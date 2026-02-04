ADVERTISEMENT

Artist Vidhinaik is back with more of the kind of clever visual magic that makes you do a double-take. If you missed her last feature here on Bored Panda, her whole thing is taking an ordinary real-life photo and “finishing” it with simple, cartoonish drawings that suddenly turn random objects into characters, scenes, and little punchlines.

A bent straw becomes a long neck. A stain turns into a creature with an attitude. A spoon transforms into a prop, a prop becomes a plot, and suddenly, a completely normal moment looks like it’s been caught mid-adventure. The drawings are intentionally minimal, but that’s what makes them work: she isn’t overpowering the photo; she’s collaborating with it.

Let us know in the comments which ones are your favorites, and, of course, check out all of her work on her Instagram page.

More info: Instagram