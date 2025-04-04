Artist Spotlight: Lingyi Kong — Designing Pathways Between Culture And Technology

ADVERTISEMENT

At the dynamic crossroads of design, technology, and identity, Lingyi Kong stands out as a trailblazer. As the co-founder of Mars Pharaoh Studio and a faculty member at Parsons School of Design, she has emerged as a powerful force in the global creative arena, celebrated for her groundbreaking contributions to branding, creative technology, and interactive design.

Her most recent work, Her Way Home, is more than a performance—it is a cultural movement. Created for the New England Conservatory, this multimedia project celebrates the resilience and artistry of Asian female musicians, using design as a narrative bridge between heritage and innovation. Combining evocative soundscapes with a rhythmically driven visual system, the project transforms personal stories of migration, memory, and belonging into a multi-sensory experience.

More info: lingyikongart.com

At the heart of Her Way Home is Lingyi’s visual identity system, which guides audiences through a dual-directional narrative: returning to one’s roots while imagining new futures. Drawing inspiration from musical composition, traditional attire, and digital interactivity, the design language is built on visual rhythms that echo harmonic structures. The logo itself, shaped by elements from traditional Asian musician garments, becomes a cultural emblem that balances past and present.

“The idea of pathways—both literal and symbolic—was key to the project,” Lingyi explains. “It shaped how we framed identity and cultural continuity, and how design could support that journey.”

A Gold winner at the MUSE Design Awards and Indigo Design Awards, Her Way Home stands as a testament to Lingyi’s philosophy: design is not just visual, it is emotional, strategic, and deeply human. Her work fuses experimental coding, branding systems, and platform-responsive storytelling. Through digital platforms like TikTok and Instagram, the project transcends traditional performance formats, reaching global audiences and reimagining how cultural narratives are told.

Lingyi’s background uniquely informs her creative path. With her roots in both traditional art and digital systems, she has exhibited work in major institutions around the world. Her academic role at Parsons is an extension of her mission to empower future designers through technological literacy and critical storytelling.

“I want people to understand that design isn’t just about aesthetics,” she says. “It’s about problem-solving, research, empathy, and creating impact.”

Her process is deeply experimental. She approaches each project as a system: a blend of human interaction, data, and visual poetry. Whether crafting a motion identity or a real-time interactive prototype, Lingyi believes in letting ideas evolve through iteration and collaboration.

In Her Way Home, that meant co-creating with musicians, testing visuals through feedback loops, and adapting the interface for mobile and digital audiences. The result is a visual system that is both precise and poetic, rooted in cultural memory while looking ahead to new design frontiers.

Lingyi’s advocacy for inclusive and community-driven design is central to her practice. She works with underrepresented creatives to bridge access gaps in technology, believing that digital platforms can serve as powerful spaces for cultural preservation and innovation.

Asked what advice she’d give to emerging designers, Lingyi is clear: “Stay curious, stay collaborative, and always design with purpose. Let your work mean something.”

As Her Way Home prepares to tour Asia in 2025, Lingyi continues to inspire a new generation of designers to explore the space where design becomes not just a tool, but a voice—a way home.

