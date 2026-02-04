ADVERTISEMENT

Artist Vidhinaik is back with more of the kind of clever visual magic that makes you do a double-take. If you missed her last feature here on Bored Panda, her whole thing is taking an ordinary real-life photo and “finishing” it with simple, cartoonish drawings that suddenly turn random objects into characters, scenes, and little punchlines.

A bent straw becomes a long neck. A stain turns into a creature with an attitude. A spoon transforms into a prop, a prop becomes a plot, and suddenly, a completely normal moment looks like it’s been caught mid-adventure. The drawings are intentionally minimal, but that’s what makes them work: she isn’t overpowering the photo; she’s collaborating with it.

Let us know in the comments which ones are your favorites, and, of course, check out all of her work on her Instagram page.

More info: Instagram

#1

Kitchen sponge turned into a cartoon scene with a happy character next to soap dispenser, showcasing everyday places creatively.

What’s especially fun is how much her art relies on everyday noticing. You can tell she’s the kind of person who sees faces in patterns, stories in shadows, and comedy in bad luck. The result feels light, playful, and oddly satisfying, like the world is full of half-finished cartoons just waiting for someone to connect the dots.
    #2

    Frying pan with eggs turned into cartoon island scenes with boats, palm trees, and sunbathers by artist.

    #3

    A cityscape with a cartoon fork twirling roads like spaghetti in creative everyday place cartoon scenes.

    #4

    Hand holding an ice cream cone with a cartoon skier drawn on the soft serve, blending everyday places with cartoon scenes.

    #5

    Cartoon scene of a giant hand extinguishing a cigarette on a street pothole, turning everyday places into art.

    #6

    Cartoon hand holding a ship in a bottle over a coastal scene, blending everyday places with cartoon scenes by artist Vidhi Naik.

    #7

    Cartoon armadillo with Sydney Opera House shells, blending everyday places into creative cartoon scenes by artist.

    #8

    A digital artwork showing an artist turning an everyday beach scene into a cartoon zipper opening to reveal the ocean.

    #9

    Cartoon musician playing saxophone added to random everyday urban scene with transmission tower and power lines background.

    #10

    Cartoon scene of a hand painting a building shaped like fingers using nail polish in an everyday place artwork.

    #11

    Cartoon scene by artist showing Nespresso capsules as coffee cups and machine in an everyday outdoor setting.

    #12

    Cartoon scene of a robot walking a dog sculpture, showcasing creative art turning everyday places into little cartoon scenes.

    #13

    Cartoon character inspired by everyday places, creatively turned into a little cartoon scene by this artist.

    #14

    Cartoon Yoda character in front of a Japanese temple at night, showcasing artist’s everyday places turned cartoon scenes.

    #15

    Cartoon character merges with a train nose at a station, showcasing how an artist turns everyday places into little cartoon scenes.

    #16

    Cartoon monk sitting meditating on croissant in bowl with incense, creative artist turning everyday places into cartoon scenes.

    #17

    Cartoon scene of a giant pink star character integrated into an everyday urban riverside setting by the artist.

    #18

    Two cups of matcha tea with cartoon frogs added, showcasing this artist turning everyday places into little cartoon scenes.

    #19

    Traditional pagoda building creatively transformed with cartoon-style cream and berry decorations by artist.

    #20

    Cartoon scene by artist blending everyday street and blooming trees with animated character holding flowers and hearts above.

    #21

    Cartoon scene of a 35mm film roll and winding film strip added to an everyday airport setting by artist.

    #22

    Amusement park swing ride with cartoon baby illustration added, blending everyday place into little cartoon scenes.

    #23

    Cartoon hands interact with Burj Khalifa, turning everyday places into creative little cartoon scenes by the artist.

    #24

    Sydney Opera House with cartoon shark illustration added, showcasing artist turning everyday places into creative cartoon scenes.

    #25

    Ancient ruins with cartoon art of a giant bird in striped clothes integrated into the scene by an artist.

    #26

    Cartoon Santa and reindeer added to a yellow tram in a city street, showcasing artist's everyday places turned into cartoon scenes.

    #27

    Cartoon scene of a large hand pointing at a rooftop antenna on a building in a creative everyday place artwork.

    #28

    Streetlight transformed into a cartoon skewer with colorful vegetables and smoke by an artist turning everyday places into scenes.

    #29

    Cartoon pirate boy uses airplane engine as a telescope, showcasing artist turning everyday places into little cartoon scenes.

    #30

    Cartoon scene artwork by artist transforms building into giant character eating cityscape with drooling expression in daylight.

    #31

    Cartoon pirate ship and character creatively integrated with Louis Vuitton building in everyday place cartoon scene.

    #32

    Cartoon scene of a hand throwing a dart at a dartboard in a busy city street, blending everyday places with art.

    #33

    Cartoon warrior character digitally added to an everyday street scene with historic architecture on a clear blue sky day.

    #34

    Cartoon scene of a cheerful character in a hat dancing over modern buildings, showcasing artist’s everyday place transformations.

    #35

    Sagrada Familia with cartoon candelabra and matchstick added, showcasing artist turning everyday places into cartoon scenes.

    #36

    Cartoon scene by artist blending everyday building into a whimsical character with a hat and mustache on city street.

    #37

    Cartoon character sitting with a coffee cup on a skyscraper roof in a city, showing everyday places turned into cartoon scenes.

    #38

    Cartoon DJ character with headphones scratching giant vinyl records over an aerial cityscape in creative artwork.

    #39

    Cartoon artist transforms rocky landscape into a Flintstones-inspired scene with Bed Rock sign and animated character.

    #40

    Cartoon art transforms a highway scene into a giant syringe held by a blue hand, blending everyday places with creative illustrations.

    #41

    Cartoon aliens added to a cityscape turning everyday urban scene into a playful little cartoon scene.

    #42

    Cartoon crab character added to everyday urban scene, blending art with random places in creative cartoon scenes.

    #43

    Cartoon scene of a girl with headphones and skateboard, created by an artist transforming everyday places into cartoons.

    #44

    Cartoon scene of a hand holding a giant lipstick with a real urban background, showcasing creative everyday place art.

    #45

    Cartoon hands holding a frothy beer glass, creating a playful scene over city skyscrapers in everyday places.

    #46

    Cartoon scene of a hand squeezing toothpaste onto a building rooftop in a city, turning everyday places into art.

    #47

    Cartoon scene of a person playing a guitar created by an artist turning everyday places into little cartoon scenes.

