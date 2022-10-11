Since the beginning of quarantine, we see more and more artists getting the courage to express themselves in an artistic way that is considered to be very sensitive. But in the end, doing what you love is the reward worth trying for.

That is what Ellen, the creator of Pizza Cake Comic, did. Her comics feature topics of her daily life with the family, inner monologues, and her two adorable cats. The observations of her daily life turn into uplifting comics that have previously received a lot of love from our community. This time we are sharing the newest edition that will definitely make your day a little better.

