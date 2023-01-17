Woman Who Wants To Have A Child Turns A Friend’s Baby Shower Into Her Own Pity Party

For expecting mothers, the day of their baby shower is one of the most joyous days of their entire pregnancy. There is excitement about the new baby every step of the way, but it’s accompanied by morning sickness, swelling, hormones, constantly needing to go to the bathroom and potentially having to avoid some of your favorite foods and beverages. So on this one day, where all of your friends gather around to play games and celebrate the newest addition to your family, everything should feel right in the world.

Unfortunately for one mother who recently had a baby shower, one of her guests didn’t seem to know how to appropriately handle her own jealousy and sadness. Below, you’ll find a story that one husband recently shared on the “Am I the [Jerk]?” subreddit, wondering if he was wrong for telling his wife she should have just left her friend’s baby shower before things got out of hand.

After his wife caused a scene at a friend’s baby shower, this husband is wondering if he was wrong for telling her she should have just left

Having a baby shower should be an extremely exciting time for new and expecting mothers. There are typically games, gifts, delicious treats and plenty of time to sit down and gush over the mom’s soon-to-be little one. It’s a beloved tradition, and similar to how a wedding should be all about the bride and groom, a baby shower should be all about the mom and her bun in the oven. Everyone is attending to celebrate them! So that’s why, if you know attending a baby shower might be hard for you, it’s best just to skip it altogether or leave at the first sign of conflict, to avoid causing a scene like the woman in this story.

It is completely understandable for the topic of babies to be a sensitive one, for people who have struggled with fertility, had miscarriages or lost a child of their own, but on this day, that’s not the expecting mother’s responsibility. For all we know, she could have struggled with the same trauma and heartaches prior to getting pregnant with this child, so the only thing she should experience during her baby shower is celebration.

According to Medical News Today, 90% of couples who start trying to get pregnant conceive within one year, so the woman who began telling people she is “infertile” when they’ve only just started trying in September is being extremely insensitive to people who actually are unable to conceive. Her husband noted that a doctor told them she is fertile, so odds are, she will be able to get pregnant before September. And if not, her chances increase to 95% if they try for 2 years.

But we have no way of knowing how challenging it was for Mary to get pregnant with her child. It could have taken her years, and she could have been dealt a miscarriage, or more, along the way. According to March of Dimes, as many as half of all pregnancies may result in miscarriages, and about 1% of women have two or more miscarriages in a row. And aside from forcing couples to delay starting their families even longer, having a miscarriage can be an incredibly traumatic experience with long-term effects.

“It can take a few weeks to a month or more for your body to recover from a miscarriage. Depending on how long you were pregnant, you may have pregnancy hormones in your blood for 1 to 2 months after you miscarry. Most women get their period again 4 to 6 weeks after a miscarriage,” March of Dimes writes.

“It may take longer to recover emotionally from a miscarriage. You may have strong feelings of grief about the death of your baby,” they explain. “It’s OK to take time to grieve after a miscarriage. Ask your friends and family for support, and find special ways to remember your baby. For example, if you already have baby things, like clothes and blankets, you may want to keep them in a special place. Or you may have religious or cultural traditions that you’d like to do for your baby.”

“Certain things, like hearing names you were thinking of for your baby or seeing other babies, can be painful reminders of your loss. You may need help learning how to deal with these situations and the feelings they create,” March of Dimes writes.

Aside from being rude, ruining another person's baby shower is incredibly insensitive. We don't know what sort of journey this woman went through leading up to this day, and it shouldn't matter. Her baby shower should have been a celebratory day where her guests focused only on her and her new baby.

Readers have overwhelmingly sided with the husband, assuring him that he did nothing wrong and urging him to think long and hard about starting a family now