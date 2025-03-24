7 Artists Capture Spring In Timeless Blooms

ADVERTISEMENT

The Art Gallery at the Rockefeller State Park Preserve welcomes the arrival of spring with 'Timeless Blooms', a captivating exhibition that honors the annual bloom of the preserve's Japanese Tree Peony Garden.

The resilience and beauty of nature is captured by the seven featured artists: Svetlana Askenazy, Barbara Chen, Ellen Denuto, Soo Kim, Doris Mady, Joe LaMattina, and Arabela Wilson. Each artist brings their unique perspective to the exhibit, offering interpretations of floral beauty through a variety of artistic styles and mediums. Their works encapsulate the ephemeral nature of flowers while emphasizing their timeless allure.

Visitors to Timeless Blooms will experience a collection of paintings and photography that immerses the viewers in the vivid colors, delicate forms, and dynamic compositions that celebrate the essence of spring.

Set within the Rockefeller State Park Preserve, a location renowned for its commitment to the arts and natural conservation, 'Timeless Blooms' finds the perfect backdrop among the preserve’s lush landscape and blossoming peonies. The combination of artistic expression and natural beauty offers an unforgettable experience, making this exhibit a must-visit for art and nature enthusiasts alike.

The exhibition’s reception will be held on May 10th, from 1:00pm to 3:00pm, with a rain date of May 11th at 125 Phelps Way, Pleasantville, New York. Curated by Lisa D’Amico, the art gallery exhibit is open to the public from May 1 - June 30. Gallery hours are 9:00am - 4:30pm daily, or by appointment. For more information, visit @rockefellergallery on Instagram and Facebook.

More info: Instagram