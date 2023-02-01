Ah, Australia — the land of marine reserves and vegemite, where people use “barbie” to refer to “barbecue,” and everyone tries their hardest to make words as short and fun as possible. But Australian slang doesn’t stop here. If you’ve been lucky enough to visit the country (or have one of your friends from Down Under visit you), you’ve probably noticed that Australians have their own way of speaking.

Understanding Australian slang can be difficult at first, especially if you’re not a native English speaker. After all, Aussie slang reflects the country’s unique culture, history, and personality — a mix of British, Irish, and First Nations influences with a dash of the Australian humor and sarcasm that we absolutely love. The country gave birth to unique words that make it sound like everyone is talking in code, and while some of these terms are so common they’ve made their way into mainstream English (“selfie,” “no worries”), others remain exclusively Aussie-isms. 

Learning Australian idioms can be tough for anyone who isn’t actually from Down Under, but have no fear — we’ve got your back! We’ve done some research and come up with an authentic Aussie slang word list so that next time someone drops “she’ll be right” or “g’day” into a conversation, you’ll know exactly what they’re talking about. And if you happen to be in Oz yourself, we promise this list will come in handy when chatting with locals. Ready to learn how to speak like an Aussie?

#1

“Banana bender”

Meaning: someone from Queensland.

collinsdictionary.com Report

#2

“Akubra”

Meaning: a type of hat worn by farmers and cattlemen.

anu.edu.au Report

#3

“Dinkum”

Meaning: trustworthy, authentic, genuine.

anu.edu.au Report

#4

“Fair suck of the sauce bottle”

Meaning: used to implore someone to be more reasonable and fair.

anu.edu.au Report

#5

“Flat out like a lizard drinking”

Meaning: as fast as possible.

anu.edu.au Report

#6

“Laughing gear”

Meaning: a person’s mouth.

collinsdictionary.com Report

#7

“Put a sock in it”

Meaning: used to tell someone to shut up and stop being so loud.

dictionary.cambridge.org Report

This isn't Australian, it's British.

#8

“Do the Harry”

Meaning: quickly get away from a difficult situation.

urbandictionary.com Report

#9

“Crikey”

Meaning: an expression of surprise and amazement.

dictionary.com Report

#10

“Galah”

Meaning: a loud-mouthed idiot, a fool.

urbandictionary.com Report

#11

“The ant’s pants”

Meaning: something exceptional.

anu.edu.au Report

#12

“Bogan”

Meaning: someone who is not well-educated or well-mannered.

anu.edu.au Report

#13

“Bogey”

Meaning: to swim, to bathe.

anu.edu.au Report

#14

“Dunny”

Meaning: an outdoor toilet.

anu.edu.au Report

#15

“Emu bob”

Meaning: the act or process of picking up rubbish.

anu.edu.au Report

#16

“Jumbuck”

Meaning: a male sheep.

anu.edu.au Report

#17

“King-hit”

Meaning: a sudden knock-out punch.

anu.edu.au Report

#18

“What’s the John Dory?”

Meaning: “what’s going on?”

quora.com Report

This is cockney rhyming slang: "John Dory" = "Story", as in "What's the story?"

#19

“A dog’s breakfast”

Meaning: something chaotic or not done well.

merriam-webster.com Report

#20

“Ripsnorter”

Meaning: something or someone that is intense or extraordinary.

collinsdictionary.com Report

#21

“Pull the wool over your eyes”

Meaning: to trick someone into believing something that isn’t true.

dictionary.cambridge.org Report

Again, not uniquely Australian.

#22

“Dog’s eye”

Meaning: another way to refer to a meat pie.

urbandictionary.com Report

#23

“Ocker”

Meaning: an uncultured Australian man.

dictionary.com Report

#24

“Have a go, you mug”

Meaning: invite someone to try harder or do better.

perthwalkabout.com Report

#25

“Cooee”

Meaning: used to get someone’s attention or give a warning.

merriam-webster.com Report

Another not Australian one.

#26

“Hit the frog and toad”

Meaning: to go away or depart.

thefreedictionary.com Report

"To hit the road". It's more rhyming slang.

#27

“Barbecue stopper”

Meaning: a topic of public interest, especially if it’s about politics.

anu.edu.au Report

#28

“Berley”

Meaning: a bait scattered on the water and used to attract fish.

anu.edu.au Report

#29

“Billabong”

Meaning: when a branch of a river forms a pool or lagoon, usually made by water flowing from the main stream following a flood.

anu.edu.au Report

#30

“Blind Freddy”

Meaning: someone who’s not very observant or quick to notice things.

anu.edu.au Report

#31

“Currency lad”

Meaning: a person born in Australia.

anu.edu.au Report

#32

“Dob”

Meaning: to incriminate someone for a wrongdoing.

anu.edu.au Report

To dob someone in. British.

#33

“Full up to dolly’s wax”

Meaning: when you have eaten enough.

anu.edu.au Report

#34

“Earbash”

Meaning: to talk too much to someone, overwhelming them with a lot of words.

anu.edu.au Report

#35

“Fremantle doctor”

Meaning: a nice sea breeze that makes it feel cooler on a hot summer day.

anu.edu.au Report

#36

“Happy as Larry”

Meaning: really happy.

anu.edu.au Report

This one is Kiwi in origin, not Aussie.

