40 Posts That Perfectly Sum Up Parenthood, As Shared By This Dedicated Instagram Page
Hugs, giggles, and their first I-love-yous, whopping bills, tantrums, and a constant state of worry – parenthood is a rocky journey that will reward you one day and make you contemplate your choices the next.
It’s a common occurrence to feel exhausted and burnt out; at the end of the day, it’s not your usual 9 to 5 where you eagerly await tapping out on a lovely Friday evening, knowing that you’ve got a couple of days to spend in your own company.
Caring for a child can suck the life out of you, especially given how the modern world expects you to juggle a million things at a time. It’s a demanding job that needs your complete dedication; however, it’s crucial to realize that everyone feels the weight of parenthood at some point or another, so don’t beat yourself up over it, and get ready to have a little fun with these parenting memes.
It goes without saying that becoming a parent is a tremendously difficult experience.
You may compare it to sailing into a storm on a shaky ship, or riding a rollercoaster – you know, bumpy and filled with twisty paths.
Now, of course, it’s also a very rewarding thing, but in addition to the deepest sentiments of love and joy, being a parent may cause you to feel the most worry, stress, frustration, wrath, and hatred you have ever felt in a relationship with another person.
But what’s a better way to remind yourself that you’re not alone than to look at some memes? Average Parent Problems is an Instagram page that dedicates its postings to, well, parenting and its universally experienced problems. The page currently has over 458K followers and is run by an influencer called Ilana Wiles.
Let’s learn a little more about the creator of the page! Ilana describes herself in the following manner on her blog, Mommy Shorts: “I’m a working mom from NYC who writes a blog instead of sleeping. I have two daughters. Harlow is seven years old and Mazzy is ten. If you think you have more adorable children, Mazzy and Harlow will challenge your children to a cuteness contest. Where everyone will automatically tie. Because pitting our kids against each other is totally NOT COOL. (Although I do it all the time.)”
The blogger then added: “I worked as a creative director in advertising for over 15 years before I quit to focus on Mommy Shorts full-time in November 2013. Using this blog to earn a living is more work than I ever imagined but nothing beats the flexibility of running your own business when you have kids.”
Data from a 2020 poll by diaper-rash firm Boudreaux’s Butt Paste shows that just 12% of parents feel ready when they have their first kid, and most of you would probably agree that such a figure isn’t particularly shocking.
The idea that people can only be ready for children after checking off certain items on a checklist has been floating about for a very long time. And while it’s unquestionably true that having a degree and a stable and well-paying career, being in a secure relationship, and owning a home will allow you to handle parenthood better, there’s one aspect of this notion that is a little faulty: you will never truly be “ready” to have kids.
It's sort of similar to how you’re already considered an adult, but despite that, no matter how many birthdays pass, you simply never feel like one.
Time will tick, and chances are that you won’t ever wake up and suddenly feel like you’re finally in the right position to tackle parenthood.
For instance, most individuals choose to delay having children until they are financially stable – however, let’s face it, there’s no such thing as “enough money,” unless you’re one of the Kardashians of course. Now, this doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t get prepared at all; it just means that there isn’t a clear checkpoint for that.
You can never know enough, which is another important aspect to remember. Most people have no idea what they’re doing with their lives, let alone what they should be doing and/or how they should care for another human being.
We’re all learning as we go, and let’s not forget that every child is unique, so you won’t be able to find a manual that will provide you with all the advice you need to make the process smooth and easy. Do whatever you see fit, read as many guides as you want, and take however much time you need – but do it with confidence and don’t compare yourself to others.
