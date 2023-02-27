Life hacks can be cool. Designed to allow you to do things quicker and easier, they aim to give you more time to enjoy what matters most in life, like scrolling through Instagram or binging a TV show. But quite a few of these handy shortcuts fall short of their intents and purposes.

So much so that they've spawned plenty of parody tips. Like using a snake to hold your pasta. Or setting up a fake online dating profile and arranging a date with them after the two of you match just so they would clean your home. And you can find all of them on the subreddit '[Lousy] Life Hacks.'