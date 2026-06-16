65 Adorable Baby Animals With Their Moms As Shared By ZooBorns
Have you come across 'ZooBorns' on Instagram? If not, you’re in for a treat.
With nearly 200K followers, this community shares some of the cutest newborn animals from zoos and aquariums around the world. From elephants and tigers to hippos and many other incredible species, you’ll often see them from their very first moments of life.
Scroll down to explore an adorable collection of baby animals with their moms, and discover the sweet stories behind their special bonds.
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Mom makes the perfect bed.
A critically endangered Bornean orangutan has been born at Chester Zoo.
The tiny infant was delivered safely by experienced mum Leia in the early hours of Tuesday 7 October, following an eight-and-a-half-month pregnancy.
Primate experts at the zoo have hailed the birth as “an important step forward” in efforts to safeguard the species and report that both mum and baby are doing well.
Bornean orangutans are highly threatened in the wild due to deforestation, illegal hunting, and conflict with humans. This places them among the highest conservation priorities, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
The newborn at Chester Zoo joins an international conservation breeding programme working to protect the species from extinction and ensure its future for generations to come.
Together with our armadillo keeper @pancernikeu, we are setting off to find a name for our newest resident!
The little one was born on March 26, and his parents are Hermione and Denver. He lives with his mother in the Monkey House, in the South American aviary, alongside golden-headed lion tamarins, white-faced sakis, and white-eared marmosets.
We don’t yet know the gender of the armadillo, so we are looking for a unisex name that would suit both a male and a female.
Joey on board! You’ll definitely want to keep your eyes peeled if you visit the female koalas — some adorable joeys have started emerging from their mums’ pouches!
I was lucky enough to spot first-time mum Adori’s little one, who I’m told has been confirmed to be a boy.
Cuddle time at the capybaras.
Zoo Zürich, Enzo Franchini
“Dude, it’s time. You gotta move out.”
Hip hip hooray! Yesterday we celebrated the birthday of our elephant Tun Kai. We can hardly believe it — has it really been four years since Kai-Mook’s daughter was still so small? We love pulling that old photo out again!
Congratulations, Tun Kai!
Checking in on you like amazing momma Gail checks on her pups — how are you doing?
It’s their first time exploring the full habitat, and three of the four otter pups are already dipping into a very shallow stream. While their back feet and tails are still on the slope behind them, their noses are down in the small valley, snuffling through the rocks scattered across the ground.
Even though their faces are turned downward, their big eyes glance upward, adding a touch of mischief to their adventure. The pup on the right gives a very impressive side-eye with just one visible eye.
As they explore, momma Gail stands a level above, leaning down to keep watch and “snoopervise” their every move.
Armadillo Ute and Ricardo have moved to Otter House.
The two six-banded armadillos, Ute and Ricardo, have moved into the Otter House, taking over the former indoor enclosure of the dwarf otters, who in turn have moved into the previous giant otter facility across the way. In the first attached photo, Ute and Ricardo can be seen in their new home.
The enclosure was, of course, adapted for the armadillos before they moved in. A thick layer of bark mulch was added, allowing Ute and Ricardo to dig freely. They can also move through leaf litter, and various shelters provide them with places to rest and sleep. A small stream is available for them to splash in.
At Little Rock Zoo, cub cuteness is coming your way!
Zoo staff report that mom and the cubs are doing great. The cubs are nursing well and already have adorable little round bellies. They also love to pile into “cuddle puddles” when they sleep.
We are in love!
Follow the births of almost “alien” species at BIOPARC Valencia.
You can already see in the park a litter of naked mole rats, a very strange and little-known mammal that behaves almost like an insect. It is practically immune to cancer, can switch between cold- and warm-blooded-like states, has developed four constantly growing incisors, and is exceptionally long-lived. In the absence of oxygen, it can even survive in a way similar to plants.
A fluffy camel calf has been born at @zslwhipsnadezoo in Bedfordshire for the first time in eight years.
The baby, named Sally, was born to 12-year-old mum Izzy and four-year-old dad Oakley in the early hours of April 11, following a 13-month pregnancy.
A manatee was born on Tuesday, July 27 — it’s a male!
He measures 114 cm and weighs 26.2 kg. The little one is in great shape and is already eagerly nursing from his mother, Femore. However, our teams are keeping a close eye on him, as newborns are especially fragile during their first days of life.
