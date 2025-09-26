ADVERTISEMENT

Autumn is one of my favorite seasons. The landscape first turns yellow, then orange, before snow eventually covers everything in white. The season is short and intense — it always feels like I want to be everywhere at once. There are fells to hike, riverbanks where mist drifts between the trees, marshes rich with cranberries and wildlife, or simply wide-open bogs glowing in deep autumn tones.

For a brief moment, nature looks completely different than at any other time of year. The scenery feels fragile yet empowering — fleeting but unforgettable. As a photographer, I’ve always tried to make the most of this season by exploring as many places as possible. Here are some of my favorite autumn destinations in Finland and Swedish Lapland, where the fall colors truly come alive.

More info: eevamakinen.com | Instagram | Facebook