At Racine Zoo, it’s an emperor tamarin baby boom — welcome newborns!



On June 21, the Racine Zoo welcomed another pair of tamarin twins, nearly six months after their older siblings Gabriella and Gianna were born on December 22. While this marks a new record for the shortest interbirth interval at Racine Zoo, it is not uncommon for emperor tamarins. The pregnancy and birth went smoothly for mother Amelie, who was also born at Racine Zoo in 2017.



The newborn twins mark the seventh and eighth offspring of Amelie and her mate Pitino in less than four years, bringing the total number of emperor tamarins born at the zoo to 16.



Racine Zoo is a partner in the Species Survival Plan for emperor tamarins, and tamarins born here now live in zoos across the country, from Arizona to Texas to Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Species Survival Plans are cooperative efforts among AZA-accredited zoos to build sustainable, healthy populations of animals like these monkeys.



“This family has been very successful in helping build up the population of emperor tamarins in zoos, with newborns arriving nearly every year,” says Aszya Summers, Curator of Animal Care and Conservation Education. “The success of this breeding program is a testament to the expertise and hard work of our primate keepers and veterinary team, who work with the tamarins on everything from voluntary ultrasounds to voluntary crate training for exams. The bond the keepers share with these animals is truly inspiring, and the results of happy, healthy animals are clear.”



The twins are still very small at just two weeks old and can often be seen riding on mom and dad’s backs — and sometimes even their older sisters’ backs! If you want to see their adorable faces, visit soon, as emperor tamarins grow quickly and become more independent in no time.