With this latest birth, the number of Caribbean manatees housed in the Dome — the largest group visible in Europe — now rises to 13!
Camilla is a critically endangered Coquerel’s sifaka born on December 25, 2021, to parents Lupi and Gabe.
This family group also includes one-year-old Felix, who is learning the ropes of being a big brother.
Welcome to Adventure World Africa, little Lilith!
The watussi calf was born on the night of the 18th, and on 19.2 she was welcomed into the world.
Since yesterday, Lilith has been slowly getting to know the Afrikaans Kraal enclosure. Most of the time, visitors can see the little one from around 10 a.m. for about an hour, after which she returns to the stable area behind the scenes.
California sea otter fans!
If you haven’t already, consider donating to the California Sea Otter Fund on your California state tax return. You’ll be supporting research and recovery efforts for this threatened species.
Just look for line 410 under “Voluntary Contributions” on your California income tax form 540. It is labeled “California Sea Otter Fund.”
Erie Zoo
At The Toledo Zoo, what better way to celebrate hump day than by introducing our baby camel!
Nooo, this isn’t a case of déjà vu…
Last month, Cleo and Priscilla welcomed another African crested porcupette, Daisy! The little one has been getting lots of attention from mom and dad behind the scenes, but she will soon make her public debut.
As members of the rodent family (the second largest, in fact), porcupines are no strangers to having multiple litters in a single year. Welcome, little one!
Photo by Zoologist Stacey
We had another Angolan colobus born on August 1 to mother Moshi and father Yoda!
All the females in the troop take turns caring for him, and he is already starting to show hints of black fur. Although the infant doesn’t have an official name yet, keepers have been referring to him as “Baby Yoda.”
Luna is the best boy mom! We always know Tupi is in good paws with her.
The newest little fella at the @indianapoliszoo is out and about.
Orangutans are critically endangered, and this birth is a conservation victory. The pregnancy was part of the AZA’s Orangutan Species Survival Plan.
Something warm for the heart and something sweet to melt away.
Here's a little something sweet from the polar bear nursery.
Are you ready for news from Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm?
We have our FIRST LAMBS of the year!
Born this week, they are now finding their feet in our Farm Barn, and we are loving seeing their cute little faces.
At Racine Zoo, it’s an emperor tamarin baby boom — welcome newborns!
On June 21, the Racine Zoo welcomed another pair of tamarin twins, nearly six months after their older siblings Gabriella and Gianna were born on December 22. While this marks a new record for the shortest interbirth interval at Racine Zoo, it is not uncommon for emperor tamarins. The pregnancy and birth went smoothly for mother Amelie, who was also born at Racine Zoo in 2017.
The newborn twins mark the seventh and eighth offspring of Amelie and her mate Pitino in less than four years, bringing the total number of emperor tamarins born at the zoo to 16.
Racine Zoo is a partner in the Species Survival Plan for emperor tamarins, and tamarins born here now live in zoos across the country, from Arizona to Texas to Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Species Survival Plans are cooperative efforts among AZA-accredited zoos to build sustainable, healthy populations of animals like these monkeys.
“This family has been very successful in helping build up the population of emperor tamarins in zoos, with newborns arriving nearly every year,” says Aszya Summers, Curator of Animal Care and Conservation Education. “The success of this breeding program is a testament to the expertise and hard work of our primate keepers and veterinary team, who work with the tamarins on everything from voluntary ultrasounds to voluntary crate training for exams. The bond the keepers share with these animals is truly inspiring, and the results of happy, healthy animals are clear.”
The twins are still very small at just two weeks old and can often be seen riding on mom and dad’s backs — and sometimes even their older sisters’ backs! If you want to see their adorable faces, visit soon, as emperor tamarins grow quickly and become more independent in no time.
At Dudley Zoo & Castle, baby Bornean orangutan Jim is celebrating his first International Orangutan Day — and what a year it’s been for us, marked by two recent additions to this critically endangered species and a brand-new outdoor enclosure for them to explore!
Join our primate keepers at the Orangutan House throughout the day, where you can learn more about the ongoing threats these magnificent creatures face in the wild, with habitat destruction for palm oil plantations being the biggest factor.
You can also find out how you can play your part in helping to save the species during our daily orangutan talk at 12:40pm.
