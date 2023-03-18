28 Of The Most Infuriating Requests From Bosses That Got Them Competing For The Worst Boss Award
According to Gallup's State of the American Manager report, half of all employees in the US have quit jobs at some point in their careers in order to get away from their bosses. (The figures are similar or even higher for workers in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.)
And the subreddit r/ChoosingBeggars has plenty of examples that illustrate this figure.
While some may find them amusing, the reality is that having a bad superior can be mentally and emotionally exhausting; it's essential for employers to recognize the importance of treating their staff with respect and fairness to maintain a healthy and productive work environment.
A Greedy Boss Makes The Worst Sign
Shout Out The Worst Place I Ever Worked (Minimum Wage, Of Course)
Restaurant That Prides Itself On $3/Hr Pay Demands Customers Give Better Tips
I Work For USPS. Corporate Likes To Send Out Messages Almost Every Day To Carriers. This Was The Message Today
Manager Is Disappointed None Of The Talented Job Interviewees Have Sent A Thank You Email For The Interview
My Friend M, Who’s An Artist, Was Asked By Her Boss To Paint Three Walls As Art Pieces And Called Her Cheeky When She Wanted Money For It
Bar In New Zealand Advertises For Job - “Must Have Double-D Breast”
