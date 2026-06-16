Only Math-Savvy Adults Can Pass This Basic 20-Question Quiz – Challenge Yourself

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Think your basic math skills are still in good shape? There’s only one way to find out. 🔢

This quiz covers the kind of math you’ve probably used hundreds of times: percentages, number patterns, simple equations, geometry, and everyday calculations. Nothing advanced. Or so it seems.

So trust your instincts, and see how much of that math knowledge is still locked inside your brain. Ready to prove you’ve still got it?

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Anna YANCHILINA