Throughout the day, we’ll also be raising funds for the Sintang Orangutan Center in Indonesia, which we’ve pledged to support financially for five years. Activities include a “guess the name” game for a cuddly orangutan, as well as a raffle to win a meet-and-greet with our orangutans Djimat, Benji, Jazz, Sprout, Jim, and Joe.
We hope you’ll come and join us at the orangutan enclosure today!
What kid doesn’t love playing with a hose? Watch until the end to see Adanna joining in on the fun water enrichment too.
Cuddles with mom are the best.
Photo by Zookeeper Maggie.
In the early morning hours of November 29, the Zoo welcomed the newest addition to the blue duiker family — Eke!
The petite calf was born to Eloise, who has been doing a wonderful job caring for Eke over the past few weeks. The unusual name comes from combining letters from the family tree: Eloise (mother), Kris (father), and Electra (grandmother).
Native to central, southern, and eastern Africa, the blue duiker is a small antelope known for its habit of diving into thick brush. Despite its tiny size, it also has the largest brain relative to body weight of any antelope species.
Eke and his family are currently staying warm in a behind-the-scenes habitat during the colder winter days, but we will continue to share updates as they come. In the meantime, we hope you’ll join us in welcoming Eke!
Photos by Team Baobab and Animal Care Director Brian.
Look at our proud mum Jia Jia gently cradling her newborn. While the little one is still covered in white fur, we are expecting its black markings to appear any day now!
Totally terrific, tongues teasing the timeline.
May the 4th be with you! Star Wars Day is officially here, so of course we have to celebrate with our ring-tailed lemurs, who are almost all lovingly named after Star Wars characters. And this year is extra special.
Please join us in welcoming the newest member of the family — Chewie!!
Chewie was born to mom Leia and dad Moose on April 9. She has been receiving lots of love and care from her parents, as well as her older brother Han and sister Wicket. The group can often be seen taking turns grooming the new baby girl and cuddling together for mid-day naps.
Chewie has reached the stage where she spends most of her time on either mom’s belly or back, observing the world around her. She has recently been spotted trying to climb and play with her cousin Finn.
The force seems to be strong with this one.
And the family grew!
On December 23 and 25, 2020, our Wildlife Conservation Center of the State of São Paulo (CECFau) celebrated the birth of two chicks of the species Anodorhynchus leari, commonly known as the Lear’s macaw.
This macaw species is found exclusively in Brazil and inhabits the Caatinga biome in the state of Bahia. It is currently classified as Endangered (EN) on Brazil’s official list of threatened wildlife species, with an estimated wild population of only around 1,700 individuals.
Lear’s macaws do not reproduce easily in captivity. After decades dedicated to improving husbandry and management techniques for the species, the São Paulo Zoo achieved its first successful breeding in 2015, marking the first recorded birth of a Lear’s macaw in a Brazilian institution.
Zoos play a direct role in the conservation of endangered wildlife, focusing on efforts to help reverse the process of extinction. These institutions conduct important research on species disappearing from the wild, carry out responsible breeding programs, and participate in conservation initiatives aimed at reintroducing animals into their natural habitats.
Photo: Cauê Monticelli – São Paulo Zoo
Waking up after losing an hour of sleep… hang in there, everyone.
Happy #MeerkatMonday from our mob family at the Los Angeles Zoo to you!
A dose of cuteness!
Photo by Eric Baccega
Tapirtje Krissy is growing well and becoming more and more adventurous. Mama Pooh has her hands full… Every now and then, Krissy comes out from behind the scenes, although only for a short while, as it is still quite cold for her. It is warmer in Taman Indah, where you can admire her together with her mom.
Wrocław Zoo has picked a name for the baby sloth!
Before you rapido (Spanish for “fast”)
It received its name in our Facebook poll with 2,600 votes, beating the other suggestions.
Joke’s on you all…
Little Rock Zoo is proud to announce the birth of a black rhinoceros calf to Andazi and Johari. The calf was born overnight, and both mom and baby are doing great.
Happy birthday, liebe Gooni!
Our koala mum, Gooni, turns 5 today. Just in time for this special day, her youngest, Joey, has left the pouch and is already crawling around on Mum’s back.
For all you zoo baby fans, we’ll get straight to the point!
African crested porcupine Cleo gave birth to three porcupettes earlier this month. The family unit will remain in their outfitted night house for now, with daily “house call” health checks by our veterinary team and zoologists.
All three newborns are currently happy and healthy, although one is growing slightly more slowly than its siblings. In the wild, having a “runt” in a litter is not uncommon, but unfortunately, weaker newborns are less likely to survive.
