product years ago." - Amazon Customer
Review: "I tried the eye cream the night I got it and noticed a difference the morning! It's subtle, but each day I see the puffiness go down and the black eye bags slowly disappear!" - Shelley Peters
Valitic Kojic Acid Soap Bars: The Gentle Yet Effective Solution For Skin Discoloration And Uneven Tone
Review: "I have been trying a million things to get rid of dark spots on my face and some really expensive! Thought I would try this bar and to my amazement I can already tell a difference in a week! So excited" - Patty Reed
Cerakote Ceramic Trim Coat Kit: Restore Your Car's Trim To Its Former Glory And Protect It For 200+ Washes!
Review: "I don’t write many reviews but this stuff works so well I want them to keep making it. It made my truck look like new again. Super easy to use, just wipe it on after washing and it will turn that faded bumper black again. It held the black over a year and I touched it up again this year. It took way less to get it looking great this time. Amazing stuff." - Shannon Millsaps
This Concrete Oil Stain Remover Turned Those Pavers From Drab To Fab, It's The Glow-Up We've All Been Waiting For
Review: "After looking at several products to remove oil stains from driveways, I decided to go with this "Chomp Pull It Out" stuff. I was amazed and quite impressed with the results." - Eric
Witness The Miracle: The Pink Stuff Cleaning Paste Made This Oven Door Go From "Ew, What's That?" To "Shine Bright Like A Diamond"
Review: "First and foremost, please don’t judge. I don’t love cleaning and I never cleaned an oven before in my life. But I had seen a video online with a guy cleaning his oven and he used “The PINK Stuff” and balled up foil to scrub with. And The pictures speak for themselves it was almost effortless. I was truly amazed. Had I known about this product along time ago I would’ve cleaned this oven along time ago!!" - Kimberly Erikson
From Ouch To Ahhh: Piercing Healing Balm Is The Chill Pill Your Irritated Piercing Wishes It Had
Review: "My piercing bump was getting bigger and worse! The day the product arrived was the worst day yet. I was ready to call it quits as my bump had even turned black. 24 hours after using this oil…it worked wonders. My bump had gone down tremendously and one week later I can barely see a bump, and I’m not embarrassed to go out in public. I highly recommend this!!" - VanGo
Feeling Like You Walked Off A Beach And Directly Into Your Car? Sandscreen Sand Remover Bag To The Rescue, It’s The Ultimate "No Sand, All Chill" Hack
Review: "Best thing I bought for the beach all year!!!! It is amazing and gets all the sand off in seconds." - Madison Clark
Fridge Looking A Little...blah? Grab Some Peel And Stick For Appliances And Bam, Instant Kitchen Glow-Up
Review: "I am surprised at how nice this stuff looks. I thought it would be vinyl but it sure seems like actual stainless steel. It looks great and sticks really well. As with any contact paper, you need to take your time and measure your pieces. This stuff is solid! I’m already thinking of new things I can do with it. Maybe I can make my pinto look like a DeLorean. 😉" - James Johnston
Thinning Hair? No Problem! Boldify Hairline Powder Gives You A Fuller, Thicker Look In Seconds
Review: "My hairline is receding unevenly and my part is widening from thinning hair.. This product makes the problem disappear while staying on until I wash it out. Sweat doesn't seem to affect the coverage. The color blends with my hair color. I love this product." - Catherine
Review: "This handy dandy tool was a great find. The bristles are stiff and it works well to clean out hair and even product (dry shampoos) sometimes left in your brush. I would definitely buy it again. I’m really happy with this little thing." - kimhoi
Be Prepared To Be Amazed, Cat Hair Doesn't Stand A Chance Against The Chom Chom Roller , It's Pure Magic
Review: "This thing is amazing. I inherited my parents house and the cats that live here. Not much isn't covered with cat hair. I first tackled a small ottoman. It was white with cat hair. Within 20 minutes of using this the ottoman is blue again! I'm cleaning everything! This thing is amazing! Buy this right now! I have now tackled this chair. And that pillow." - Tracy
