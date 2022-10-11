Artist Continues To Create Comics That Show What Family Life Is Like Now With Two Cats (70 New Pics) Interview With Artist
Since the beginning of quarantine, we see more and more artists getting the courage to express themselves in an artistic way that is considered to be very sensitive. But in the end, doing what you love is the reward worth trying for.
That is what Ellen, the creator of Pizza Cake Comic, did. Her comics feature topics of her daily life with the family, inner monologues, and her two adorable cats. The observations of her daily life turn into uplifting comics that have previously received a lot of love from our community. This time we are sharing the newest edition that will definitely make your day a little better.
Bored Panda reached out to Ellen to uncover how her comics have evolved.
“Since last time, I've added more of my family and real-life experiences to the comics. We also have a new addition to our home after we adopted a grey kitty that we named Jade! She's very sweet, but she and Honey are total opposites who don't always get along, which, of course, makes for some great comic material.”
Ellen creates fun and relatable comics that are more down-to-earth. They include a lot of her family interactions, personal life struggles as an artist, and now new interactions between her two cats, the one we are familiar with - Honey, and a new family addition - Jade.
The previous post with Ellen’s comics has received a lot of love from the Bored Panda community. We were wondering how the comics have influenced the artist’s life.
“The comics have become a much bigger part of my life since I spoke to you last! I've gotten a lot more attention online, which has led to lots of great opportunities for me. I've been asked to do lots of commissions, company ads, a children's book, and even work on a video game!”
Since there are a fair amount of situations with family members in these comics, we were wondering how it makes them feel about being portrayed in the series.
“My family members love being in the comics, I always ask permission if I want to feature somebody, but usually, people approach me asking to be in them! My sisters, mom, and husband are the most supportive people ever, and they're all hilarious, so it's great to work with them. My kids also love being in the comics, and my daughter says she wants to make her own comics someday.”
Cyberbullying and trolls are as old as the internet itself. Spreading negativity and writing hateful comments as a form of seeking revenge or attention, out of boredom or for personal amusement is the definition of trolling, and the only way to escape is by identifying and restricting access if possible. Artists tend to be the target of trolls, and therefore, Ellen has shared her experiences with cyberbullies in her comics.
“The reason I make comics is to make people laugh and help remind folks not to take life too seriously. The world is full of bad stuff, and it can be easy to feel negative in the face of everything that is going on around us. If people can find joy in my comics and share that with their loved ones to brighten their day a bit too, then that's all that matters to me. I also feature myself dealing with 'internet trolls' as a theme in my comics because it is a part of my life posting content online. The goal is to make people laugh and remind us to be kind and that there are real humans on the other side of the screen.”
Out of all her artwork, we asked if Ellen would be able to choose her favorite comic so far.
Here is what the artist wrote: “It's hard to pick a favorite comic. I did one recently about thinking I would have a great month and then ending up with a broken ankle, being sick for weeks, and then losing power for a while after a hurricane (all real things that happened last month). I love it because it's so exasperating that all I can do is laugh, you have to laugh! When everything's falling apart and going horribly, and you just want to scream, that's when you need cheering up the most, and it's good to have a reminder you're not alone. I can't tell you how many people wrote to me after that comic, sharing all the bad things that happened to them on vacation, their honeymoon, or the first week of college. It's a great reminder that everyone is going through their stuff.”
After a great success story, we were wondering what the artist's plans are and if there is anything she would like to share.
“I have lots of plans for the future, I'm working on compiling a book of my comics, and I was also thinking about making a children's book based on my two cats! I plan on making comics for a very long time, so there will be lots of fun and exciting stuff to come in the future.”
If you enjoy “Pizza Cake Comics”, we are happy to share that there is more the artist creates.
“I do have a mini-comic series on Patreon featuring my cats called Cat Lessons with Honey, where my chubby tabby shares tidbits of feline wisdom with the world. Also, I do recreate some of my comic characters on Patreon, if people want to join, they can unlock those cosplays, there are already quite a few up there, and I do more every month. I love to interact online, and I also send out free, signed artwork to VIP Patreon members who have been signed up for at least 6 months!”
Feel free to join Ellen's fan base and while you are at it, let us know which comic is your favorite thus far!