Here, the runt has a second chance. Our animal care team is prepared for such situations and has made the decision to intervene. The porcupette is being hand-raised by animal experts, with the hope of being reintroduced to its family when the time is right. Until then, it is enjoying extra attention from our volunteer porcu-sitters and zoologists.
There will be plenty of updates to come, so stay tuned!
Photo by Zoologist Jen R.
Recently, two small capybara pups at Zoo Osnabrück have been spotted exploring the “South America” area again. There, they play with their older siblings, take cozy naps in the leaves, or drink milk from their mother Jenna.
As capybaras raise their young communally, even older siblings may join in and occasionally nurse as well.
Since capybaras are precocial (well-developed at birth), they already have fur and permanent teeth and are quickly starting to munch on bamboo provided by the caretakers.
Asha’s little girl steps into the sunshine!
We are helping to boost rhino numbers in Nepal and India by supporting conservation efforts that have seen the greater one-horned rhino population grow from just 200 to around 3,000 today.
ZooMiami is happy to announce the births of three nyala antelopes, all born within a five-day window! Two males were born on May 24 and May 26, and one female on May 28. All of the calves are doing well and can now be seen in the nyala habitat with the rest of the herd.
Nyala are medium-sized antelopes commonly found in the woodlands and thickets of southern Africa, usually near water. Males can reach up to 250 pounds and have a distinctly different appearance from females, with long spiraling horns, a dark gray coat, and a tall mane of hair running along their back and under their chin and neck. Females rarely exceed 150 pounds, do not have horns or manes, and have a chestnut-red coloration. Both sexes have vertical white stripes along their flanks.
With a lifespan of approximately 16–19 years, their main predators include lions, leopards, hyenas, and African wild dogs. When predators are spotted, they stomp their feet and emit a bark-like alarm call. They are generally social antelopes, found in herds of up to 30 individuals, usually consisting of females and calves with a dominant male.
The gestation period is approximately seven months, followed by the birth of usually a single calf, though twins have been documented. Their herbivorous diet consists of leaves, twigs, bark, fruit, flowers, and fine grasses.
Photo by Ron Magill
At Brookfield Zoo Chicago, our love for this little guy will never tapir off!
Lowland tapirs use their prehensile snouts to help them grab food like leaves and sticks, and they can also use them like a snorkel when they swim.
At Utica Zoo, we have exciting news to share! Zecora, our female Hartmann’s mountain zebra who joined the zoo family last year, gave birth to a very healthy baby girl this past weekend.
Zecora had been with a male zebra at her previous zoo, where successful breeding was suspected. As gestation for this species is around 12 months, our Animal Care and Veterinary teams have been closely monitoring her behavior and development over the past several weeks. The birth of the foal went smoothly with no complications, and Zecora is proving to be an amazing mother.
Zecora and her daughter, who has not yet been named, are not currently visible on exhibit. They are enjoying important bonding time in their holding barn and off-exhibit yard, away from disturbance.
We will share regular updates on their progress and will let everyone know when they are ready to make their debut in the main zebra habitat.
At Dudley Zoo & Castle, our second baby Bornean orangutan is another boy, who keepers have named “Joe” in a touching tribute to his grandfather and great-grandfather.
The youngster, born to 11-year-old female Sprout on July 23, continues to be cared for by Sprout’s mum, Jazz, alongside her own month-old baby boy, Jim, after Sprout struggled with first-time motherhood.
Sprout remains happy for Jazz to take on responsibility for her son.
Zoo Director Derek Grove said: “Sprout’s late father Jorong and grandfather Joe were both wonderful alpha males, and primate keepers were keen to acknowledge their importance in Dudley Zoo’s breeding success with this critically endangered species by naming our newest baby Joe.
“We’re looking forward to watching what antics Joe and Jim get up to together in the future.”
Dad to both new arrivals is 34-year-old Djimat. Joe’s birth brings the number of Dudley Zoo’s orangutans to six, with the solitary male Benji living adjacent to the family group.
At the Los Angeles Zoo, it’s #TongueOutTuesday with this adorable crested capuchin baby!
Crested capuchins are endangered in the wild, primarily due to the destruction of forests for agricultural expansion. The L.A. Zoo participates in the Crested Capuchin Species Survival Plan (SSP).
