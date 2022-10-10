We all have our fair share of love for Disney. Some of us have only memories of sentiments from childhood, and some are still obsessed with Disney characters to this day.

Nowadays, technology has come far enough for us to finally see a few Disney masterpieces come to life in a movie adaptation. And for some, that has opened new horizons for creativity.

Ema Rajabova is an artist with a great passion for Disney. She creates a lot of fan art, but one of her projects draws our attention the most. She has united the characters from movies and cartoons in one drawing in a way that it seems like they met up in the same universe.

More info: Instagram

#1

Genie

Genie

art_of_ema



#2

Mad Hatter

Mad Hatter

art_of_ema



#3

Mulan

Mulan

art_of_ema



#4

Belle

Belle

art_of_ema



#5

Evil Witch

Evil Witch

art_of_ema



Eline
Eline
Community Member
1 hour ago

Both are pretty




#6

Aurora

Aurora

art_of_ema



#7

Jasmine

Jasmine

art_of_ema



#8

Belle

Belle

art_of_ema



#9

Beast

Beast

art_of_ema



#10

Alice In Wonderland

Alice In Wonderland

art_of_ema



Eline
Eline
Community Member
1 hour ago

Isn't Alice( the disney one) supposed to be a child?




#11

Giselle

Giselle

art_of_ema



#12

Cinderella

Cinderella

art_of_ema



Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
41 minutes ago (edited)

Lavender blue, dilly-dilly/ lavender green/ If you were king, dilly-dilly/ You'd need a queen




#13

Gaston

Gaston

art_of_ema



#14

Mowgli

Mowgli

art_of_ema



#15

Prince Edward

Prince Edward

art_of_ema



#16

Anastasia And Drizella Traiman

Anastasia And Drizella Traiman

art_of_ema