#37

“Mozzie”

Meaning: a mosquito.

anu.edu.au Report

#38

“Neenish tart”

Meaning: a sweet pastry case filled with mock cream and sometimes jam, topped with icing.

anu.edu.au Report

#39

“Stir the possum”

Meaning: to make things more interesting, to cause excitement or controversy.

anu.edu.au Report

#40

“Rort”

Meaning: to scam someone, a fraudulent practice.

anu.edu.au Report

#41

“Stoush”

Meaning: to fight.

anu.edu.au Report

#42

“Have a Captain Cook”

Meaning: to take a quick look or glance at someone or something casually and without much attention.

thefreedictionary.com Report

#43

“Stubbie”

Meaning: a small beer.

collinsdictionary.com Report

#44

“Better than a ham sandwich”

Meaning: when something is not particularly good or exciting but still better than nothing.

thefreedictionary.com Report

#45

“Buckley’s chance”

Meaning: something unlikely to happen, no chance of it happening.

wiktionary.org Report

#46

“Bushman’s handkerchief”

Meaning: when someone uses their hands instead of a tissue or handkerchief to blow their nose.

thefreedictionary.com Report

#47

“Onya bike”

Meaning: “get out of here and stop bothering me.”

thefreedictionary.com Report

#48

“Gone walkabout”

Meaning: when something has gone walkabout, it means it’s missing, especially because someone has taken it.

dictionary.cambridge.org Report

#49

“Dag”

Meaning: a person who doesn’t have much style or character.

anu.edu.au Report

#50

“Bandicoot”

Meaning: really unhappy.

anu.edu.au Report

#51

“Billy”

Meaning: a container used to boil water or cook over a fire.

anu.edu.au Report

#52

“Billycart”

Meaning: a homemade go-kart for kids.

anu.edu.au Report

#53

“Shoot through like a Bondi tram”

Meaning: to leave quickly or do something fast.

anu.edu.au Report

#54

“Boofhead”

Meaning: someone who is not very smart or acts foolishly.

anu.edu.au Report

#55

“Bonzer”

Meaning: really good, fantastic.

anu.edu.au Report

#56

“Chook”

Meaning: a chicken.

anu.edu.au Report

#57

“Chunder”

Meaning: to puke.

anu.edu.au Report

#58

“Cobber”

Meaning: a friend, a buddy.

anu.edu.au Report

#59

“Firie”

Meaning: a firefighter.

anu.edu.au Report

#60

“Flash as a rat with a gold tooth”

Meaning: someone dressed too flashy and showy, usually implies there’s something shady about them and they shouldn’t be trusted.

anu.edu.au Report

#61

“Furphy”

Meaning: an untrue rumor or story, usually absurd and improbable.

anu.edu.au Report

#62

“Gilgai”

Meaning: a small lake formed from a depression in the soil surface.

anu.edu.au Report

#63

“Grey nomad”

Meaning: a retired person who travels around Australia in a camper van, caravan, or motor home.

anu.edu.au Report

#64

“Hip-pocket nerve”

Meaning: an imaginary nerve that gets triggered when demands are made on one’s money.

anu.edu.au Report

#65

“Fit as a mallee bull”

Meaning: strong and healthy.

anu.edu.au Report

#66

“Plonk”

Meaning: cheap, low-quality wine.

anu.edu.au Report

#67

“Seachange”

Meaning: a major lifestyle change, especially when you move from a city to a seaside town.

anu.edu.au Report

#68

“Tall poppy”

Meaning: a successful person who attracts envy and hostility.

anu.edu.au Report

#69

“Trackie daks”

Meaning: tracksuit trousers.

anu.edu.au Report

#70

“True blue”

Meaning: genuine and loyal.

anu.edu.au Report

#71

“Wowser”

Meaning: a killjoy; someone who openly opposes behaviors they consider immoral and sinful, like drinking alcohol.

anu.edu.au Report

#72

“Fair go”

Meaning: when you want someone to be fair and reasonable in their actions.

dictionary.cambridge.org Report

#73

“She’ll be right”

Meaning: “everything will be okay.”

wiktionary.org Report

#74

“Six of one and half a dozen of the other”

Meaning: when both options are about the same and it doesn’t really matter which one you choose.

dictionary.cambridge.org Report

#75

“Drongo”

Meaning: stupid, idiot.

urbandictionary.com Report

#76

“Ambo”

Meaning: an ambulance operator.

anu.edu.au Report

#77

“Anzac biscuit”

Meaning: a type of cookie with oats and golden syrup in it.

anu.edu.au Report

#78

“Barrack for”

Meaning: to cheer for someone, usually by shouting words of encouragement.

anu.edu.au Report

#79

“Big note”

Meaning: showing off one’s wealth.

anu.edu.au Report

#80

“Bikie”

Meaning: a member of a motorcycle gang.

anu.edu.au Report

#81

“Blouse”

Meaning: to win a race or competition by a small margin.

anu.edu.au Report

#82

“Lairy”

Meaning: vulgar and flashily dressed.

anu.edu.au Report

#83

“Mad as a cut snake”

Meaning: intense anger.

anu.edu.au Report

#84

“Bingle”

Meaning: a minor crash, a collision.

anu.edu.au Report