At Cincinnati Zoo, Fiona and her little brother are both pictured here at just one week old — what a difference!
At Safari Park Dvůr Králové, we have quadruplets of a Berber female! The breeders first observed them at the beginning of the month, but only now we can confirm that there are four of them. For the first time, they have also managed to photograph them. The mother gave birth and raised them deep inside a burrow.
Only a handful of zoos in Europe have had successful births from females in the past year, and we are the only ones in the Czech Republic. What’s more, quite extraordinarily, this female gave birth twice in the past year. The year-old siblings of these young ones can be seen in the breeding enclosure. And now there are four!
What do you think of the little ones? And how about inviting them for a meal? As you can see, even the mice are trying to get a taste…
Archey’s frog dad and his little froglet.
Photo by Martin Hunter
Yesterday was Zoo Miami’s newborn giraffe’s exhibit debut, as she was introduced to the herd in the habitat for the first time!
Born on my wife’s birthday (August 23), this little girl already holds a special place in my heart. Although her mother, Sabra, was never far from her side, it was wonderful to watch the newborn cautiously explore her new surroundings and be welcomed by the rest of the herd.
This is the 57th giraffe born at the zoo, and I have been fortunate to be present for most of them. It never gets old!
“I got you… Mom!” — a rambunctious Sonny with mom Claire over the weekend.
We were able to get a weight on the little guy! Later on Friday, Sonny tipped the scales at 202 pounds — quite the big boy. Eugenia is now up to 195 pounds.
Photo by Scottie Tuggle, elephant keeper.
Meet the newest additions to the LSZ family!
On March 1, animal care staff discovered that our pair of pygmy slow lorises, Colby and Giorgio, had welcomed twins. This is their first time as parents.
This species often has twins, and the infants are born fully developed. They are able to be left alone for short periods within the first few hours of life.
The mother will leave the infants in a safe spot while she goes to eat and take a break from nursing. Fathers don’t typically play a major role in raising the young, but Giorgio has been very protective.
Fun facts:
The twins can already climb on their own
Healthy infants gain about 2 grams per day
Visit the zooborns at the Lake Superior Zoo — we’re open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Photo by staff photographer Heidi
BABY NEWS! Our team of animal care experts welcomed our newest addition this morning — an adorable white rhino calf!
White rhinos are endangered, making this birth especially meaningful for the species.
It’s important to give first-time mom Jao and her newborn plenty of time to nurse and bond behind the scenes, so the calf’s sex and weight may not be known for some time.
Our newest tree kangaroo is melting hearts every day! Poppy is expected to fully emerge from the pouch at around seven months of age, which will be in late October. After that, she will continue to go in and out of the pouch until about 10 months old.
For now, she is staying cosy with mum Nokopo!
Photo by Sara, Advanced Animal Care Specialist
Zoo Atlanta is excited to welcome the recent birth of a Schmidt’s guenon.
Born on October 12, 2022, the infant — a male — is the offspring of first-time mother Bam.
Bam and the infant’s father, JJ, were recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan® (SSP) to breed and contribute to the long-term viability of the Schmidt’s guenon population in accredited North American zoos. The pair shares their habitat with a large group of Angolan colobus monkeys, who also recently welcomed a new arrival: a male born to Adanna on August 24, 2022. Zoo Atlanta is now home to the largest group of Angolan colobus monkeys in human care within AZA-accredited zoos.
“Zoo Atlanta is thrilled to welcome the Schmidt’s guenon infant, and we are particularly excited to see first-time mom Bam demonstrating strong maternal care,” said Jennifer Mickelberg, PhD, Vice President of Collections and Conservation. “Anyone who has had the privilege of visiting the rainforests of central Africa might, ideally, see several different monkey species all raising young at once. With the arrivals of Bam’s infant and Adanna’s infant, our Members and guests now have the opportunity to experience that firsthand at the Zoo.”
Because they are found across multiple habitats in Africa and are still relatively numerous in some regions, Schmidt’s guenons are not currently classified as a threatened species. However, they still face significant challenges, including habitat loss due to deforestation, predators such as wild cats and eagles, and the illegal bushmeat trade. Sadly, the new infant’s grandmother, JJ’s mother, was a victim of bushmeat hunting.
Members and guests are encouraged to look for both Bam’s infant and Adanna’s infant in the Monkeys of Makokou complex in the Zoo’s Ford African Rain Forest when temperatures are at or above 50°F.