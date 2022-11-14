Hugs, giggles, and their first I-love-yous, whopping bills, tantrums, and a constant state of worry – parenthood is a rocky journey that will reward you one day and make you contemplate your choices the next.

It’s a common occurrence to feel exhausted and burnt out; at the end of the day, it’s not your usual 9 to 5 where you eagerly await tapping out on a lovely Friday evening, knowing that you’ve got a couple of days to spend in your own company.

Caring for a child can suck the life out of you, especially given how the modern world expects you to juggle a million things at a time. It’s a demanding job that needs your complete dedication; however, it’s crucial to realize that everyone feels the weight of parenthood at some point or another, so don’t beat yourself up over it, and get ready to have a little fun with these parenting memes.

More info: Instagram