According to Gallup's State of the American Manager report, half of all employees in the US have quit jobs at some point in their careers in order to get away from their bosses. (The figures are similar or even higher for workers in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.)

And the subreddit r/ChoosingBeggars has plenty of examples that illustrate this figure.

While some may find them amusing, the reality is that having a bad superior can be mentally and emotionally exhausting; it's essential for employers to recognize the importance of treating their staff with respect and fairness to maintain a healthy and productive work environment.

A Greedy Boss Makes The Worst Sign

"This is the worst thing I've ever seen"

Shout Out The Worst Place I Ever Worked (Minimum Wage, Of Course)

Dude, I would exploit the hell out of that. I would never be on time again because I'd be making extra money. What a stupid jerk.

Restaurant That Prides Itself On $3/Hr Pay Demands Customers Give Better Tips

How about paying them a decent wage instead?

I Work For USPS. Corporate Likes To Send Out Messages Almost Every Day To Carriers. This Was The Message Today

"Please plan your sudden onset, heat related sicknesses outside of work hours." Are these people f***ing delusional?

Manager Is Disappointed None Of The Talented Job Interviewees Have Sent A Thank You Email For The Interview

My Friend M, Who’s An Artist, Was Asked By Her Boss To Paint Three Walls As Art Pieces And Called Her Cheeky When She Wanted Money For It

Bar In New Zealand Advertises For Job - “Must Have Double-D Breast”

Do men still need to have the double d's or is asking about their chest size weird?

This Boss Who Asked An Employee To Push Back Their Brother's Birthday Plans

A Manager Begging For Volunteers After Half Of His Employees Leaving Because Of Low Salary

Broke Boss Who Didn't Pay Us For 4 Months Asking Us To Work On A New Project

2 Years Unpaid… In London… Oh And Another Year Of Work Once You’re Done

Came Into Work This Morning To Find This Taped To The Wall. Boss Went On Tirade Against Me And Co-Worker Yesterday For Taking To Each Other With No Customers In The Store

Great Low Paying Job With A Friendly Boss!

Minimum Wage And An Awesome Boss

Boss Fired Me The Day Before My Dad Died. Since Then, Reached Out Twice Asking For My Help Getting Into The (Corporate) Social Media Accounts I Managed. My Reply To Her Email From Last Week

Restaurant Forces Employees To Beg For Reviews Or They Will Be Fired

Seriously?!

Dream Boss Alert! Mensa Member With OCD Wants To Pay You With Her Real Estate Broker Experience

My Annual Performance Review. Well Done On Doing The Work Of Two People, We Want You To Continue Doing That As Well As A Few More "Ideas" We Want To Talk About, But Unfortunately We Can't Give You So Much As A Penny More. (Management All Got 10% Raises And Bonuses)

My Boss Thinks I Should Skip Seeing My Probation Officer And Go To Jail So He Can Have A Day Off. Cause My Labor Is More Important Than My Freedom

Put Your Hard-Earned Degree To Good Use… Manage A Team Of People And A Full-Time Workload As An Unpaid Volunteer!

My D**khead Former Boss Wanted Me To Put His Wife In My Short Film. I... Did Not. He Didn't Like That Very Much

Want Content Manager With Multiple Years Of Experience, But We'll Only Pay You Inr 10k ($122)

Looking For An Experienced Professional To Manage All Of Our Finances. Pay: $0!

Quit My Job Last Night, It Was Nice To Be Home To Make The Kids Breakfast And Take Them To School Today! Off To Hunt For A New Opportunity, Wish Me Luck

Wanted: Receptionist/Office Manager/Social Media Manager With A College Degree, Availability On Weekends And Holidays, And Willingness To Work With Abusive People And Vicious, Diseased And/Or Dead Animals. Pay: $8.50 An Hour

$15 For A Nanny With Experience And Education? Good Luck!

Semi Famous Rapper Hiring A Personal Assistant

