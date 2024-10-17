Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
As A Girl, I Hitchhiked Solo To Places You Probably Wouldn’t Dare To Go

Travel

Monika Maasai
Community member
Hi, my name is Monika. I am a Polish traveler and pro hitchhiker who travels on the verge of common sense and a tight budget. In the past 10 years of traveling the world, I have hitchhiked alone through countries considered by many as dangerous. I have been to Pakistan, Afghanistan, Congo, Angola, Sudan, and more.

Find my adventures on Instagram.

More info: Instagram

#1

Hitchhiking A Ride In Bamyan, Afghanistan

Hitchhiking A Ride In Bamyan, Afghanistan

#2

Chilling With Himba, Namibia

Chilling With Himba, Namibia

In the background, you can spot my tent.

#3

Crossed Democratic Republic Of Congo From West To East

Crossed Democratic Republic Of Congo From West To East

#4

2nd Highest Waterfall In Africa Kalambo Falls

2nd Highest Waterfall In Africa Kalambo Falls

I walked 40 km through the forest alone to get there.

#5

Posing With Henna During Mehendi Celebrations In Pakistan

Posing With Henna During Mehendi Celebrations In Pakistan

#6

Spent 3 Weeks On A Barge Going Upstream River Congo

Spent 3 Weeks On A Barge Going Upstream River Congo

#7

My Tent In A Kenyan Village

My Tent In A Kenyan Village

#8

In Sudan

In Sudan

#9

Pitched My Tent On A Viewing Point To Blyderiver Canyon In South Africa

Pitched My Tent On A Viewing Point To Blyderiver Canyon In South Africa

#10

All Alone Next To The Meroe Pyramids In Sudan

All Alone Next To The Meroe Pyramids In Sudan

