Kilometers, steps, terabytes, snapshots, people met, or just ticks on the calendar are helpful ways to calculate the work done during the year of Kaunas - European Capital of Culture 2022 and up to it. We talked to the photographers who have already taken a break after the closure of Kaunas 2022, about the project’s visual chronicles. Even though they all did essentially the same thing, their experiences and legacies are very different.
 
Below are the most memorable shots of their own picked by each of the photographers - Gražvydas Jovaiša, Andrius Aleksandravičius, and Teodoras Biliūnas.

To read the full article, please click here.

More info: kaunas2022.eu

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

Fluxus Festival By Teodoras Biliūnas

Fluxus Festival By Teodoras Biliūnas

Teodoras Biliūnas considers the starting point for his Kaunas 2022 adventure to be the day the city won the ECoC title, 29 March 2017, when he photographed the anticipation of the decision and the moments of joy in the Town Hall Square.

Report

0points
Eglė Rytmetytė
POST
#2

Kaunas 2022 Event By Teodoras Biliūnas

Kaunas 2022 Event By Teodoras Biliūnas

Out of all events he had seen in Kaunas 2022 program throughout the years he was most impressed by the year-long exhibition of William Kentridge, a Litvak artist from PAR. ‘I would say it was stronger than all the others put together,’ says the Kaunasian. And what is the most impressive person whose portrait Teodoras had to create? ‘It’s hard to surprise me, but I have to say that it was interesting to work with Yoko Ono’s curator Jon Hendricks, who was organizing the exhibition at the Kaunas Picture Gallery - i

Report

0points
Eglė Rytmetytė
POST
#3

The Opening Of Kaunas 2022 By Teodoras Biliūnas

The Opening Of Kaunas 2022 By Teodoras Biliūnas

Report

0points
Eglė Rytmetytė
POST
#4

Courtyard Festival By Andrius Aleksandravičius

Courtyard Festival By Andrius Aleksandravičius

Andrius Aleksandravičius was one of the first to hop on board - his shots of Kaunas were used in the project’s application, submitted in the spring of 2016. His expressive photographs added to the success of the city’s core ideas as a future European Capital of Culture (ECoC) in 2022.

Report

0points
Eglė Rytmetytė
POST
#5

Cultureukraine Center By Andrius Aleksandravičius

Cultureukraine Center By Andrius Aleksandravičius

‘My shots were also used for the first posts on the Kaunas 2022 Instagram account,’ recalls the photographer, much appreciated for his bird’s-eye views of Kaunas city and Kaunas district. Andrius estimates that in almost six years, he managed to attend over 200 events of the program, which he both photographed and filmed with the help of a drone. The most intense year for him was 2021, with 76 captured events.

Report

0points
Eglė Rytmetytė
POST
#6

Fluxus Festival By Andrius Aleksandravičius

Fluxus Festival By Andrius Aleksandravičius

Report

0points
Eglė Rytmetytė
POST
#7

The Confluence Show By Gražvydas Jovaiša

The Confluence Show By Gražvydas Jovaiša

Gražvydas Jovaiša, who joined the team of photo wizards at the latest, shares his ‘baptism’ memory. ‘During my first day working with Kaunas 2022, I photographed the ‘Let’s Celebrate the River’ event, during which people sailed down the Nemunas and Neris rivers in various, even self-made, water vehicles.
 
From Panemunė beach to Žemieji Šančiai beach, we sailed in a large canoe with a capacity of about 20 people, with musicians on board. Live music is playing, a good mood is in the air, I’m taking pictures, and everything looks just amazing, but a few hundred meters away, we can see the Panemunė Bridge and its columns! Suddenly there was a scream, and I turned and saw that our wooden boat was about to hit a column. I thought we were going to capsize; the rescue plan was already in my mind... there was a ‘boom’, and then a lot of stress as the boat seemed to have broken in half, but there was enough time to reach the shore and keep everybody dry!’

Report

0points
Eglė Rytmetytė
POST
#8

Culture To The Courtyards Concert By Gražvydas Jovaiša

Culture To The Courtyards Concert By Gražvydas Jovaiša

Report

0points
Eglė Rytmetytė
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#9

Fluxus Labs! Event By Gražvydas Jovaiša

Fluxus Labs! Event By Gražvydas Jovaiša

Report

0points
Eglė Rytmetytė
POST
#10

Contemporary Neigbourhoods Event In Garliava, Kaunas District By Gražvydas Jovaiša

Contemporary Neigbourhoods Event In Garliava, Kaunas District By Gražvydas Jovaiša

Report

0points
Eglė Rytmetytė
POST
#11

Fluxus Labs! Event By Gražvydas Jovaiša

Fluxus Labs! Event By Gražvydas Jovaiša

Report

0points
Eglė Rytmetytė
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish