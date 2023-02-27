Life hacks can be cool. Designed to allow you to do things quicker and easier, they aim to give you more time to enjoy what matters most in life, like scrolling through Instagram or binging a TV show. But quite a few of these handy shortcuts fall short of their intents and purposes.

So much so that they've spawned plenty of parody tips. Like using a snake to hold your pasta. Or setting up a fake online dating profile and arranging a date with them after the two of you match just so they would clean your home. And you can find all of them on the subreddit '[Lousy] Life Hacks.'

#1

Get Your Roommate To Clean The Apartment

Get Your Roommate To Clean The Apartment

austinlockedup Report

#2

I Am Drinking Tea

I Am Drinking Tea

HadesHere Report

Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Unfortunately they may start to suspect it’s not tea when you begin slurring your words and betting people $5 that you can do a handstand on your desk.

#3

More Like $60

More Like $60

stephanienam_ Report

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Because sometimes we need MORE self deprication

#4

Often Overlooked Spring Cleaning Tips

Often Overlooked Spring Cleaning Tips

LifehacksMe Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Butr what essential oils are required for rubbing on the trackpad?

#5

Cheese!

Cheese!

SuccLady Report

#6

Great Idea For Leaving Work Early

Great Idea For Leaving Work Early

HadesHere Report

#7

Pistachio Nut And A Dab Of Glue Saved The Day

Pistachio Nut And A Dab Of Glue Saved The Day

Iwanttoplaytoo Report

#8

Slh: Follow Me For More Diet Tips

Slh: Follow Me For More Diet Tips

Lordofthebored92 Report

#9

Preheat Your Boots With Hot Tap Water Into Long English Muffin Bags While You Eat The Muffins For Breakfast

Preheat Your Boots With Hot Tap Water Into Long English Muffin Bags While You Eat The Muffins For Breakfast

Iwanttoplaytoo Report

Alex and definitely not Sauron
Alex and definitely not Sauron
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Change them inside out after putting them in your grossest boots, then give them to that sandwich stealing jerk JARED

#10

How To Pick Up A Duck

How To Pick Up A Duck

/LeSpatula Report

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is from the youtube channel “seducktive”! Check it out! it’s basically a guy and his duck going to different places, it’s awesome

#11

Lifehack For An All-Nighter While I Work On My Dissertation

Lifehack For An All-Nighter While I Work On My Dissertation

DreamZebra Report

#12

Work Hack

Work Hack

Zealousideal_Basil_3 Report

#13

Sorry If Repost

Sorry If Repost

HelluvaCunned Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The snake can count how many strands of spaghetti there is. It is an adder.

#14

Need I Say Any More?

Need I Say Any More?

StepheneyBlueBell Report

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean we don’t know what their intentions are

#15

I Would Follow Him

I Would Follow Him

nonstopgamer3005 Report

Alien Ghost
Alien Ghost
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also bury a dead animal over the body so that if they do dig up the plant, they'll think that the smell was coming from the animal

#16

Don't Build Your Nightstand, Just Put Your Stuff On The Box

Don't Build Your Nightstand, Just Put Your Stuff On The Box

Haku_The_Brat Report

#17

Going Through Old Photos, Came Across This Stroke Of Genius

Going Through Old Photos, Came Across This Stroke Of Genius

monochromebreakfast Report

#18

Making Friends As An Adult

Making Friends As An Adult

DangerousSarcasm Report

Alex and definitely not Sauron
Alex and definitely not Sauron
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perfect. Anyone wanna join the friend group I’ve made? We can play dnd(I’ll be the dm) ,do some face masks, sacrifice some stuff we find outside, make snacks… etc

#19

Not Very Helpful Seeing That I'm Australian, But Hopefully It'll Help You!

Not Very Helpful Seeing That I'm Australian, But Hopefully It'll Help You!

Sparkingmineralwater Report

#20

Save Calories When Ordering Soda By Pressing The Diet Button On The Lid

Save Calories When Ordering Soda By Pressing The Diet Button On The Lid

safety_otter Report

#21

Dbs Listening To The Internet

Dbs Listening To The Internet

Blox64_120 Report

#22

Momma Better Rethink

Momma Better Rethink

HO3SEFF Report

#23

[w]ifehack

[w]ifehack

Couch_Licker Report

Alex and definitely not Sauron
Alex and definitely not Sauron
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you’re single and all alone you don’t even need to talk 😎

#24

A Perfect Cut Every Time

A Perfect Cut Every Time

WaltsTwoCents Report

Alien Ghost
Alien Ghost
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Use toes when you run out of fingers

#25

Bee

Bee

MrwaffleMssyrup Report

#26

Realistically, More Like 100%

Realistically, More Like 100%

Smalltar Report

Jason
Jason
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Soda is about as good for your car as it is for you

#27

Wireless Seatbelts Of The Future

Wireless Seatbelts Of The Future

FiveMoo Report

#28

Hot New Skin Care Tip!

Hot New Skin Care Tip!

WaltsTwoCents Report

#29

How To Get A Free 3D Printer

How To Get A Free 3D Printer

Phileap Report

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Like that guy in Japan who went to jail for 3D printing a F*****G GUN

#30

Thank You Simon Holland, Very Cool

Thank You Simon Holland, Very Cool

YabaYibi Report

Alien Ghost
Alien Ghost
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tried it, but the building flew away.

#31

How To Make Your Boots Fit. Intuitive

How To Make Your Boots Fit. Intuitive

anon Report

Dr
Dr
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What am I looking at here? Do not get it.

#32

You Know, For Those Perfectly Terrible Bangs

You Know, For Those Perfectly Terrible Bangs

Brute1100 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did they use scotch tape when they beheaded little Emily?

#33

Correct Way To Sanitize

Correct Way To Sanitize

HadesHere Report

#34

How To Remember The Speed Of Light

How To Remember The Speed Of Light

reddit.com Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*On the jazz cabbge* "Ancient Aliens!"

#35

Why Tho

Why Tho

Running_somwhere Report

#36

Cut Your Tennis Balls In Half To Store More In Each Container

Cut Your Tennis Balls In Half To Store More In Each Container

reddit.com Report

AJay
AJay
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a bonus, you will also never have to play tennis again

#37

Don't Miss Out At The Zoo

Don't Miss Out At The Zoo

DangerousSarcasm Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whilst naked smear peanut butter on your bits, this will entice the animals to come closer.

#38

Never Be Without Duct Tape Again! Wrap Some Around An Old Plastic Card And Keep In Your Wallet

Never Be Without Duct Tape Again! Wrap Some Around An Old Plastic Card And Keep In Your Wallet

YoMyKneeGrows Report

Alex and definitely not Sauron
Alex and definitely not Sauron
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Robber: Hand over your credit cards! Me: *chucks this at their head and runs *

#39

Another Money-Making Tip They Don't Want You To Know About

Another Money-Making Tip They Don't Want You To Know About

kkillbite Report

#40

How To Get Fire With A Broken Lighter

How To Get Fire With A Broken Lighter

kajtekkk Report

AJay
AJay
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, they're not wrong

#41

Slpt: Learning Better Hygiene

Slpt: Learning Better Hygiene

heybuddy313 Report

AJay
AJay
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a great idea. Might need to test it at the workplace.

#42

All The Time

All The Time

Comprehensive_Cap_21 Report

#43

Gourmet Uranium

Gourmet Uranium

DangerousSarcasm Report

Alex and definitely not Sauron
Alex and definitely not Sauron
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow great for Halloween , trying it to test out a costume

#44

Nun Wrong With This

Nun Wrong With This

jointhe-BigStandem Report

#45

Smart!!

Smart!!

reddit.com Report

James Edwards
James Edwards
Community Member
10 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one's true! 25×365=9,125

#46

Lifehack: Start A Fire In Your Microwave To Roast Marshmallows, It's A Lifesaver

Lifehack: Start A Fire In Your Microwave To Roast Marshmallows, It's A Lifesaver

DangerousSarcasm Report

Alex and definitely not Sauron
Alex and definitely not Sauron
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Eat the marshmallow cold, then ignite yourself while you eat chocolate and crackers. S’mores!

#47

Revolutionary Way To Magnify Your Phone Screen!

Revolutionary Way To Magnify Your Phone Screen!

reddit.com Report

Dr
Dr
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some of these are pretty funny 😁🤣

#48

Toddler Army > Bear

Toddler Army > Bear

DangerousSarcasm Report

#49

Drown Yourself

Drown Yourself

iChrovon Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It will also make you give up the location of your next terrorist attack.

#50

This Is How My Auntie Blocks Ads From Her Computer Screen

This Is How My Auntie Blocks Ads From Her Computer Screen

itswallsss Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not stupid if it works.

#51

Get Jacked Using This Simple Process Of Infinite Push UPS

Get Jacked Using This Simple Process Of Infinite Push UPS

571lama Report

#52

It Works Only Once

It Works Only Once

Stroov Report

Alex and definitely not Sauron
Alex and definitely not Sauron
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me:No, I don’t consent to being robbed! Robber: oh man you know that one? Me: you won’t rob me? Robber: nah *shoots*

#53

Instead Of Washing The Dishes

Instead Of Washing The Dishes

reddit.com Report

AJay
AJay
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am ashamed to say that I stared at this for a good few seconds before I worked out what was wrong with the picture.

#54

Life Pro Tip! Microwave Your Spoon For 10 Seconds To Make Scooping Ice-Cream Easier!

Life Pro Tip! Microwave Your Spoon For 10 Seconds To Make Scooping Ice-Cream Easier!

fluffyberryy Report

#55

We've All Been Doing Capri Suns Wrong

We've All Been Doing Capri Suns Wrong

HeyManItsaPogoBall Report

#56

One Simple Trick To Make Airsoft Cheaters Call Their Hits

One Simple Trick To Make Airsoft Cheaters Call Their Hits

Romanian_Potato Report

#57

When You're Too Cheap To Buy A New Laptop You Need To Get Creative!

When You're Too Cheap To Buy A New Laptop You Need To Get Creative!

TheRelaxedDude5 Report

Jason
Jason
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I used to just point a box fan directly into my desktop with the side off

#58

It's So Genious

It's So Genious

MichalTrue Report

#59

N O

N O

CurrentlyARaccoon Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Day 3. Sand everywhere through the house, except for under my desk.

#60

Life Hack: Bring Zip Bags Of Powdered Milk To The Airport Since You Are Not Allowed To Bring Liquids

Life Hack: Bring Zip Bags Of Powdered Milk To The Airport Since You Are Not Allowed To Bring Liquids

mistameeseeks420 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Store some up your bum for a free prostate massage.

#61

Those Nerd Joggers Have Been Doing It Wrong This Whole Time

Those Nerd Joggers Have Been Doing It Wrong This Whole Time

brokerpig Report