Toe-Tally Transformed: Check Out This Before-And-After Using Kerasal Nail Renewer , The Results Definitely Aren't Pedestrian
Review: "Quickly Saw improvement on fingers and toes and so easy to apply. No smell like some brands do. Small size so easy to carry if you are traveling. It’s very good!" - DelJL
Sunburn, Who? Burt's Bees After Sun Lotion Is Serving Up Some Serious "Look At Me Now" Vibes In This Before-And-After
Review: "Best product ever for sunburns! No peeling or itching. Simply amazing!" - Carrie
Review: "I wipe/scrub my stovetop every week but no matter what I tried I couldn’t scrape out these tricky burn marks. We’re moving out of our apartment soon after three years and I really wanted to get these out. I left this on overnight and scraped the next morning and it was very satisfying and did the trick great. Definitely recommend for anyone with an electric stovetop."- Rachel
Review: "It had been a few months since I had my car detailed when I used this product and it worked beautifully. It’s not greasy, dries nicely, holds up well, and does great with cleaning and restoring the natural interior’s look. Very pleased with the outcome and would definitely recommend." - Tamara
Red Wine On The Rug? No Sweat! Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover Saves The Day
Review: "We have 3 dogs, two sons and a grandchild here. Folex is simply magic! It tackles any and all stains in carpet, upholstery and cloths. Just spray it on, let it sit and watch stains disappear. I recommend this to family, friends and colleagues constantly. Thank you Folex for making life with boys and dogs more manageable l." - Amy H
Say Goodbye To Limescale And Residue Buildup With Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner
Review: "I love the smell! For how well they work the price is worth it! It's super easy to clean with these. Now every package I've bought has been perfect for every affresh product!" - Whitney
This Is *corny* But corn Remover Pads Totally Worked, Bye Felicia
Review: "I get corns on the bottom of my foot. This has been going on for 30 years. I’ve tried all the pads sold in drug stores . None of those are anywhere as good as this brand. They stick to the skin very well and the medication really works on the corns and the thickened skin around them. They may cost a little more but they are well worth it." - Al Symbal
From Frozen Tundra To Ready-To-Cook Real Quick: Watch Quick Defroster Tray Work Its Magic, Because Who Has Time To Wait
Review: "Review: "This defrosted my steaks within an hour and a half!" - Jen
Welp, That's Horrifyingly Satisfying: Indoor Insect Trap Proves Those Creepy Crawlies Were Out Of Control
Review: "I work from home and started to realize knats landing on my computer screen as I work. While scrolling Facebook I seen a video on how to get rid of them and this came up. So I ordered it. As you can see it really work. I haven't seen any in weeks. I always be sure to keep my rooms dark so they go straight to the traps. Easy to use, great value for your money. 10/10" - Ms. Madagascar
Frizz, Be Gone! This Before And After Using Color Wow Dream Coat Spray Is Proof That Magic Is Real
Review: "I love this stuff!! It takes me forever to style my thick naturally wavy hair so I don’t straighten it often. This is a game changer for me! I can style and wear for several days. Being in the PNW rain is inevitable and just a little rain will frizz my hair. Not with Color Wow!!" - Amazon Customer
From Tile To Grout, Household Black Stain Cleaner Gel Tackles Tough Cleaning Task
Review: "There was no crazy scrubbing, foam, or this or that product. I just followed the instructions, and it worked like a charm! I just had to clean and rinse the area so the product could be removed. This kills black mold, and it makes it seem like it was a breeze of a job!" - Anonymouss
Review: "This product really works! I am growing out a pixie cut and have been having a hard time managing my unruly curls and frizz. I am a fitness pro so I sweat constantly and my blow-outs don’t last. Each picture shows me after a workout. Judge for yourself how well it works." - Victoria A.