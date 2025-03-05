ADVERTISEMENT

Long before "form follows function" became architecture's golden rule, the wealthy elite had a different idea altogether - building magnificent structures simply because they could! These architectural flights of fancy, known as "follies," stand as extravagant monuments to human whimsy and deep pockets. From Broadway Tower perched dramatically on an English hillside to the romantic ruins of Ireland's mysterious Jealous Wall, these structures were never meant to house families, store grain, or serve any practical purpose whatsoever.

Rather, they were built purely for decoration, to create picturesque views, or sometimes just to give the local stonemasons something to do between "real" jobs. We've gathered 30 of the world's most captivating architectural oddities—beautiful buildings that exist solely for show. These splendid structures remind us of a time when practicality took a back seat to beauty, and having a mock medieval tower in your garden was the ultimate status symbol!