104 Awful Life Hacks That You Probably Shouldn’t Try, Shared In This Online Group
Life hacks can be cool. Designed to allow you to do things quicker and easier, they aim to give you more time to enjoy what matters most in life, like scrolling through Instagram or binging a TV show. But quite a few of these handy shortcuts fall short of their intents and purposes.
So much so that they've spawned plenty of parody tips. Like using a snake to hold your pasta. Or setting up a fake online dating profile and arranging a date with them after the two of you match just so they would clean your home. And you can find all of them on the subreddit '[Lousy] Life Hacks.'
Get Your Roommate To Clean The Apartment
I Am Drinking Tea
More Like $60
Often Overlooked Spring Cleaning Tips
Cheese!
You will fascinate me with a piece of cheese
Great Idea For Leaving Work Early
Pistachio Nut And A Dab Of Glue Saved The Day
I actually do need to fix my glasses now though
Slh: Follow Me For More Diet Tips
Preheat Your Boots With Hot Tap Water Into Long English Muffin Bags While You Eat The Muffins For Breakfast
Change them inside out after putting them in your grossest boots, then give them to that sandwich stealing jerk JARED
How To Pick Up A Duck
this is from the youtube channel “seducktive”! Check it out! it’s basically a guy and his duck going to different places, it’s awesome
Lifehack For An All-Nighter While I Work On My Dissertation
Work Hack
Sorry If Repost
Need I Say Any More?
I Would Follow Him
Also bury a dead animal over the body so that if they do dig up the plant, they'll think that the smell was coming from the animal
Don't Build Your Nightstand, Just Put Your Stuff On The Box
Going Through Old Photos, Came Across This Stroke Of Genius
Making Friends As An Adult
Perfect. Anyone wanna join the friend group I’ve made? We can play dnd(I’ll be the dm) ,do some face masks, sacrifice some stuff we find outside, make snacks… etc
Not Very Helpful Seeing That I'm Australian, But Hopefully It'll Help You!
Save Calories When Ordering Soda By Pressing The Diet Button On The Lid
Momma Better Rethink
Mum: Step on a stick and break your son’s di-
[w]ifehack
If you’re single and all alone you don’t even need to talk 😎
A Perfect Cut Every Time
Bee
Realistically, More Like 100%
Hot New Skin Care Tip!
How To Get A Free 3D Printer
Thank You Simon Holland, Very Cool
How To Make Your Boots Fit. Intuitive
You Know, For Those Perfectly Terrible Bangs
Correct Way To Sanitize
How To Remember The Speed Of Light
Why Tho
Imagine if the duck starts pecking though.
Cut Your Tennis Balls In Half To Store More In Each Container
Don't Miss Out At The Zoo
Never Be Without Duct Tape Again! Wrap Some Around An Old Plastic Card And Keep In Your Wallet
Robber: Hand over your credit cards! Me: *chucks this at their head and runs *
Another Money-Making Tip They Don't Want You To Know About
How To Get Fire With A Broken Lighter
Slpt: Learning Better Hygiene
All The Time
Gourmet Uranium
Wow great for Halloween , trying it to test out a costume
Nun Wrong With This
Smart!!
Lifehack: Start A Fire In Your Microwave To Roast Marshmallows, It's A Lifesaver
Eat the marshmallow cold, then ignite yourself while you eat chocolate and crackers. S’mores!
Revolutionary Way To Magnify Your Phone Screen!
Toddler Army > Bear
Drown Yourself
This Is How My Auntie Blocks Ads From Her Computer Screen
Get Jacked Using This Simple Process Of Infinite Push UPS
It Works Only Once
Me:No, I don’t consent to being robbed! Robber: oh man you know that one? Me: you won’t rob me? Robber: nah *shoots*