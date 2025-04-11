75 Artists Speak Out Through The Color Of Rebellion

ADVERTISEMENT

Art has long been a tool for social change, an unfiltered voice of defiance against oppression, injustice, and conformity. The Color of Rebellion is a groundbreaking online art exhibit that showcases the power of visual expression in questioning authority and inspiring societal reform.

This online exhibition brings together a diverse collection of works by artists from around the world, each using their medium to challenge societal expecatation, protest injustice, and give voice to the silenced. From bold painting to thought-provoking sculpture, the exhibit explores themes of resistance, revolution, and resilience.

In a time when activism is increasingly digital, The Color of Rebellion highlights how art transcends physical spaces, sparking dialogues and awareness from screens to screen. The works featured in the exhibit serve as both a mirror and a catalyst—reflecting the struggles of marginalized communities while urging collective unity for a more just world.

Whether through striking colors, raw emotion, or symbolic imagery, the artists featured in The Color of Rebellion prove that art is not just about aesthetics—it is a force of change, a call to action, and a reminder that rebellion, too, can be inspiring.

Hosted by Inside Small Art Exhibits, the virtual exhibit is on view from April 15 – June 15. Curated by Lisa D’Amico with guest curators, Michael Craft and Andrew Maisonette, visit www.insidesmall.com.

PARTICIPATING ARTISTS: Ann Constantino Beck, Aviva Y Sakolsky, Barbara Chen, Dan White, Collette Fournier, Debbie Silberberg, Elizabeth Lauri, Fran Sisco, Franklin Silva, Gina Petrecca, Greer Jonas, Inez Sieben, Jack Milazzo, Janet Pirozzi Riolo, Joe LaMattina, Lisa Quinn, Marie McNicholas, Nat Moss, Neil Lavey, Pam Malone, Shanikah Bennett, Susan Pollet, Tatyana Polyak, Zoila Cordova, Yvette Jones, Wendy Villa, Tyana Soto, Terry Pasquale, Taylor Green, Tala Atkinson & Georgie Williamson, Susan Hillary, Samuel Giardina, Ruth Geneslaw, Rich Wagner, Rachel Williams, Neetu Singhal, Mark Blickley, Marie Hines Cowan, Lonna Kelly, Karen E. Gersch, Jon H. Davis, Jerry Michalak, Hilda Green Demsky, Gary Saretzky, Eugenie Diserio, Elliot Appel, Elenor Denker, Ed Haas, DJ Stenson, Diane Rosen, Debra Livingston, David K. Dixon, Crystalyn Whitaker Nelson, Crystal Davis, Coleen Tyler, Christina Stow, Christie Rose, Cass McVety, Cat Delett, Carmen Einfinger, Beth Kearney, Bela Fidel, Barbara, Armstrong, Annette Jaret, Anne H. Pollack, Ann Bruns, Angela Denise, Andrew Hollimon, Andrew Courtney, Alex Ranniello, Afreen Fatima, Ben Cuison, Cheryl Chapin

