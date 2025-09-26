My 10 Favorite Places To Experience Autumn Magic In The Far North
Autumn is one of my favorite seasons. The landscape first turns yellow, then orange, before snow eventually covers everything in white. The season is short and intense — it always feels like I want to be everywhere at once. There are fells to hike, riverbanks where mist drifts between the trees, marshes rich with cranberries and wildlife, or simply wide-open bogs glowing in deep autumn tones.
For a brief moment, nature looks completely different than at any other time of year. The scenery feels fragile yet empowering — fleeting but unforgettable. As a photographer, I’ve always tried to make the most of this season by exploring as many places as possible. Here are some of my favorite autumn destinations in Finland and Swedish Lapland, where the fall colors truly come alive.
Stora Sjöfallet, Sweden
Another stunning destination in northern Sweden is Stora Sjöfallet National Park. Its varied landscapes offer excellent day hikes, views over lakes, and more possibilities hiking with dogs, since areas outside the park boundaries allow more flexibility. We have often hiked in such areas with our dog. You can even take a boat ride to Saltoluokta and then continue into the fells on foot.
Nearby is the wonderful Naturum Laponia Visitor Center, which I highly recommend visiting along the way.
What unites all these places is their unique landscape, transformed by the vibrant colors of autumn. Each has given me unforgettable moments as a photographer, always searching for something truly moving. These are some of my favorite autumn destinations so far – and some of the most photogenic places I know.
Pallas-Yllästunturi National Park, Finland
Pallas is one of Finland’s most famous national parks, located in Muonio. The classic Hetta–Pallas hiking trail runs here, and every autumn the fells put on a spectacular show of color. On a foggy morning, I chose to explore the wetlands and old forests lower down instead of climbing into the misty fells. The bogs glowed in autumn tones, lit by the soft morning sun – a different but equally stunning perspective.
Sarek National Park, Sweden
One of the most breathtaking autumn landscapes I’ve seen lies near Sarek National Park in Swedish Lapland, with views over the Rapadalen valley. To reach this vantage point, you must hike about 48 kilometers roundtrip, but every step is worth it. In autumn, the scenery is unforgettable – though it’s important to remember how unpredictable mountain weather can be. Better to be cautious than overly eager here.
Tuntsa Wilderness, Finland
The Tuntsa wilderness in Finland is one of the most remote places I know. A long gravel road leads there, with no shops or permanent settlements nearby. Visitors are mostly hunters or hikers. While the area has large clear-cut sections, there are also old forests and beautiful untouched landscapes. It’s not a place to go without proper preparation, but with good planning, autumn here is truly spectacular.
Oulanka National Park, Finland
The river valley of Oulanka is one of my favorite places to photograph and visit. For three years I dreamed of capturing the perfect autumn mist photo here. Each time I visited, there was either too much fog or none at all. Finally, one morning everything aligned – the right amount of mist, the sunrise illuminating the scene just perfectly. At last, I got the photograph I had imagined.
Kilpisjärvi, Finland
Perhaps the most famous autumn destination in Finland is Kilpisjärvi. The slopes of the fells glow with golden-yellow and orange birch trees, creating a magical scene. On sunny days it feels impossible to even blink, afraid you might miss something. The ground is ablaze with color – grouse berry leaves and bilberry shrubs competing in shades of red. Willow grouse, mountain hares, and reindeer wander through the landscape, preparing for winter just as nature does.
Saana, Finland’s most famous fell, dominates the Kilpisjärvi skyline. From the lakeside below, you can capture a stunning view of Saana framed by autumn colors. I sometimes wonder if every Finn who loves autumn has visited Kilpisjärvi at least once.
Konttainen, Finland
Konttainen is one of the most recognizable landmarks near Ruka. The hill rises 407 meters high, and the hike to the top is only a few kilometers. Most photos are taken from the summit, but in autumn, the view from the lake below is even more magical. The steep slope is beautifully framed by golden leaves, making it a sight worth admiring before climbing to the top.
Myllykoski, Oulanka
Another highlight in Oulanka is Myllykoski, where an old mill stands beside the river. The rapid is now mostly used by whitewater rafters. You can visit on a short hike or take the longer Little Bear Trail (Pieni Karhunkierros). The spot is very popular, and during peak season you might even have to queue at the suspension bridge to get a view of the mill.
Pyhä, Finland
In the Pyhätunturi area I once saw bogs in full autumn color. On a frosty morning, dwarf birches glowed red along the edge of the marsh, with a reindeer grazing nearby. Pyhä is also a great destination for families, offering plenty of easy day trails for children to explore nature safely.
Utsjoki, Finland
One of the northernmost places I’ve experienced autumn is Utsjoki. The Tenojoki River runs here, surrounded by fells. From the felltops, the views down into the valley are breathtaking. I once witnessed the landscape glowing red at higher elevations, while the valley below was still waiting for its peak colors. The short hike up to any of these fells is rewarded but this time I got one of the most beautiful autumn lunch spots I know.
I have a friend who moved to Finland. I already envied her, but this makes it double.
